Mapped: Each State’s Most Popular Baby Names From 25 Years Ago

The dot-com bubble. Britney Spears. Bop It. The year 2000 was an exciting time in pop culture. It was also an exciting time for certain baby names. Read on to find out which ones reigned supreme 25 years ago—and how they stack up against today’s most popular monikers.

The Most Popular Baby Names of 2000

A lot of Jacobs and Emilys are turning 25 this year. According to the Social Security Administration, those were the two most popular baby names of the year 2000. Runners-up for girls and boys were Hannah and Michael, followed by Madison and Matthew to round out the top three.

Not a single name made the top 10 in both 2000 and 2024. But a few names in 2000’s top 20 were clearly on their way up. Olivia and Emma were 16th and 17th in 2000—and in 2024, they took the top two spots, respectively. On the boys’ side, William came in 11th place in 2000 and in 10th in 2024. James had a more impressive leap: 2000’s 18th place to 2024’s 5th place.

See the whole top 20 from 2000 below and explore the 2024 data here.

Rank Girl Names Boy Names 1. Emily Jacob 2. Hannah Michael 3. Madison Matthew 4. Ashley Joshua 5. Sarah Christopher 6. Alexis Nicholas 7. Samantha Andrew 8. Jessica Joseph 9. Elizabeth Daniel 10. Taylor Tyler 11. Lauren William 12. Alyssa Brandon 13. Kayla Ryan 14. Abigail John 15. Brianna Zachary 16. Olivia David 17. Emma Anthony 18. Megan James 19. Grace Justin 20. Victoria Alexander

Map: Each State’s Top Boy and Girl Name of the Year 2000

Click to open a larger version of the image in a new tab. | Foxys Graphic/Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that the most popular names overall would also be the most popular names in the most states. Nearly half the states—23 to be exact—had Emily as their top girls’ name. Second-place finisher Hannah took 17 states, and third-place entry Madison took eight.

The split was even more dramatic for baby boys. Jacob was the top name in a staggering 31 states; overall runner-up Michael earned eight, and third-place finisher Matthew only nabbed two (Massachusetts and Rhode Island).

So where are 2000’s superstars today? Jacob took the top spot every year from 1999 to 2012. In 2024, it came in 41st place. Not a terrible drop-off, but not quite as strong as Emily’s staying power: Emily was in first place from 1996 to 2007. In 2024, the name had only fallen to 25th place.

Find out each state’s top two most popular girls’ names and top two most popular boys’ names in the tables below. What rounded out your state’s top five in 2000? See for yourself here.

2000’s Most Popular Girl Names by State

State Most Popular Second Most Popular Alabama Hannah Anna Alaska Hannah Madison Arizona Emily Ashley Arkansas Hannah Madison California Emily Ashley Colorado Emily Hannah Connecticut Emily Sarah Delaware Emily Sarah Florida Emily Ashley Georgia Hannah Madison Hawaii Kayla Taylor Idaho Hannah Emily Illinois Emily Hannah Indiana Hannah Madison Iowa Madison Emily Kansas Madison Hannah Kentucky Hannah Madison Louisiana Madison Hannah Maine Emily Hannah Maryland Emily Kayla Massachusetts Emily Hannah Michigan Emily Hannah Minnesota Emily Hannah Mississippi Hannah Madison Missouri Hannah Emily Montana Madison Emily Nebraska Hannah Madison Nevada Emily Hannah New Hampshire Emily Hannah New Jersey Emily Samantha New Mexico Alexis Alyssa New York Emily Samantha North Carolina Hannah Madison North Dakota Madison Alexis Ohio Hannah Emily Oklahoma Madison Emily Oregon Emily Hannah Pennsylvania Emily Madison Rhode Island Emily Hannah South Carolina Hannah Madison South Dakota Hannah Emily Tennessee Hannah Madison Texas Emily Ashley Utah Madison Emily Vermont Emily Olivia Virginia Hannah Emily Washington Emily Hannah Washington, D.C. Kayla Katherine West Virginia Hannah Emily Wisconsin Emily Hannah Wyoming Madison Taylor

2000’s Most Popular Boy Names by State

State Most Popular Second Most Popular Alabama William Jacob Alaska Michael Jacob Arizona Jacob Michael Arkansas Jacob William California Daniel Anthony Colorado Jacob Michael Connecticut Michael Matthew Delaware Michael Matthew Florida Michael Joshua Georgia William Christopher Hawaii Joshua Noah Idaho Jacob Joshua Illinois Jacob Michael Indiana Jacob Austin Iowa Jacob Tyler Kansas Jacob Michael Kentucky Jacob William Louisiana Joshua Jacob Maine Jacob Nicholas Maryland Michael Joshua Massachusetts Matthew Michael Michigan Jacob Joshua Minnesota Jacob Nicholas Mississippi William James Missouri Jacob Tyler Montana Jacob Tyler Nebraska Jacob Tyler Nevada Jacob Anthony New Hampshire Jacob Matthew New Jersey Michael Matthew New Mexico Jacob Joshua New York Michael Matthew North Carolina William Jacob North Dakota Jacob Hunter Ohio Jacob Michael Oklahoma Jacob Tyler Oregon Jacob Joshua Pennsylvania Michael Jacob Rhode Island Matthew Michael South Carolina William Christopher South Dakota Jacob Dylan Tennessee Jacob William Texas Jose Jacob Utah Jacob Joshua Vermont Jacob Matthew Virginia Jacob William Washington Jacob Michael Washington, D.C. John Christopher West Virginia Jacob Austin Wisconsin Jacob Nicholas Wyoming Jacob Michael

