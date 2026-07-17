The Most Popular Candy in Every State, Mapped

There are sweet tooths in every state who love a good candy bar or bag of something gummy and good. But each state is a little bit different when it comes to fulfilling candy cravings for its residents.

States don't agree on which candy is the best, and you may be surprised to know that there are states that prefer things like candy corn, which can become a very opinionated topic when it comes to candy.

So just which candy does your state land on when it comes to tasting favorites? See if you agree with the other residents in your state about these sweet treats.

Innerbody Research

Starburst

According to Google Trends data, 13 states favor Starburst over any other candy: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

But one thing the study didn't clarify was which Starburst flavor was the favorite. The candy company makes a typical bag of the chewy candy squares with lemon, cherry, strawberry, and orange flavors. But you can also find bags with sour Starburst or a whole bag of Starburst with only red squares in cherry, strawberry, watermelon, and fruit punch flavors. And if the variety is too adventurous for you, check out the Starburst website, which sells a bag filled only with one flavor: strawberry.

Sour Patch Kids

Sometimes you like the sweet, and sometimes you like the sweet but sour taste of Sour Patch Kids. Eight states prefer them over any other, including Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington.

The Sour Patch Kids candies, which get their tartness from the ingredients tartaric and citric acids, actually started as little martians. The company switched them to kids in the wake of the Cabbage Patch Kids craze in the 1980s.

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Reese's

Iowa, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming love Reese's, which mixes tasty peanut butter with chocolate.

You also may have noticed that this is the third time Iowa showed up as the state had multiple favorites. Apparently, Iowans have such a sweet tooth that they couldn't choose just one candy to like, but their three-candy list hits some big favorites with Starburst, Sour Patch Kids, and Reese's.

Skittles

Four states like to taste the rainbow of Skittles, with Arkansas, Georgia, Nebraska, and Virginia choosing it as their favorite.

Like Starburst, the survey didn't determine which version of Skittles was the most beloved in each state. The classic pack of Skittles contains strawberry, lime, grape, lemon, and orange, but there are also wild berry, tropical, and sour versions as well.

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Sour Punch Straws

Like Sour Patch Kids, sour candy can be a hit even if it might be a little less sweet than typical candy. You can find Sour Punch Straws fans, for example, in Arizona, California, Louisiana, and Texas.

Jolly Ranchers

Hard candy is a popular option for some candy lovers. States like Colorado, Missouri, and Nebraska prefer Jolly Ranchers over any other kind of candy.

Classic Jolly Rancher flavors include green apple, cherry, grape, and watermelon, and you can get a zero-sugar version as well if you need to watch your sugar intake.

Innerbody Research

Swedish Fish

Three eastern states like the sweet taste of Swedish Fish: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

And yes, the candy was originally distributed by a Swedish candy company named Malaco that made the delectable treats into little fish to honor Sweden's large fishing industry.

Twix

It's easy to share Twix, with two bars in each package, but that means one of the three states that favor Twix will get left out. So will it be Alaska, Hawaii, or South Dakota that misses out?

Perhaps South Dakota should step back, as the state loves four different candies, including Twix, so it has more options than the singular love the Pacific Ocean states have.

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States That Want Something Else

Two states—Montana and West Virginia—share a love for Life Savers. Minnesota and South Dakota are Snickers twins with their love for the candy bar. Blow Pops are popular in New Mexico and South Dakota. But these candies ended up being singular state candy sensations. They include:

State Most Popular Candy Delaware Salt Water Taffy Idaho 3 Musketeers Kansas Candy Corn Kentucky Dubble Bubble Mississippi Butterfinger Nevada M&M's New Mexico Hot Tamales New York Kit Kat North Dakota Tootsie Roll Oklahoma Lemonheads Pennsylvania Hershey's Kisses Rhode Island Almond Joy South Dakota Milky Way

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