The Most Expensive Zip Code in Every State, Mapped

Real estate prices have skyrocketed in recent years, and so have the mortgage rates buyers pay to finance those places.

It gets even tougher when you're trying to pick a new place in a high cost-of-living state. And every state has a zip code that stands out as the priciest location to buy.

So which locations sit at the top of the most expensive zip codes in the country? RealtyHop took a look at where houses cost the most and found the zip codes where people were the most likely to unzip the biggest wallets to pay for a home.

A map showing the most expensive zip code in every U.S. state. | RealtyHop

Florida and California dominate real estate

Sunny skies and warm weather may be a big factor when choosing a home, but it will also cost you.

Florida led all states with a zip code that far exceeded most others. Its 33109 zip code, which includes Fisher Island just off of Miami Beach, had a median sale price of $10.8 million for a new place. It's reported that celebrities like Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady live in the exclusive enclave.

California came in second place with its most expensive zip code pushing it up on the list—and no, it isn't 90210. Instead, it’s the 94027 zip code that includes Silicon Valley and the Bay Area. The area includes tech billionaires and athletes like Steph Curry among its residents, who paid a median price of $10.35 million for a home in the area. High real estate costs may not surprise anyone in California, as a recent Redfin survey found it was the most expensive state to buy a home.

A private estate in Sagaponack, home to New York’s most expensive ZIP code. | Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images/Hamptons Magazine

Third-place New York is way below the $10-million zip codes in Florida and California. The most expensive zip code in the Empire State is 11962, which is not in New York City but rather Sagaponack. The zip code is on the eastern tip of Long Island in the wealthy area known as the Hamptons, with ultra-expensive properties along the ocean.

Nearby, New Jersey came in fourth place with its most expensive zip code. The 07620 zip code that covers Alpine across the Hudson River from Yonkers, New York, has a median sale price of $5.1 million. The area, which is close to New York City, includes among its residents comedians Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, and Eddie Murphy.

Fifth-place Wyoming may be a little surprising among the flashier zip codes, but the 83025 in Teton Village costs quite a bit. Real estate shoppers there have to shell out a median sale price of $5 million for a place. Teton Village is near the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which might explain its big price tag for buyers like Harrison Ford and Sandra Bullock.

The most expensive zip code in each of the top 10 states includes:

1. Florida: 33109

2. California: 94027

3. New York: 11962

4. New Jersey: 07620

5. Wyoming: 83025

6. Georgia: 31561

7. Massachusetts: 02199

8. Arizona: 85253

9. Washington: 98039

10. Colorado: 81611

South and Midwest pay less

William Faulkner's historic Rowan Oak estate in Oxford, Mississippi. | Carolyn Cole/GettyImages

The least expensive of these top zip codes are dominated by Southern and Midwestern states.

Mississippi leads the list with its 38655 zip code being the most expensive in the state. But the median sale price there is only $500,000, making it the cheapest of the most expensive zip codes in each state.

Second-place North Dakota comes in with the 58503 zip code, which has a median real estate price of around $520,000. In fact, six of the top 10 states with the most affordable of these zip codes are North Dakota's Midwest neighbors.

The 10 states with the most affordable top-tier zip codes are:

1. Mississippi: 38655

2. North Dakota: 58503

3. Louisiana: 70124

4. West Virginia: 25446

5. Iowa: 50061

6. Nebraska: 68520

7. Ohio: 43021

8. Alaska: 99516

9. Arkansas: 71968

10. Indiana: 46077

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