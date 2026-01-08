With travel on the rise, "work from home" has become "work from anywhere," sometimes even from your gate at the airport. More than just places to grab food, shop, or charge devices between destinations, airports now serve as makeshift offices, letting hybrid and remote workers wrap up one last call before their final boarding call. But not all airports are created equally, at least in terms of remote work amenities like connectivity, comfort, and convenience. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, these U.S. airports optimized for remote work are worth keeping in mind.

A new study from the remote jobs platform Remote Rocketship analyzed recent data from Ookla, the Federal Aviation Administration, and individual airport websites to identify the best U.S. airports for remote work. The analysis examined 45 major international airports, taking into account Wi-Fi and mobile internet speeds, traveler ratings, dining density, and passenger volume, with each airport earning an overall score that determined its ranking position. According to Lior Neu-ner, founder of Remote Rocketship, "The study shows that smaller airports often provide better environments for remote work than more major airports," proving that bigger isn’t always better.

Topping the list is John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, which earned the highest overall score thanks to its strong Google rating, fast mobile internet speeds of 451.72 Mbps, and a high concentration of dining options per square mile, 23.8. John Glenn Columbus International Airport follows in second place, standing out for its fixed broadband speeds of 173.52 Mbps and relatively low passenger traffic—an advantage for travelers seeking quieter workspaces. Sacramento International Airport ranks third, bolstered by the top mobile download speeds in the study, 535.02 Mbps, and lighter crowds. Rounding out the top five are New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which boasts the highest density of dining options—85 spots perfect for a working lunch—and San José Mineta International Airport, which offers the fastest fixed broadband speed measured in the study, 195.89 Mbps.

California claims three spots in the top 10, thanks in part to airports with exceptionally fast broadband and mobile internet speeds—key for digital nomads who need to transfer files or hop on video calls before boarding. This likely stems from "the state’s tech focus and investment in digital infrastructure," says Neu-ner.

Curious which other airports made the cut? Check out the rest of the top remote-work–friendly airports and the features that make them great for getting work done on the go.