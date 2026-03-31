Every State’s Favorite Easter Candy in 2026, Mapped

With Valentine’s Day chocolates down to the bottom of the box and Halloween candy many moons away, your sweet tooth might be aching a little extra. Luckily, Easter is right around the corner, bringing plenty of beloved springtime sweets to the table—or rather, basket.

Ever wonder how your Easter candy preferences compare to the rest of your state? You might be a Peeps fan, while your neighbors are reaching for Starburst—or perhaps your Easter candy soulmate lives beyond state lines. Either way, America picks favorites, and some are more surprising than others.

Ready to see how your taste stacks up? Using Google Trends data, Innerbody Research analyzed search patterns for Easter candy in the weeks leading up to the holiday to identify the most popular treats in each state in 2026, as shown on the map below.

America’s Most Popular Easter Candies

These Easter candies are winning over the country | Innerbody Research

When it comes to Easter candy, a few favorites clearly stand out in baskets across the country.

At the top of the list are the marshmallow treats everyone loves to debate: Peeps, which draw significantly more interest than any other Easter candy. Whether you love them or leave them alone, they dominate the conversation every spring. Behind the marshmallow chicks, more familiar favorites, like chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, round out the top tier, showing that classic Easter staples still hold strong.

Filling out the top five are a mix of chocolate and fruit-flavored favorites, including Reese’s Eggs and Swedish Fish, reflecting a balance between traditional Easter treats and more modern candy cravings.

Of course, these national rankings only tell part of the story. When you break it down state by state, those candy preferences start to look a lot more personal.

Easter Candy Favorites, State by State

What’s your state snacking on this Easter? | Innerbody Research

With an average of 5.5 million marshmallow chicks produced each day, it’s no surprise that Peeps take the top spot in many states. But which regions chirp the loudest for this quintessential Easter candy? A total of 17 states pick Peeps as their favorite, with strong pockets across the Midwest and beyond—from Kansas and Oklahoma up through Pennsylvania, where the treats have been made for decades. With their bright colors and unmistakable shape, they remain one of the most recognizable symbols of the season.

But Peeps aren’t the only candy showing up across the map. Jelly beans—both Starburst and Jelly Belly—hold strong in states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Minnesota, offering a fruit-forward option long associated with Easter traditions. Coastal states like Connecticut, New York, and Oregon also lean fruity, showing a preference for Swedish Fish over more chocolate-heavy options.

Chocolate still plays a major role, of course. Classic picks like Reese’s Eggs and Robin Eggs appear across multiple states—including Utah, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri—while Jordan almonds are the top pick in both California and Texas. And while chocolate bunnies rank as the No. 2 Easter candy nationally, only two states—New Jersey and Delaware—crown them as their top pick.

While many states follow broader trends, a few stand out with more unique favorites. From Cadbury Creme Eggs in Maine to Kinder Eggs in Mississippi, these outliers highlight just how much regional preferences can vary when it comes to Easter candy.

Taken together, the map shows that while a handful of candies dominate nationwide, Easter tastes are far from one-size-fits-all. Each state brings its own twist to the holiday, whether it’s a clear favorite or a mix of sweets that reflects local taste.

Here’s the full list of every state’s favorite Easter candy:

State Easter Candy Alabama Starburst Jelly Beans Alaska Peeps Arizona Peeps Arkansas Robin Eggs California Jordan Almonds Colorado Starburst Jelly Beans Connecticut Swedish Fish Delaware Chocolate Bunny, Pez District of Columbia (DC) Jelly Belly Florida Jordan Almonds Georgia Starburst Jelly Beans Hawaii Peeps Idaho Jelly Belly Illinois Reese's Eggs Indiana Peeps Iowa Swedish Fish Kansas Peeps Kentucky Robin Eggs Louisiana Jolly Rancher Gummies, Reese's Eggs Maine Cadbury Creme Eggs Maryland Starburst Jelly Beans Massachusetts Cadbury Mini Eggs Michigan Jordan Almonds Minnesota Starburst Jelly Beans Mississippi Kinder Eggs Missouri Robin Eggs Montana Peeps Nebraska Peeps Nevada Peeps New Hampshire Swedish Fish New Jersey Chocolate Bunny, Swedish Fish New Mexico Peeps New York Swedish Fish North Carolina Starburst Jelly Beans North Dakota Peeps Ohio Jordan Almonds Oklahoma Peeps Oregon Swedish Fish Pennsylvania Peeps Rhode Island Cadbury Mini Eggs South Carolina Peeps South Dakota Peeps Tennessee Easter M&M Texas Jordan Almonds Utah Reese's Eggs Vermont Peeps Virginia Jordan Almonds Washington Reese's Eggs West Virginia Peeps Wisconsin Starburst Jelly Beans Wyoming Peeps

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