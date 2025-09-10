Apple Picking Season Is Here—And This Map Shows Which States Are Best for Apple Lovers

Calling all fall enthusiasts: If you’re gearing up for an autumn full of cider, pies, and other apple-flavored treats, you’ll want to make sure you know where to go. September is prime apple-picking time—and you can make the most of the season by heading to a spot with an abundance of orchards.

The Top 20 U.S. States For Apple Lovers

Love apples? Head to a northern state. | Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC BY-SA 4.0

Lawn Love put together a list of the top 20 states in the U.S. for apple fans, ranked across five factors: Apple Resources and Production; Apple-Themed Experiences; Environmental Challenges; Policies and Cost; and Public Interest (note that Georgia was excluded from the study due to a lack of sufficient data).

This could be you! | Peter Dazeley/GettyImages

The study didn’t just consider orchards, either. The team at Lawn Love also looked into the number of cideries and even apple festivals when compiling its data. So before planning your autumnal trip to the orchard, check to make sure you’re not neighboring a state with better apple-picking action.

Ranking State 1. Washington 2. New York 3. Pennsylvania 4. Michigan 5. California 6. Oregon 7. Vermont 8. North Carolina 9. Maine 10. Montana 11. Colorado 12. Connecticut 13. Wisconsin 14. Indiana 15. Minnesota 16. Kentucky 17. New Mexico 18. Oklahoma 19. Illinois 20. Iowa

It’s clear that overall, northern states are worth the trip for apple-lovers this fall. The Northeast and Pacific Northwest had a particularly strong showing, though there were still states scattered throughout the rest of the country with booming apple industries, too.

Washington takes the cake (or rather, takes the apple) for first place. It makes sense; the state has the most apple-bearing farmland and produces more apples than any other state. Not to mention, people there planted their first orchards way back in the 1820s, so the state’s apple industry is well-established.

An apple orchard in Washington. | Keith Wood/GettyImages

New York wasn’t too far behind. In terms of apple interest (Google Search Index for “apple picking”), it reached the top spot. Even those who live in New York City can easily find orchards around the tristate area—some are actually fairly accessible via public transportation. And its neighboring state, Connecticut, came in at no. 12 on the list.

The Keystone State rounds up the top three. Pennsylvania boasts 22,303 acres of apple-producing trees, and cider-lovers can enjoy its nearly 50 cideries.

Once you’re done exploring the orchards near you, chances are you’ll wind up with more apples than you can immediately eat. Make sure you know how to keep the tasty fall fruit fresh for as long as possible.