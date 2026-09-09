The Most Popular Dog Breed in Every State, Mapped

Whoever first declared that "a dog is man’s best friend" probably couldn’t have anticipated just how many types of best friends we’d eventually end up with. Between classic purebreds, designer Doodles, and pocket-sized apartment pups, American dog ownership is more diverse than ever.

But does where you live affect which pup you bring home? According to a recent study by TrustedHousesitters, it definitely does. While classic retrievers rule a massive portion of the national map, local climates, outdoor space, and temperament stereotypes drive some interesting canine preferences across the country. Here’s how the breeds, from labs to doodles, break down by state.

Map: America's Favorite Dog Breed by State | TrustedHousesitters

Labrador Retriever

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The happy-go-lucky Labrador Retriever is the top dog in 28 states. Beloved for their friendly and sociable nature, Labs feel happy and at home whether hiking a trail or playing fetch in a suburban backyard. The 28 states that love Labs the most stretch from coast to coast, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Golden Retriever

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Securing second place as the most-owned breed in eight states is the good-natured Golden Retriever. Much like Labs, Goldens are both affectionate and intelligent—the true heart of the family. They proved particularly popular in northern and western states where outdoor play is plentiful, including California, Idaho, and Washington.

Chihuahua

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While much of the country leans toward larger breeds, Arizona and Utah get cuteness aggression when it comes to one of the smallest dogs in the world. Despite being pint-sized, Chihuahuas are known for big, bold personalities that make them the star of any household. Plus, their minimal exercise demands are a major perk in these hot, sunny desert states, where pet parents often prefer shorter walks during warm afternoons.

The Doodle Debate

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Love them or hate them, Poodle crossbreeds—collectively dubbed "Doodles"—have taken the pet world by storm over the last few decades. Known for their low-shedding coats, teddy-bear looks, and high intelligence, these popular “designer dogs” continue to take over the country.

Goldendoodles and Labradoodles may sweep city rankings nationwide, but North Dakota took the hybrid hype a step further. The Peace Garden State singled out the Cockapoo—a playful cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle—as its favorite breed. Whether pet parents are seeking the hypoallergenic perk of a Poodle or the sweet personality of a retriever, the Doodle domination shows no signs of slowing down.

The Lone Wolves

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Beyond the wide-ranging retriever regions, a handful of states went rogue when crowning their own niche canine king. The French Bulldog's low-bark, high-reward reputation made it the favorite in Rhode Island, while the slender, sausage-like Dachshund and foxy, fluffy Keeshond won over Nebraska. Meanwhile, the Cardigan Welsh Corgi, a heritage breed hailing from Wales, was the sole dog breed to steal South Dakota's heart.

The Rare Breeds Sitters Can't Resist

Dog Breeds with the Most Pet Sitting Applications | TrustedHousesitters

Differences in favorite dog breeds don’t just happen across state lines. There’s also a major divide between America’s most common dogs and the ones sitters are fiending to watch.

While the average American family tends to favor familiar retrievers, pet-sitting applications tell a different story. Rare breeds get sitters excited for a simple reason: it’s a chance to spend time with dogs you almost never run into at the dog park.

The Icelandic Sheepdog, Iceland’s only native breed with a foxy face and cheerful character, takes the top spot with over 14 applications per sit. Right behind it is the Borzoi, a slender, silky-coated creature that looks like it stepped out of a Russian fairy tale. Other top-requested rarities include the sensitive Sloughi (a North African greyhound), the scruffy Dandie Dinmont Terrier, and the curly-coated French Barbet. For sitters, landing one of these listings feels less like work and more like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, at least if you’re a dog breed aficionado.

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