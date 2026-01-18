The World’s 10 Most Sober-Friendly Cities, Ranked

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable spike in sober-curious or completely sober lifestyles. A 2023 study from Gallup shows an 11% decrease in adults having at least one alcoholic drink a week in the ages 18 to 34, with the percentage of adults under 35 who say they drink going from 72% to 65%. For a variety of different reasons, people are cutting down on the booze, and that means their priorities when it comes to social events and travel have changed.
Don’t get us wrong: we’re not saying weekends in Las Vegas or a trip to Munich for Oktoberfest are suddenly disappearing. But many adults, especially on the younger side, are looking for vacations where they can enjoy a delicious mocktail and adventure on unique excursions, rather than a popping party scene.
London Takes the Spot for Most Sober-Friendly City
If you are one of those people, you’ll probably want to know where the most sober-friendly locations are across the globe. The casino site McLuck released a report detailing the top 10 places in the world for sober—or sober-curious—travelers. Based on data like the number of wellness retreats or spas, along with other engaging activities like art centers, galleries, concerts, and more, here is the full list:
Country
City
Wellness Retreats/Spas
Number of Beaches, Rivers, and Lakes
Green Area (km2)
Libraries
Art Centers
Cinemas
Artworks
Attractions
Galleries
Museums
Historic Places
Concerts
Score (/10)
England
London
1,148
264
446
293
497
123
156
1,548
471
282
225
3,139
8.92
Germany
Berlin
434
122
199
234
239
156
107
3,000
425
307
344
4,738
8.56
Japan
Tokyo
1,815
375
164
184
295
32
59
834
312
107
366
2,846
8.44
South Korea
Seoul
398
71
219
129
792
262
188
398
345
110
319
579
7.88
Italy
Rome
523
49
609
70
165
48
61
572
193
17
164
1,157
7.38
Spain
Madrid
397
40
214
213
209
83
70
678
243
21
134
1,216
7.34
Spain
Barcelona
744
10
11
168
209
89
49
1,026
254
38
171
2,195
7.20
Czech Republic
Prague
275
17
185
124
118
29
35
797
256
47
148
1,805
6.78
Canada
Toronto
503
99
104
100
188
30
43
415
232
48
66
341
6.67
Austria
Vienna
137
34
137
88
147
58
35
794
196
74
190
5,477
6.60
It might be surprising to learn that London lands the No. 1 spot, considering it’s a metropolitan city with many pubs and a big drinking culture, but there are many other things to do there that don’t involve alcohol. From historic tours and iconic landmarks like Westminster Abbey, the London Eye, the Tower Bridge, and more, London is basically a sightseer’s dream.
Berlin, the No. 2 spot, is known for its iconic party scene—though that might be shifting—but there’s also incredible history and art to explore. Likewise, the No. 3 spot, Tokyo, has a legendary nightlife, but is also known for its technology, pop culture, and tradition. Plus, the food is a major highlight.
While you can no doubt find a drinking community just about anywhere—including in all 10 of these cities—these locations offer so much more than that. From yummy cuisine to fabulous culture that you just can’t get anywhere else, these cities should be on everyone’s must-visit list, whether you’re sober or not.
Many people use vacation as an opportunity to socialize with friends, party all night, and indulge in alcohol—and that’s okay. But for the other portion of society who’d rather learn about other cultures, sightsee, and engage in other attractions, there’s a whole world out there to see without having to drink.
McLuck pulled data from OpenStreetMap, Python libraries, and SongKick for this study.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations