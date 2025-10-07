Map Shows the Houseplant Each State Is Searching for Most

There are so many houseplants to choose from, and only so much space in your home. So which ones are on people’s minds the most?

The Google Trends team analyzed the most-searched houseplants in every state, using data from January 1, 2004, to September 29, 2025. Here’s what they found.

The Most Popular Houseplants in America, Mapped

Cacti are quite commonly searched. | Google Trends

Cacti are ideal for busy plant parents, which is likely why they’re the most-searched houseplant in the most U.S. states. They only need watering when the soil is completely dry—typically once every two to four weeks. During the winter, cacti usually go dormant and they may need to be watered even less often. That means people can forget about them for a while without coming home to a withered husk. Cacti are particularly popular in the central U.S. and parts of the West, from Arkansas to Nevada.

The lavender plant—the second most popular on the map—is more than just pretty decoration. Its relaxing scent has been shown to support healthy sleep. The colorful plant is also known to attract pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. More mature lavender plants are also quite drought-resistant, taking a little responsibility off the owner’s shoulders. States in the Northeast and the Northwest tend to search for lavender the most.

Palm trees may not be a typical houseplant, but certain states, including California and Florida, are very interested in them. Indoor palm plants can reach many feet in height, but they won’t outgrow your space that quickly. Palm trees usually grow at a rate of 10 inches a year.

The biggest outlier is Kentucky’s choice: the lily. These flowers require a bit more care than the previous three. For example, owners must mulch them to ensure their roots are cool. In addition, lilies require a high-potassium liquid fertilizer every two weeks from planting until six weeks after flowering.

Check out each state’s most-googled houseplant below.

The Most-Searched Houseplant in All 50 States