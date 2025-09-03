Why You Should Serve Cheddar Cheese With Apple Pie

Order apple pie in New England or the Midwest, and you might be asked a surprising question: “With ice cream, or cheddar?” While plenty of people wouldn’t dare to add cheese to their dessert, some can’t live without it. But, how exactly did this interesting—and at times controversial—pairing come to be?

A Tradition With Old Roots

The story of the marriage between apple pie and cheddar cheese goes back to the 17th century. At the time, it was common for pies to be served with custards, creams, and other dairy items.

In Yorkshire, apple pie was paired with the local Wensleydale cheese, setting the stage for the cheese-and-pie tradition. English settlers brought the idea with them when they crossed the Atlantic.

Cheddar became the chosen pie-topping cheese because it was widely available in New England and the Midwest. By the 19th century, the tradition was so entrenched that Vermonters even gave it legal backing: a 1999 state law—signed by Howard Dean of the infamous “Dean Scream”—encourages restaurants to serve apple pie with milk, ice cream, or, a half-ounce slice of cheddar.

Why Cheese and Apple Pie Make Sense Together

Today, apples are bred to be reliably sweet. But before the rise of Red Delicious in the late 1800s, apples in America were often tart or even bland. Cheese added a savory kick that highlighted what sweetness the fruit offered. Plus, ice cream wasn’t exactly a ready option before refrigeration.

A delicious fall dessert. | Jan Tyler/GettyImages

Cheddar works especially well because of its texture, which stands up to the softness of baked apples. While some bakers choose to mix cheese into the pie’s crust itself, others prefer to simply add a slice right on top.

A Nation Divided By Cheese

Of course, not everyone is convinced. Regional loyalty certainly plays a role; many in New England and the Midwest still embrace the tradition, while those states that popularized pie à la mode, like New York, usually reach for the ice cream scoop.

So, is cheddar on apple pie culinary heresy or inspired genius? The answer depends on where you grew up. But if you happen to be served a slice of pie with cheddar in Vermont, don’t argue … It’s basically the law (though no one is going to arrest you and throw you in dessert jail if you decide to enjoy a plain piece of pie).