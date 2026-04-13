The Most Sleep-Deprived U.S. Cities, Mapped

Has your alarm clock gone off when you just wanted one more hour of sleep? You're not alone, and in some cases, it may be something your entire city feels.

One study found that almost 15% of Americans have trouble falling asleep while 18% struggle with staying asleep. Sleep quality can also be an issue for Americans who may have mitigating factors contributing to their restlessness on any given night.

But which cities will have you tossing and turning the most? Innerbody studied major cities based in several sleep factors and found that some places may be more sleep-deprived than others.

Most and Least Sleep-Deprived Cities | Innerbody

Losing Sleep

See the top 10 of most sleep-deprived U.S. cities:

1. Norfolk, Virginia

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Detroit, Michigan

4. Toledo, Ohio

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

6. Indianapolis, Indiana

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Laredo, Texas

9. Cleveland, Ohio

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Insufficient sleep may be more prevalent in the Eastern U.S. than in cities in the West when factoring in issues like exercise, obesity, alcohol consumption, mental health, noise and light pollution, and general sleep issues.

In fact, nine of the top 10 most sleep-deprived cities are in the eastern part of the country with Norfolk, Virginia leading the way. In second place is New Orleans, Louisiana, followed by Detroit, Michigan. Ohio sticks out as the most sleep-deprived state with three of its major cities—Toledo, Cincinnati, and Cleveland—making the top 10. The Lone Star State has the lone city outside of the east with sleep-deprived residents with Laredo, Texas, making the list.

Some factors contributed more than others to get certain cities on the list for most sleep-deprived cities. Norfolk, for example, ranked in the top five for cities with noise and light pollution and cities with mental distress. Toledo and New Orleans also landed in the top five highest cities with mental stress. A lack of physical activity and higher obesity rates pushed cities like Laredo, Toledo, and Memphis into the top 10 for most sleep-deprived.

Sleepy young woman | Hirurg/GettyImages

Getting Their Beauty Rest

On the other side of the country, Midwest and Western cities dominate the list of places that get good sleep, led by Minneapolis, Minnesota. You're probably sleeping well in California with three of the Golden State's cities making the list. Is your city in this top 10 that gets the most restful sleep? See the list:

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

2. Seattle, Washington

3. San Jose, California

4. Madison, Wisconsin

5. Boise, Idaho

6. St. Paul, Minnesota

7. Denver, Colorado

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

9. Oakland, California

10. San Francisco, California

How to Get Better Sleep

Whether you’re living in a sleep-deprived city or a well-slept city, there are things you can do to get a more restful and healthy sleep.

Regular exercise can help you sleep better by reducing stress and improving your mood among other benefits. Even something as simple as going for a walk a few times a week could help you get a good night's sleep.

Screen time before bed can also affect both adults and children with experts recommending that you avoid using screens such as smartphones, tablets, and computers at least an hour before bedtime.

It's also a good idea to limit alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, or a heavy meal right before bed. All of these things can make it harder for you to go to sleep or stay asleep once you close your eyes.

Try out some changes to see if any of them work for you if you're having trouble sleeping. You may be surprised at what can help you sleep even if you do live in a sleep-deprived city.

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