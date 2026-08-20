The Most Popular Sandwich in Every State, Mapped

Sometimes a good sandwich can be a great addition to breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Start with a bacon and egg sandwich on a bagel, get a good turkey sandwich for lunch, and then end the day with some delicious pulled pork or brisket for dinner.

But not all sandwiches are equal, especially when it comes to where you live. Coventry Direct set out to pair up the perfect pieces of bread and fillings to figure out what sandwich each state preferred on its plate. Some states that love barbecue or have a sandwich associated with a certain city will be surefire hits, while other states may pick a genuine surprise. And which state was the only one to pick peanut butter and jelly?

See how your state ranked the best sandwich and whether you agree with the tasty selection.

Each State’s Most-Searched-For Sandwich | Coventry Direct

Turkey Sandwich Tops the List

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Seven states picked a turkey sandwich as their favorite, making it a fan favorite in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington. It's easy to make, and you can top it with different types of ingredients, giving people a variety of options on a great base.

Another reason it may be popular in some states is that those states just love turkeys. Minnesota, for example, is the largest producer of turkeys in the country, raising more than 33 million turkeys annually, while Missouri is also a top turkey-producing state with almost 15 million turkeys raised there each year, according to the USDA.

Grilled Cheese Is a Cheesy Favorite

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A total of six states picked it as the best: Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, which may not be a surprise to residents of the Midwest state. Could any other sandwich be Wisconsin's favorite other than grilled cheese? Probably not. The state produces the most cheese of any state, so it was logically the best place to choose a good grilled cheese over any other sandwich.

Pastrami Is Perfect for Some States

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Pastrami on rye came out as the top pick in four states: California and Nevada in the West, and New York and New Jersey in the East. It's believed that pastrami first came to the United States with Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe who brought their recipes from home. They opened restaurants and delis to showcase the tasty meat, eventually turning it into a sandwich that was loved by New Yorkers and spread across the country.

State Sandwich Twins Pair Up for Favorites

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Some sandwiches double up on the love, with two states choosing the same favorite. In the West, both Montana and Oregon prefer a classic tuna melt over any other sandwich. Brisket sandwiches are popular in Georgia and Texas, which makes sense considering surveys have found that Texas is the best place for barbecue, including brisket. Delaware and Rhode Island decided to go a bit rogue, tossing off the idea of a traditional sandwich to pick ice cream sandwiches as their favorite.

Regional Favorites Stand Alone

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Other states are on their own when it comes to picking a particular sandwich, with regional preferences standing out compared to more traditional sandwich options.

Pennsylvania, for example, picked the Philly cheesesteak as its favorite, which isn't a surprise as Philadelphia is home to the unique sandwich. Florida by far has the most Cuban immigrants who brought the recipe for a delicious Cuban sandwich with them.

Seafood sandwiches are also pretty popular in states with well-established fishing industries. Maryland is known for its crabs, so it's probably a good idea to grab a crab cake sandwich, which is favored by the state's residents. Maine loves lobsters, which is probably why it chose a lobster roll as the best sandwich. And Louisiana loves a good po' boy sandwich, particularly stuffed with shrimp from the nearby Gulf of Mexico. In fact, New Orleans even hosts a po' boy festival to sample the different options for the delicious sandwich.

As for the only state that picked a PB&J as its favorite, that accolade goes to Michigan, where residents have chosen the simple classic over all others.

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