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Every State’s Favorite Easter Candy in 2026, Mapped

Peeps reign supreme once again—but where do the sweets stand in your state?
ByNitya Rao|
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Which candy takes the crown in your state?
Which candy takes the crown in your state? | Innerbody Research

With Valentine’s Day chocolates down to the bottom of the box and Halloween candy many moons away, your sweet tooth might be aching a little extra. Luckily, Easter is right around the corner, bringing plenty of beloved springtime sweets to the table—or rather, basket.

Ever wonder how your Easter candy preferences compare to the rest of your state? You might be a Peeps fan, while your neighbors are reaching for Starburst—or perhaps your Easter candy soulmate lives beyond state lines. Either way, America picks favorites, and some are more surprising than others.

Ready to see how your taste stacks up? Using Google Trends data, Innerbody Research analyzed search patterns for Easter candy in the weeks leading up to the holiday to identify the most popular treats in each state in 2026, as shown on the map below.

America’s Most Popular Easter Candies

These Easter candies are winning over the country
These Easter candies are winning over the country | Innerbody Research

When it comes to Easter candy, a few favorites clearly stand out in baskets across the country.

At the top of the list are the marshmallow treats everyone loves to debate: Peeps, which draw significantly more interest than any other Easter candy. Whether you love them or leave them alone, they dominate the conversation every spring. Behind the marshmallow chicks, more familiar favorites, like chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, round out the top tier, showing that classic Easter staples still hold strong.

Filling out the top five are a mix of chocolate and fruit-flavored favorites, including Reese’s Eggs and Swedish Fish, reflecting a balance between traditional Easter treats and more modern candy cravings.

Of course, these national rankings only tell part of the story. When you break it down state by state, those candy preferences start to look a lot more personal.

Easter Candy Favorites, State by State

The Most Popular Easter Candy in Each State Map
What’s your state snacking on this Easter? | Innerbody Research

With an average of 5.5 million marshmallow chicks produced each day, it’s no surprise that Peeps take the top spot in many states. But which regions chirp the loudest for this quintessential Easter candy? A total of 17 states pick Peeps as their favorite, with strong pockets across the Midwest and beyond—from Kansas and Oklahoma up through Pennsylvania, where the treats have been made for decades. With their bright colors and unmistakable shape, they remain one of the most recognizable symbols of the season.

But Peeps aren’t the only candy showing up across the map. Jelly beans—both Starburst and Jelly Belly—hold strong in states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Minnesota, offering a fruit-forward option long associated with Easter traditions. Coastal states like Connecticut, New York, and Oregon also lean fruity, showing a preference for Swedish Fish over more chocolate-heavy options.

Chocolate still plays a major role, of course. Classic picks like Reese’s Eggs and Robin Eggs appear across multiple states—including Utah, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri—while Jordan almonds are the top pick in both California and Texas. And while chocolate bunnies rank as the No. 2 Easter candy nationally, only two states—New Jersey and Delaware—crown them as their top pick.

While many states follow broader trends, a few stand out with more unique favorites. From Cadbury Creme Eggs in Maine to Kinder Eggs in Mississippi, these outliers highlight just how much regional preferences can vary when it comes to Easter candy.

Taken together, the map shows that while a handful of candies dominate nationwide, Easter tastes are far from one-size-fits-all. Each state brings its own twist to the holiday, whether it’s a clear favorite or a mix of sweets that reflects local taste.

Here’s the full list of every state’s favorite Easter candy:

State

Easter Candy

Alabama

Starburst Jelly Beans

Alaska

Peeps

Arizona

Peeps

Arkansas

Robin Eggs

California

Jordan Almonds

Colorado

Starburst Jelly Beans

Connecticut

Swedish Fish

Delaware

Chocolate Bunny, Pez

District of Columbia (DC)

Jelly Belly

Florida

Jordan Almonds

Georgia

Starburst Jelly Beans

Hawaii

Peeps

Idaho

Jelly Belly

Illinois

Reese's Eggs

Indiana

Peeps

Iowa

Swedish Fish

Kansas

Peeps

Kentucky

Robin Eggs

Louisiana

Jolly Rancher Gummies, Reese's Eggs

Maine

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Maryland

Starburst Jelly Beans

Massachusetts

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Michigan

Jordan Almonds

Minnesota

Starburst Jelly Beans

Mississippi

Kinder Eggs

Missouri

Robin Eggs

Montana

Peeps

Nebraska

Peeps

Nevada

Peeps

New Hampshire

Swedish Fish

New Jersey

Chocolate Bunny, Swedish Fish

New Mexico

Peeps

New York

Swedish Fish

North Carolina

Starburst Jelly Beans

North Dakota

Peeps

Ohio

Jordan Almonds

Oklahoma

Peeps

Oregon

Swedish Fish

Pennsylvania

Peeps

Rhode Island

Cadbury Mini Eggs

South Carolina

Peeps

South Dakota

Peeps

Tennessee

Easter M&M

Texas

Jordan Almonds

Utah

Reese's Eggs

Vermont

Peeps

Virginia

Jordan Almonds

Washington

Reese's Eggs

West Virginia

Peeps

Wisconsin

Starburst Jelly Beans

Wyoming

Peeps

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