Mapped: Each State’s Most Popular Baby Names From 25 Years Ago

ByEllen Gutoskey|
| (Map) Foxys Graphic/Shutterstock

The dot-com bubble. Britney Spears. Bop It. The year 2000 was an exciting time in pop culture. It was also an exciting time for certain baby names. Read on to find out which ones reigned supreme 25 years ago—and how they stack up against today’s most popular monikers.

The Most Popular Baby Names of 2000

A lot of Jacobs and Emilys are turning 25 this year. According to the Social Security Administration, those were the two most popular baby names of the year 2000. Runners-up for girls and boys were Hannah and Michael, followed by Madison and Matthew to round out the top three.

Not a single name made the top 10 in both 2000 and 2024. But a few names in 2000’s top 20 were clearly on their way up. Olivia and Emma were 16th and 17th in 2000—and in 2024, they took the top two spots, respectively. On the boys’ side, William came in 11th place in 2000 and in 10th in 2024. James had a more impressive leap: 2000’s 18th place to 2024’s 5th place.

See the whole top 20 from 2000 below and explore the 2024 data here.

Rank

Girl Names

Boy Names

1.

Emily

Jacob

2.

Hannah

Michael

3.

Madison

Matthew

4.

Ashley

Joshua

5.

Sarah

Christopher

6.

Alexis

Nicholas

7.

Samantha

Andrew

8.

Jessica

Joseph

9.

Elizabeth

Daniel

10.

Taylor

Tyler

11.

Lauren

William

12.

Alyssa

Brandon

13.

Kayla

Ryan

14.

Abigail

John

15.

Brianna

Zachary

16.

Olivia

David

17.

Emma

Anthony

18.

Megan

James

19.

Grace

Justin

20.

Victoria

Alexander

Map: Each State’s Top Boy and Girl Name of the Year 2000

map of u.s. states showing each state's most popular girl and boy names from the year 2000
Click to open a larger version of the image in a new tab. | Foxys Graphic/Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that the most popular names overall would also be the most popular names in the most states. Nearly half the states—23 to be exact—had Emily as their top girls’ name. Second-place finisher Hannah took 17 states, and third-place entry Madison took eight.

The split was even more dramatic for baby boys. Jacob was the top name in a staggering 31 states; overall runner-up Michael earned eight, and third-place finisher Matthew only nabbed two (Massachusetts and Rhode Island).

So where are 2000’s superstars today? Jacob took the top spot every year from 1999 to 2012. In 2024, it came in 41st place. Not a terrible drop-off, but not quite as strong as Emily’s staying power: Emily was in first place from 1996 to 2007. In 2024, the name had only fallen to 25th place.

Find out each state’s top two most popular girls’ names and top two most popular boys’ names in the tables below. What rounded out your state’s top five in 2000? See for yourself here.

2000’s Most Popular Girl Names by State

State

Most Popular

Second Most Popular

Alabama

Hannah

Anna

Alaska

Hannah

Madison

Arizona

Emily

Ashley

Arkansas

Hannah

Madison

California

Emily

Ashley

Colorado

Emily

Hannah

Connecticut

Emily

Sarah

Delaware

Emily

Sarah

Florida

Emily

Ashley

Georgia

Hannah

Madison

Hawaii

Kayla

Taylor

Idaho

Hannah

Emily

Illinois

Emily

Hannah

Indiana

Hannah

Madison

Iowa

Madison

Emily

Kansas

Madison

Hannah

Kentucky

Hannah

Madison

Louisiana

Madison

Hannah

Maine

Emily

Hannah

Maryland

Emily

Kayla

Massachusetts

Emily

Hannah

Michigan

Emily

Hannah

Minnesota

Emily

Hannah

Mississippi

Hannah

Madison

Missouri

Hannah

Emily

Montana

Madison

Emily

Nebraska

Hannah

Madison

Nevada

Emily

Hannah

New Hampshire

Emily

Hannah

New Jersey

Emily

Samantha

New Mexico

Alexis

Alyssa

New York

Emily

Samantha

North Carolina

Hannah

Madison

North Dakota

Madison

Alexis

Ohio

Hannah

Emily

Oklahoma

Madison

Emily

Oregon

Emily

Hannah

Pennsylvania

Emily

Madison

Rhode Island

Emily

Hannah

South Carolina

Hannah

Madison

South Dakota

Hannah

Emily

Tennessee

Hannah

Madison

Texas

Emily

Ashley

Utah

Madison

Emily

Vermont

Emily

Olivia

Virginia

Hannah

Emily

Washington

Emily

Hannah

Washington, D.C.

Kayla

Katherine

West Virginia

Hannah

Emily

Wisconsin

Emily

Hannah

Wyoming

Madison

Taylor

2000’s Most Popular Boy Names by State

State

Most Popular

Second Most Popular

Alabama

William

Jacob

Alaska

Michael

Jacob

Arizona

Jacob

Michael

Arkansas

Jacob

William

California

Daniel

Anthony

Colorado

Jacob

Michael

Connecticut

Michael

Matthew

Delaware

Michael

Matthew

Florida

Michael

Joshua

Georgia

William

Christopher

Hawaii

Joshua

Noah

Idaho

Jacob

Joshua

Illinois

Jacob

Michael

Indiana

Jacob

Austin

Iowa

Jacob

Tyler

Kansas

Jacob

Michael

Kentucky

Jacob

William

Louisiana

Joshua

Jacob

Maine

Jacob

Nicholas

Maryland

Michael

Joshua

Massachusetts

Matthew

Michael

Michigan

Jacob

Joshua

Minnesota

Jacob

Nicholas

Mississippi

William

James

Missouri

Jacob

Tyler

Montana

Jacob

Tyler

Nebraska

Jacob

Tyler

Nevada

Jacob

Anthony

New Hampshire

Jacob

Matthew

New Jersey

Michael

Matthew

New Mexico

Jacob

Joshua

New York

Michael

Matthew

North Carolina

William

Jacob

North Dakota

Jacob

Hunter

Ohio

Jacob

Michael

Oklahoma

Jacob

Tyler

Oregon

Jacob

Joshua

Pennsylvania

Michael

Jacob

Rhode Island

Matthew

Michael

South Carolina

William

Christopher

South Dakota

Jacob

Dylan

Tennessee

Jacob

William

Texas

Jose

Jacob

Utah

Jacob

Joshua

Vermont

Jacob

Matthew

Virginia

Jacob

William

Washington

Jacob

Michael

Washington, D.C.

John

Christopher

West Virginia

Jacob

Austin

Wisconsin

Jacob

Nicholas

Wyoming

Jacob

Michael

