The World’s 10 Most Sober-Friendly Cities, Ranked

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable spike in sober-curious or completely sober lifestyles. A 2023 study from Gallup shows an 11% decrease in adults having at least one alcoholic drink a week in the ages 18 to 34, with the percentage of adults under 35 who say they drink going from 72% to 65%. For a variety of different reasons, people are cutting down on the booze, and that means their priorities when it comes to social events and travel have changed.

Don’t get us wrong: we’re not saying weekends in Las Vegas or a trip to Munich for Oktoberfest are suddenly disappearing. But many adults, especially on the younger side, are looking for vacations where they can enjoy a delicious mocktail and adventure on unique excursions, rather than a popping party scene.

London Takes the Spot for Most Sober-Friendly City

If you are one of those people, you’ll probably want to know where the most sober-friendly locations are across the globe. The casino site McLuck released a report detailing the top 10 places in the world for sober—or sober-curious—travelers. Based on data like the number of wellness retreats or spas, along with other engaging activities like art centers, galleries, concerts, and more, here is the full list:

Country City Wellness Retreats/Spas Number of Beaches, Rivers, and Lakes Green Area (km2) Libraries Art Centers Cinemas Artworks Attractions Galleries Museums Historic Places Concerts Score (/10) England London 1,148 264 446 293 497 123 156 1,548 471 282 225 3,139 8.92 Germany Berlin 434 122 199 234 239 156 107 3,000 425 307 344 4,738 8.56 Japan Tokyo 1,815 375 164 184 295 32 59 834 312 107 366 2,846 8.44 South Korea Seoul 398 71 219 129 792 262 188 398 345 110 319 579 7.88 Italy Rome 523 49 609 70 165 48 61 572 193 17 164 1,157 7.38 Spain Madrid 397 40 214 213 209 83 70 678 243 21 134 1,216 7.34 Spain Barcelona 744 10 11 168 209 89 49 1,026 254 38 171 2,195 7.20 Czech Republic Prague 275 17 185 124 118 29 35 797 256 47 148 1,805 6.78 Canada Toronto 503 99 104 100 188 30 43 415 232 48 66 341 6.67 Austria Vienna 137 34 137 88 147 58 35 794 196 74 190 5,477 6.60

It might be surprising to learn that London lands the No. 1 spot, considering it’s a metropolitan city with many pubs and a big drinking culture, but there are many other things to do there that don’t involve alcohol. From historic tours and iconic landmarks like Westminster Abbey, the London Eye, the Tower Bridge, and more, London is basically a sightseer’s dream.

Berlin, the No. 2 spot, is known for its iconic party scene—though that might be shifting—but there’s also incredible history and art to explore. Likewise, the No. 3 spot, Tokyo, has a legendary nightlife, but is also known for its technology, pop culture, and tradition. Plus, the food is a major highlight.

Shibuya Shopping District, Tokyo, Japan | visualspace/GettyImages

While you can no doubt find a drinking community just about anywhere—including in all 10 of these cities—these locations offer so much more than that. From yummy cuisine to fabulous culture that you just can’t get anywhere else, these cities should be on everyone’s must-visit list, whether you’re sober or not.

Many people use vacation as an opportunity to socialize with friends, party all night, and indulge in alcohol—and that’s okay. But for the other portion of society who’d rather learn about other cultures, sightsee, and engage in other attractions, there’s a whole world out there to see without having to drink.

McLuck pulled data from OpenStreetMap, Python libraries, and SongKick for this study.