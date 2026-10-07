The 5 Best Foodie Cities in America to Visit in 2026, Ranked

Some travelers book flights strictly for the sights; others plan entire itineraries around breakfast, lunch, dinner, and local cuisine.

Similar to a foodie whose favorite experiences revolve around discovering delicious meals, America has its own foodie capitals. These cities pride themselves on serving diverse, high-quality, and (sometimes) affordable food that's incomparable to anywhere else in the U.S.

Whether a local delicacy, like clam chowder in Boston or brisket in Texas, or a wide variety of options from every ethnicity, five cities do food better than the rest.

Let’s dig into the data to discover America’s five best foodie cities to visit in 2026!

DELICIOUS DATA

Rank State Total Affordability Quality 1 Miami 74.62 166 1 2 Portland 72.53 39 4 3 San Francisco 71.21 176 2 4 Seattle 70.05 165 3 5 Austin 69.70 15 11

WalletHub analyzed several factors to determine which cities serve the best food in the U.S., considering grocery prices, the accessibility and affordability of high-quality restaurants, dining expenses, taxes, and beer and wine prices.

They also reviewed the number of restaurants, Michelin-Starred restaurants, restaurant diversity, food trucks, healthy food options, farmers' markets, food festivals, and food tours.

The best foodie cities are strewn with restaurants serving diverse, high-quality cuisine. Their restaurants, farmers' markets, and grocery stores create culinary experiences for every palate, perfect for foodies planning their next trip and savoring their next meal.

THE UNITED STATES OF FOODIES

WalletHub

Miami, Florida, is America’s best foodie city for 2026. If you’ve ever been to Miami, you know its cuisine is heavily influenced by Cuban, Caribbean, and Latin American cultures, with each dish brimming with flavors from across the map. Miami scored highly not just for its many options but also for the quality of food served at its establishments, from Michelin-star dining to butcher shops.

Coming in just behind Miami is Portland, which is revered not only for its variety of food options but also for how affordable they are. Its breweries, spice shops, and wine tours are unmatched, giving locals and tourists alike a taste of the Pacific Northwest. While there are no Michelin-star restaurants, WalletHub notes that Portland "doesn’t impose any tax on food”… score! If you’re a foodie searching for your next great meal, keep your eye out for the annual Feast Portland food festival.

San Francisco is famous for its sights, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Lombard Street, to name just a few; but it’s also one of America's best foodie cities. Ranking third, San Francisco has 25 Michelin-Starred restaurants, a handful of international grocery stores, and food festivals and cooking schools that many foodies dream about. It offers countless dining options, but the food is also relatively affordable on average.

Other cities that made the top 10 include Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Denver.

WHICH FOODIE CITY DO YOU WANT TO VISIT?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Pick One Foodie City To Travel To&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Miami&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Portland&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;San Francisco&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Seattle &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Austin&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

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