Mapped: the Best and Worst States for Teachers

We depend on the education system to shape future generations, and teachers are the key components in achieving this mission. That said, teachers may have different experiences depending on where in the country they work. From salary bumps to friendly work environments, here are the states where a passion for teaching can truly pay off.

WalletHub determined the best places for teachers by first comparing every state and Washington, D.C., in two categories: opportunity and competition, and academic and work environment. Data analysts graded 24 weighted metrics, from the average salary for teachers to working mom friendliness, on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the best conditions for teachers. The weighted average for each state was calculated across all metrics to determine an overall score. You can view an interactive map of the rankings below.

10 Best States for Teachers

Virginia claims the top spot, mainly because of the state’s income growth potential for educators—the highest in the country. The state also has the fourth-best school systems in the U.S.

Utah outperforms almost every other state, ranking in second place. One thing to note is the drastic income growth for teachers there. Wages rose by 50 percent over the past decade. In addition, the average annual starting salary for an educator in Utah is $53,748, the second-highest in the nation adjusted for cost of living.

Washington comes in third place on the list. It boasts the second-highest teacher salary with cost of living taken into account. Moreover, teacher salaries in the state have seen the most positive changes over the past 10 years, with wages increasing by over 75 percent.

If you’re looking to pursue a career in education, consider moving to one of these states:

Virginia Utah Washington New York Illinois Maryland Georgia Minnesota Massachusetts California

10 Worst States for Teachers

Mango Productions/GettyImages

Hawaii, Montana, and New Hampshire are the worst states for teachers. Hawaii offers the lowest salaries for educators. While Montana ranks poorly in the opportunity and competition category, New Hampshire is in an even more disadvantageous position, ranking last in that bracket.

Here are the 10 states where teachers may be worse off:

Hawaii Montana New Hampshire Maine South Dakota Wyoming Alaska Missouri Iowa Rhode Island

For a detailed comparison of preschool through high school teacher incomes nationwide, see how educator salaries compare across the U.S.