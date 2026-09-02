The Most Popular Soup in Every State, Mapped

Cooler weather calls for warm ideas for lunch and dinner, and one super option is soup.

A good bowl of soup might be packed with veggies or noodles or chicken—or all three depending on your favorite type of soup. After all, chicken noodle soup is a great choice any day of the week.

But does where you live affect your favorite soup? It might. An analysis by Mountainside Music Academy is music to the ears of soup lovers, depending on what state you live in, with some states favoring classic chicken noodle soup and others going for specific local options. See if you agree with the soup du jour for your state.

Map: The Most Popular Soup in Every State | Mountainside Music Academy

Chicken Noodle Soup

DNY59/GettyImages

Chicken noodle soup is a classic favorite in the 10 states that picked a hearty bowl of chicken and noodles over any other soup. The soup is particularly good as a comfort food when you're sick, and even the ancient Greeks had a version of chicken broth they believed had healing properties.

The 10 states that grab it before anything else include Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming.

Wonton Soup

EasyBuy4u/GettyImages

Wonton soup features traditional dumplings packed with meat, then cooked in a broth along with veggies for a hearty soup with an Asian flair. California, which has the second-largest Asian-American population by state, chose wonton soup as its favorite bowl along with Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia.

French Onion Soup

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

French onion soup starts with, of course, caramelized onions along with beef broth for a hearty flavor. But what really makes it special is the melted cheese on top that you have to break into before you can get to the soup below. That may be why it's a favorite in Florida, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Vermont. It’s no surprise that French onion is also the favorite in Wisconsin, the country's largest cheese producer.

Minestrone Soup

esseffe/GettyImages

Five states picked minestrone soup as their favorite. The soup, which is packed with veggies and noodles, is the go-to option for Colorado and Oregon. It's also a fan favorite in New England, with Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island picking the tasty dish as the best soup to add to their bowls.

Chicken and Rice Soup

rudisill/GettyImages

Some states want more than just a simple chicken noodle soup and instead opt for a bowl of chicken and rice soup. There are a few different rice types to choose from, but long-grain rice is the standard choice for this soup. Try to find a bowl if you live in Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, or Tennessee.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Nadiia Borovenko/GettyImages

One of the great things about cream of mushroom soup isn't just that it's a great soup, but it's also a great ingredient for plenty of recipes. Grab a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup for casseroles, pastas, chicken dishes, and more. It should be easy to find in the three states that chose it as the best soup: Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Matzah Ball Soup

bhofack2/GettyImages

The best matzah ball soup features dumpling balls made with eggs and matzah meal along with plenty of chicken broth and vegetables. It's an East Coast favorite, with New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C., picking it as their favorite soup.

More Super Soupy Options

Some states like to make their own marks on the soup culture by choosing an option that’s unique, or almost unique, to them.

Several states are soup twins. Southern neighbors Alabama and Mississippi chose taco soup as their favorite. Beef soup was the favorite choice in Indiana and Texas. Kentucky and West Virginia both like a hearty bowl of vegetable soup. Alaska and Arizona enjoy dropping into their favorite Chinese spot for egg drop soup.

Other States' Soups Stand Alone

LauriPatterson/GettyImages

Miso soup traces its roots to Asian culture, which might be why it took the top spot in Hawaii. The state has the largest Asian-American population of any state.

Pennsylvanians chose Italian wedding soup with mini meatballs and veggies as their favorite. Washington likes a classic split pea soup. And Montana spends some cold nights with tomato soup—and maybe a grilled cheese, a favorite pairing for the classic bowl.

And two states known for their love of coastal fare chose seafood-based soups as their favorites. Louisiana picked gumbo, which traditionally includes seafood, as its favorite soup, while Maine picked a classic seafood chowder.

More State-By-State Data: