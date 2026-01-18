Mental Floss

The World’s 10 Most Sober-Friendly Cities, Ranked

These locations offer a slew of different activities for non-drinkers.
ByNatalie Zamora|
Red telephone box and double-decker bus on Parliament square and Big Ben tower, London, UK
Red telephone box and double-decker bus on Parliament square and Big Ben tower, London, UK | Elena Zolotova/GettyImages

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable spike in sober-curious or completely sober lifestyles. A 2023 study from Gallup shows an 11% decrease in adults having at least one alcoholic drink a week in the ages 18 to 34, with the percentage of adults under 35 who say they drink going from 72% to 65%. For a variety of different reasons, people are cutting down on the booze, and that means their priorities when it comes to social events and travel have changed.

Don’t get us wrong: we’re not saying weekends in Las Vegas or a trip to Munich for Oktoberfest are suddenly disappearing. But many adults, especially on the younger side, are looking for vacations where they can enjoy a delicious mocktail and adventure on unique excursions, rather than a popping party scene.

London Takes the Spot for Most Sober-Friendly City

If you are one of those people, you’ll probably want to know where the most sober-friendly locations are across the globe. The casino site McLuck released a report detailing the top 10 places in the world for sober—or sober-curious—travelers. Based on data like the number of wellness retreats or spas, along with other engaging activities like art centers, galleries, concerts, and more, here is the full list:

Country

City

Wellness Retreats/Spas

Number of Beaches, Rivers, and Lakes

Green Area (km2)

Libraries

Art Centers

Cinemas

Artworks

Attractions

Galleries

Museums

Historic Places

Concerts

Score (/10)

England

London

1,148

264

446

293

497

123

156

1,548

471

282

225

3,139

8.92

Germany

Berlin

434

122

199

234

239

156

107

3,000

425

307

344

4,738

8.56

Japan

Tokyo

1,815

375

164

184

295

32

59

834

312

107

366

2,846

8.44

South Korea

Seoul

398

71

219

129

792

262

188

398

345

110

319

579

7.88

Italy

Rome

523

49

609

70

165

48

61

572

193

17

164

1,157

7.38

Spain

Madrid

397

40

214

213

209

83

70

678

243

21

134

1,216

7.34

Spain

Barcelona

744

10

11

168

209

89

49

1,026

254

38

171

2,195

7.20

Czech Republic

Prague

275

17

185

124

118

29

35

797

256

47

148

1,805

6.78

Canada

Toronto

503

99

104

100

188

30

43

415

232

48

66

341

6.67

Austria

Vienna

137

34

137

88

147

58

35

794

196

74

190

5,477

6.60

It might be surprising to learn that London lands the No. 1 spot, considering it’s a metropolitan city with many pubs and a big drinking culture, but there are many other things to do there that don’t involve alcohol. From historic tours and iconic landmarks like Westminster Abbey, the London Eye, the Tower Bridge, and more, London is basically a sightseer’s dream.

Berlin, the No. 2 spot, is known for its iconic party scene—though that might be shifting—but there’s also incredible history and art to explore. Likewise, the No. 3 spot, Tokyo, has a legendary nightlife, but is also known for its technology, pop culture, and tradition. Plus, the food is a major highlight.

Shibuya Shopping District, Tokyo, Japan
Shibuya Shopping District, Tokyo, Japan | visualspace/GettyImages

While you can no doubt find a drinking community just about anywhere—including in all 10 of these cities—these locations offer so much more than that. From yummy cuisine to fabulous culture that you just can’t get anywhere else, these cities should be on everyone’s must-visit list, whether you’re sober or not.

Many people use vacation as an opportunity to socialize with friends, party all night, and indulge in alcohol—and that’s okay. But for the other portion of society who’d rather learn about other cultures, sightsee, and engage in other attractions, there’s a whole world out there to see without having to drink.

McLuck pulled data from OpenStreetMap, Python libraries, and SongKick for this study.

