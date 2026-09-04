Every State’s Favorite Type of French Fry, Mapped

Fries are the perfect side for sandwiches and burgers. You can also load them up with plenty of extra toppings or just grab some for a snack of their own.

One of the great things about fries is that there are different ways to make them, all of which have their own unique reasons for being fry lovers' favorites. But which one wins out over all others? Well, that may depend on the state you live in.

Yes, states have their favorite type of fries that can vary depending on where you live. Take a look at this data from Talker Research and McCain Foods and see if you agree with your state's favorite fry.

Map: Every State's Favorite Type of French Fry | Talker Research

Straight Fries

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Sometimes the classic straight fry with seasoning is the best option, which is probably why it's the most popular. In fact, a whopping 28 states picked it as the best over all the rest.

Are you a resident of a straight-and-seasoned-fry state? Chances are you are if you live in much of the country, including California, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Straight and seasoned fries are also the most popular option in Idaho, the state that produces by far the most potatoes in the United States.

Curly Fries

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Curly fries have a spiral shape and usually some extra seasoning compared to a typical fry, which makes them a special favorite in some states. They're delicious anywhere but especially in Alaska, Oregon, New Mexico, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Delaware, and Connecticut, where they're the favorite.

Shoestring Fries

sailfasterman/GettyImages

Shoestring fries are known for being super crispy because they’re super thin, just like a shoestring. They're a great option if you love a little extra crisp and don't mind grabbing a few at a time instead of just one. Tie up some delicious shoestring fries in states where they're the top pick, including Washington, Texas, Michigan, South Carolina, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine.

Crinkle Cut Fries

EJGrubbs/GettyImages

Crinkle cut fries give you some extra crispiness on the outside and warm, fluffy potato on the inside for fry fans who like a bit of both. They should be easy to find in states where they are loved the most, like Nebraska, Illinois, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

Waffle Fries

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Waffle fries have a unique cut that makes them perfect for extra seasoning or dips, but only one state picked them above all the others as their favorite fry. So if you live in Colorado, you're likely to grab a waffle fry over any other options.

Seasonings & Dips Add to the Fry Experience

You don't have to eat fries on their own. In fact, adding some extra flavor to your french fries is just as important as the fries themselves. But what are the best things to add to your fries?

Of those surveyed by Talker Research, salt dominated seasonings for fries, with 77% of respondents choosing to grab a salt shaker first. But you can add something else or put multiple seasonings on one serving of fries. Garlic powder was chosen by 31% of those surveyed, while another 22% chose Parmesan cheese for their fries. Some other seasonings included Old Bay, paprika, and cayenne.

As for dips, Americans heavily favor classic ketchup, with 68% choosing it as their go-to dip. Ranch dressing was picked by 33% of respondents, and cheese sauce was chosen by another 28% who like a dip for their fries.

More State-By-State Data: