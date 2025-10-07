Mental Floss

Map Shows the Houseplant Each State Is Searching for Most

When it comes to raising a plant, owners prefer something low maintenance.
Which shrubs are plant parents most interested in?
Which shrubs are plant parents most interested in? | Kseniya Ovchinnikova/GettyImages

There are so many houseplants to choose from, and only so much space in your home. So which ones are on people’s minds the most?

The Google Trends team analyzed the most-searched houseplants in every state, using data from January 1, 2004, to September 29, 2025. Here’s what they found.

  1. The Most Popular Houseplants in America, Mapped
  2. The Most-Searched Houseplant in All 50 States

The Most Popular Houseplants in America, Mapped

houseplant map
Cacti are quite commonly searched. | Google Trends

Cacti are ideal for busy plant parents, which is likely why they’re the most-searched houseplant in the most U.S. states. They only need watering when the soil is completely dry—typically once every two to four weeks. During the winter, cacti usually go dormant and they may need to be watered even less often. That means people can forget about them for a while without coming home to a withered husk. Cacti are particularly popular in the central U.S. and parts of the West, from Arkansas to Nevada.

The lavender plant—the second most popular on the map—is more than just pretty decoration. Its relaxing scent has been shown to support healthy sleep. The colorful plant is also known to attract pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. More mature lavender plants are also quite drought-resistant, taking a little responsibility off the owner’s shoulders. States in the Northeast and the Northwest tend to search for lavender the most.

Palm trees may not be a typical houseplant, but certain states, including California and Florida, are very interested in them. Indoor palm plants can reach many feet in height, but they won’t outgrow your space that quickly. Palm trees usually grow at a rate of 10 inches a year.

The biggest outlier is Kentucky’s choice: the lily. These flowers require a bit more care than the previous three. For example, owners must mulch them to ensure their roots are cool. In addition, lilies require a high-potassium liquid fertilizer every two weeks from planting until six weeks after flowering.

Check out each state’s most-googled houseplant below.

The Most-Searched Houseplant in All 50 States

State

Plant

Alabama

Palm tree

Alaska

Cactus

Arizona

Cactus

Arkansas

Cactus

California

Palm tree

Colorado

Cactus

Connecticut

Lavender

Delaware

Lavender

Florida

Palm tree

Georgia

Aloe

Hawaii

Palm tree

Idaho

Lavender

Illinois

Aloe

Indiana

Lavender

Iowa

Cactus

Kansas

Cactus

Kentucky

Lily

Louisiana

Palm tree

Maine

Lavender

Maryland

Lavender

Massachusetts

Lavender

Michigan

Lavender

Minnesota

Cactus

Mississippi

Aloe

Missouri

Cactus

Montana

Cactus

Nebraska

Cactus

Nevada

Cactus

New Hampshire

Lavender

New Jersey

Aloe

New Mexico

Cactus

New York

Lavender

North Carolina

Palm tree

North Dakota

Cactus

Ohio

Lavender

Oklahoma

Cactus

Oregon

Lavender

Pennsylvania

Lavender

Rhode Island

Lavender

South Carolina

Palm tree

South Dakota

Cactus

Tennessee

Lavender

Texas

Cactus

Utah

Cactus

Vermont

Lavender

Virginia

Lavender

Washington

Lavender

West Virginia

Lavender

Wisconsin

Cactus

Wyoming

Cactus

