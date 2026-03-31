Every State’s Favorite Easter Candy in 2026, Mapped

With Valentine’s Day chocolates down to the bottom of the box and Halloween candy many moons away, your sweet tooth might be aching a little extra. Luckily, Easter is right around the corner, bringing plenty of beloved springtime sweets to the table—or rather, basket.
Ever wonder how your Easter candy preferences compare to the rest of your state? You might be a Peeps fan, while your neighbors are reaching for Starburst—or perhaps your Easter candy soulmate lives beyond state lines. Either way, America picks favorites, and some are more surprising than others.
Ready to see how your taste stacks up? Using Google Trends data, Innerbody Research analyzed search patterns for Easter candy in the weeks leading up to the holiday to identify the most popular treats in each state in 2026, as shown on the map below.
America’s Most Popular Easter Candies
When it comes to Easter candy, a few favorites clearly stand out in baskets across the country.
At the top of the list are the marshmallow treats everyone loves to debate: Peeps, which draw significantly more interest than any other Easter candy. Whether you love them or leave them alone, they dominate the conversation every spring. Behind the marshmallow chicks, more familiar favorites, like chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, round out the top tier, showing that classic Easter staples still hold strong.
Filling out the top five are a mix of chocolate and fruit-flavored favorites, including Reese’s Eggs and Swedish Fish, reflecting a balance between traditional Easter treats and more modern candy cravings.
Of course, these national rankings only tell part of the story. When you break it down state by state, those candy preferences start to look a lot more personal.
Easter Candy Favorites, State by State
With an average of 5.5 million marshmallow chicks produced each day, it’s no surprise that Peeps take the top spot in many states. But which regions chirp the loudest for this quintessential Easter candy? A total of 17 states pick Peeps as their favorite, with strong pockets across the Midwest and beyond—from Kansas and Oklahoma up through Pennsylvania, where the treats have been made for decades. With their bright colors and unmistakable shape, they remain one of the most recognizable symbols of the season.
But Peeps aren’t the only candy showing up across the map. Jelly beans—both Starburst and Jelly Belly—hold strong in states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Minnesota, offering a fruit-forward option long associated with Easter traditions. Coastal states like Connecticut, New York, and Oregon also lean fruity, showing a preference for Swedish Fish over more chocolate-heavy options.
Chocolate still plays a major role, of course. Classic picks like Reese’s Eggs and Robin Eggs appear across multiple states—including Utah, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri—while Jordan almonds are the top pick in both California and Texas. And while chocolate bunnies rank as the No. 2 Easter candy nationally, only two states—New Jersey and Delaware—crown them as their top pick.
While many states follow broader trends, a few stand out with more unique favorites. From Cadbury Creme Eggs in Maine to Kinder Eggs in Mississippi, these outliers highlight just how much regional preferences can vary when it comes to Easter candy.
Taken together, the map shows that while a handful of candies dominate nationwide, Easter tastes are far from one-size-fits-all. Each state brings its own twist to the holiday, whether it’s a clear favorite or a mix of sweets that reflects local taste.
Here’s the full list of every state’s favorite Easter candy:
State
Easter Candy
Alabama
Starburst Jelly Beans
Alaska
Peeps
Arizona
Peeps
Arkansas
Robin Eggs
California
Jordan Almonds
Colorado
Starburst Jelly Beans
Connecticut
Swedish Fish
Delaware
Chocolate Bunny, Pez
District of Columbia (DC)
Jelly Belly
Florida
Jordan Almonds
Georgia
Starburst Jelly Beans
Hawaii
Peeps
Idaho
Jelly Belly
Illinois
Reese's Eggs
Indiana
Peeps
Iowa
Swedish Fish
Kansas
Peeps
Kentucky
Robin Eggs
Louisiana
Jolly Rancher Gummies, Reese's Eggs
Maine
Cadbury Creme Eggs
Maryland
Starburst Jelly Beans
Massachusetts
Cadbury Mini Eggs
Michigan
Jordan Almonds
Minnesota
Starburst Jelly Beans
Mississippi
Kinder Eggs
Missouri
Robin Eggs
Montana
Peeps
Nebraska
Peeps
Nevada
Peeps
New Hampshire
Swedish Fish
New Jersey
Chocolate Bunny, Swedish Fish
New Mexico
Peeps
New York
Swedish Fish
North Carolina
Starburst Jelly Beans
North Dakota
Peeps
Ohio
Jordan Almonds
Oklahoma
Peeps
Oregon
Swedish Fish
Pennsylvania
Peeps
Rhode Island
Cadbury Mini Eggs
South Carolina
Peeps
South Dakota
Peeps
Tennessee
Easter M&M
Texas
Jordan Almonds
Utah
Reese's Eggs
Vermont
Peeps
Virginia
Jordan Almonds
Washington
Reese's Eggs
West Virginia
Peeps
Wisconsin
Starburst Jelly Beans
Wyoming
Peeps