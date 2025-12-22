12 International Cities for Digital Nomads With Shockingly Low Costs of Living

There are essentially two camps when it comes to digital nomading: People who are interested in the most luxurious, gorgeous places to set up shop… and people who want to see the world on a budget. This is for the second group!

No, you’re probably not getting a beachfront villa for $200 anymore (RIP pandemic pricing). But there are still cities where your rent doesn’t eat your entire income.

Here are 12 budget-friendly cities for digital nomads where your money still goes surprisingly far without sacrificing quality of life.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

The Royal Park Rajapruek, Thailan | ANUJAK JAIMOOK/GettyImages

This is the No. 1 for a reason; Chiang Mai is still one of the easiest places to stretch a dollar as a remote worker. Rent is affordable, food is absurdly cheap, and the nomad infrastructure is dilled in. Cafés are laptop-friendly, coworking spaces are everywhere, and weekend mountain escapes cost next to nothing.

Da Nang, Vietnam

Linh Ung Buddhist Temple in Da Nang, Vietnam | REDA/GettyImages

This is a beach city with excellent Wi-Fi and reasonable rent. Da Nang is calmer than Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, but still has enough going on to avoid boredom. Great coffee culture, affordable apartments, and scooter-friendly streets make it ideal for a slower pace.

Tirana, Albania

Tirana, Albania | picture alliance/GettyImages

Albania is a sleeper hit; don’t tell anyone we told you about it! Tirana offers shockingly low rents for Europe, good internet, and a café culture that encourages long laptop sessions over espresso. Bonus: Americans can stay for a year visa-free, which is almost unheard of in Europe.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary | REDA/GettyImages

This is one of the few lasting affordable capital cities in Europe. Budapest has beautiful architecture, efficient public transport, and rents that are still reasonable (if you avoid the trendiest neighborhoods).

Medellín, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia | Bloomberg/GettyImages

A true nomad classic, Medellín continues to be popular for a reason. Eternal spring weather, affordable apartments, and a solid coworking scene make it a strong base. It’s more expensive than it once was, but compared to North American cities, it’s still a steal!

Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia | picture alliance/GettyImages

Tbilisi quietly offers one of the best deals in the nomad world. Rent is low, food is cheap, and many nationalities can stay for a full year visa-free. The city has a growing creative and tech scene without feeling overrun.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria | Eye Ubiquitous/GettyImages

Often overshadowed by Bansko, Sofia is an underrated capital with low costs and solid infrastructure. You get EU amenities without EU prices, fast internet, and easy access to mountains for weekend hikes.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina | LUIS ROBAYO/GettyImages

Argentina’s pricing is complicated. But even with inflation and changes to the economy, Buenos Aires still offers great value if you earn in USD. Rent in nice neighborhoods can be surprisingly low, and the food and wine scene punches way above its price point.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Kuala Lumpur has excellent infrastructure, including modern apartments and fast internet, without an excessively high price point. It’s easy to get tempted by their luxury malls, but if you can manage to avoid them, the remainder of the city is reasonable.

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

City view of Sarajevo | picture alliance/GettyImages

Sarajevo is one of Europe’s best-kept budget secrets. It’s not a massive nomad hub (yet), which helps keep prices grounded.

Cuenca, Ecuador

Cuenca, Ecuador | VW Pics/GettyImages

If you want affordable, walkable, and calm, Cuenca delivers. The cost of living is low, healthcare is accessible, and the city feels safe and livable. It’s popular with expats for a reason, but still far from overpriced.

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Chiang Rai, Thailand | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Often overlooked in favor of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai is even cheaper and quieter. If you’re more focused on deep work than nightlife, this is a hidden gem.

A Note on Becoming a Digital Nomad

This is a very appealing lifestyle for many, but there is one piece of advice I’d like to leave you with: you are entering a new nation, with a new culture, and new customs. It isn’t a playground to simply do as you please with; if you want to live there, try to live like a local as much as possible.

Spend your money with small businesses over new chains, support mom and pop landlords over luxury highrises, and generally, don’t give a horrible reputation to all the nomads who will come after you’ve departed.

