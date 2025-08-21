Mapped: Each State’s Most Popular Baby Names From 25 Years Ago

The dot-com bubble. Britney Spears. Bop It. The year 2000 was an exciting time in pop culture. It was also an exciting time for certain baby names. Read on to find out which ones reigned supreme 25 years ago—and how they stack up against today’s most popular monikers.
The Most Popular Baby Names of 2000
A lot of Jacobs and Emilys are turning 25 this year. According to the Social Security Administration, those were the two most popular baby names of the year 2000. Runners-up for girls and boys were Hannah and Michael, followed by Madison and Matthew to round out the top three.
Not a single name made the top 10 in both 2000 and 2024. But a few names in 2000’s top 20 were clearly on their way up. Olivia and Emma were 16th and 17th in 2000—and in 2024, they took the top two spots, respectively. On the boys’ side, William came in 11th place in 2000 and in 10th in 2024. James had a more impressive leap: 2000’s 18th place to 2024’s 5th place.
See the whole top 20 from 2000 below and explore the 2024 data here.
Rank
Girl Names
Boy Names
1.
Emily
Jacob
2.
Hannah
Michael
3.
Madison
Matthew
4.
Ashley
Joshua
5.
Sarah
Christopher
6.
Alexis
Nicholas
7.
Samantha
Andrew
8.
Jessica
Joseph
9.
Elizabeth
Daniel
10.
Taylor
Tyler
11.
Lauren
William
12.
Alyssa
Brandon
13.
Kayla
Ryan
14.
Abigail
John
15.
Brianna
Zachary
16.
Olivia
David
17.
Emma
Anthony
18.
Megan
James
19.
Grace
Justin
20.
Victoria
Alexander
Map: Each State’s Top Boy and Girl Name of the Year 2000
It’s not surprising that the most popular names overall would also be the most popular names in the most states. Nearly half the states—23 to be exact—had Emily as their top girls’ name. Second-place finisher Hannah took 17 states, and third-place entry Madison took eight.
The split was even more dramatic for baby boys. Jacob was the top name in a staggering 31 states; overall runner-up Michael earned eight, and third-place finisher Matthew only nabbed two (Massachusetts and Rhode Island).
So where are 2000’s superstars today? Jacob took the top spot every year from 1999 to 2012. In 2024, it came in 41st place. Not a terrible drop-off, but not quite as strong as Emily’s staying power: Emily was in first place from 1996 to 2007. In 2024, the name had only fallen to 25th place.
Find out each state’s top two most popular girls’ names and top two most popular boys’ names in the tables below. What rounded out your state’s top five in 2000? See for yourself here.
2000’s Most Popular Girl Names by State
State
Most Popular
Second Most Popular
Alabama
Hannah
Anna
Alaska
Hannah
Madison
Arizona
Emily
Ashley
Arkansas
Hannah
Madison
California
Emily
Ashley
Colorado
Emily
Hannah
Connecticut
Emily
Sarah
Delaware
Emily
Sarah
Florida
Emily
Ashley
Georgia
Hannah
Madison
Hawaii
Kayla
Taylor
Idaho
Hannah
Emily
Illinois
Emily
Hannah
Indiana
Hannah
Madison
Iowa
Madison
Emily
Kansas
Madison
Hannah
Kentucky
Hannah
Madison
Louisiana
Madison
Hannah
Maine
Emily
Hannah
Maryland
Emily
Kayla
Massachusetts
Emily
Hannah
Michigan
Emily
Hannah
Minnesota
Emily
Hannah
Mississippi
Hannah
Madison
Missouri
Hannah
Emily
Montana
Madison
Emily
Nebraska
Hannah
Madison
Nevada
Emily
Hannah
New Hampshire
Emily
Hannah
New Jersey
Emily
Samantha
New Mexico
Alexis
Alyssa
New York
Emily
Samantha
North Carolina
Hannah
Madison
North Dakota
Madison
Alexis
Ohio
Hannah
Emily
Oklahoma
Madison
Emily
Oregon
Emily
Hannah
Pennsylvania
Emily
Madison
Rhode Island
Emily
Hannah
South Carolina
Hannah
Madison
South Dakota
Hannah
Emily
Tennessee
Hannah
Madison
Texas
Emily
Ashley
Utah
Madison
Emily
Vermont
Emily
Olivia
Virginia
Hannah
Emily
Washington
Emily
Hannah
Washington, D.C.
Kayla
Katherine
West Virginia
Hannah
Emily
Wisconsin
Emily
Hannah
Wyoming
Madison
Taylor
2000’s Most Popular Boy Names by State
State
Most Popular
Second Most Popular
Alabama
William
Jacob
Alaska
Michael
Jacob
Arizona
Jacob
Michael
Arkansas
Jacob
William
California
Daniel
Anthony
Colorado
Jacob
Michael
Connecticut
Michael
Matthew
Delaware
Michael
Matthew
Florida
Michael
Joshua
Georgia
William
Christopher
Hawaii
Joshua
Noah
Idaho
Jacob
Joshua
Illinois
Jacob
Michael
Indiana
Jacob
Austin
Iowa
Jacob
Tyler
Kansas
Jacob
Michael
Kentucky
Jacob
William
Louisiana
Joshua
Jacob
Maine
Jacob
Nicholas
Maryland
Michael
Joshua
Massachusetts
Matthew
Michael
Michigan
Jacob
Joshua
Minnesota
Jacob
Nicholas
Mississippi
William
James
Missouri
Jacob
Tyler
Montana
Jacob
Tyler
Nebraska
Jacob
Tyler
Nevada
Jacob
Anthony
New Hampshire
Jacob
Matthew
New Jersey
Michael
Matthew
New Mexico
Jacob
Joshua
New York
Michael
Matthew
North Carolina
William
Jacob
North Dakota
Jacob
Hunter
Ohio
Jacob
Michael
Oklahoma
Jacob
Tyler
Oregon
Jacob
Joshua
Pennsylvania
Michael
Jacob
Rhode Island
Matthew
Michael
South Carolina
William
Christopher
South Dakota
Jacob
Dylan
Tennessee
Jacob
William
Texas
Jose
Jacob
Utah
Jacob
Joshua
Vermont
Jacob
Matthew
Virginia
Jacob
William
Washington
Jacob
Michael
Washington, D.C.
John
Christopher
West Virginia
Jacob
Austin
Wisconsin
Jacob
Nicholas
Wyoming
Jacob
Michael
Discover More Maps: