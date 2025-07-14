Map of the World’s Must-Try Desserts, According to TikTok

Almost three in every four Americans claim to have a sweet tooth, with a further two-fifths of people in the U.S. (and just over half of all Brits) admitting to eating sweets and chocolates regularly.

Our fondness for food and sweets is reflected in our social media use, too: Cookery and food videos are ranked as the most popular form of influencer-based content online, and two-thirds of social media-savvy Gen Zers alone claim to use their phones for food content and inspiration. If any of that sounds familiar, then chances are you’ll have stumbled across at least a few videos online showcasing some of the world’s most viral desserts—and now, a worldwide survey by beverage website Coffeeness has uncovered just how popular this kind of content is on TikTok [PDF].

Must-Try Desserts, According to TikTop—Mapped

Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of Coffeeness

The survey’s authors used an AI tool to collate and analyze food travel data from more than 50 different cities worldwide, using figures based on TikTok engagement, views, and mentions to reveal each destination’s most talked-about local delicacy. The data covered six continents and almost every corner of the planet—from Canada to South Africa, Japan, and Australia—to produce a global map of must-try desserts.

Click above to see the full map, and read on for a few key takeaways from the analysis.

Key Takeaways From the Analysis

Traditional Treats Were Popular

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the survey showed that some classic and traditional sweet treats remain popular around the world, with gelato topping the list in Rome, baklava in Istanbul, shortbread in Edinburgh, and Portugal’s pastel de nata baked custard tarts coming out on top in the data from both Lisbon and Porto.

Baklava is a popular dessert. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

The must-try dessert in Tokyo was the Japan’s famous mochi sweet rice cakes, and in Brussels, it was Belgian waffles. Sachertorte came out on top in Vienna, stroopwafels in Amsterdam, and chocolate-dipped churros in Barcelona.

In some cities, though, it wasn’t traditional sweets that topped this list, but a handful of more recent innovations and viral sensations.

Cronuts. | Dan Kitwood/GettyImages

Of all the sweet treats on offer across the patisseries of Paris, for instance, the data showed that the most talked-about of all on social media was the crookie—a buttery hybrid of a chocolate chip cookie and a traditional French croissant that went viral on TikTok after its invention just last year.

The crookie’s cousin, the cronut, proved to be New York’s most talked-about dessert, while the croffle—a waffle-croissant combo made by cooking croissant dough in a waffle press—came out on top in Los Angeles.

Delicious Regional Treats Got a Spotlight

By taking in data from all around the world, however, the survey proved an excellent opportunity to shine a light on a number of sweet treats that are perhaps less well known outside of their home cities and nations than the likes of baklava, gelato, and the cronut.

Chimney cakes. | SimpleImages/GettyImages

In Valencia, Spain, for instance, the most talked-about dish was the local specialty horchata (a kind of milky, nut-based beverage) traditionally served with fartóns (an elongated, glazed bread used for dipping).

In Budapest, Hungary, it was the local chimney cake, or kürtőskalács—made by coiling sweetened, yeasted dough around a spit before baking—that came out on top. And in Manila, a local treat of crushed ice mixed with condensed milk and other ingredients, known as halo-halo, was the winner.

The Must-Try Treats, City by City

CITY TREAT Abu Dhabi, UAE Saffron milk cake Amsterdam, Netherlands Stroopwafels Athens, Greece Loukoumades Bali, Indonesia Klepon Bangkok, Thailand Mango sticky rice Barcelona, Spain Churros con chocolate Beirut, Lebanon Knafeh Berlin, Germany Berliner pfannkuchen Bogotá, Colombia Tres leches cake Brussels, Belgium Belgian waffles Budapest, Hungary Chimney cake (kürtőskalács) Buenos Aires, Argentina Alfajores Cairo, Egypt Basbousa Cape Town, South Africa Koeksisters Chiang Mai, Thailand Thai tea soft serve Chicago, USA Deep dish cookie Copenhagen, Denmark Wienerbrod Delhi, India Gulab jamun Doha, Qatar Luqaimat Dubai, UAE Dubai chocolate Dubrovnik, Croatia Rozata Edinburgh, Scotland Shortbread Hanoi, Vietnam Coconut coffee Helsinki, Finland Runeberg torte Hobart, Tasmania Lavender ice cream Hong Kong Egg waffles Honolulu, Hawaii Malasadas Istanbul, Turkey Baklava Izmir, Turkey Lokma Jakarta, Indonesia Martabak manis Kraków, Poland Kremówka Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Ais kacang Lagos, Nigeria Puff puff Lima, Peru Picaroons Lisbon, Portugal Pastel de nata Ljubljana, Slovenia Kremna rezina London, UK Bubble waffles Los Angeles, USA Croffles Manila, Philippines Halo-halo Marrakech, Morocco Chebakia Melbourne, Australia Freakshakes Mexico City, Mexico Pan dulce Montreal, Canada Montreal bagels with cream cheese Mumbai, India Jalebi Naples, Italy Sfogliatella New York City, USA Cronut Nice, France Tarte tropézienne Oslo, Norway Kanelboller Paris, France Crookie Porto, Portugal Pastel de nata Prague, Czech Republic Trdelník (chimney cake) Reykjavik, Iceland Skyr cake Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brigadeiros Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saffron milk cake Rome, Italy Gelato San Francisco, USA Mochi donuts San Juan, Puerto Rico Flancocho Seoul, South Korea Tang Hulu Singapore Pandan cake Stockholm, Sweden Kanelbullar Taipei, Taiwan Boba desserts Tbilisi, Georgia Churchkhela Tokyo, Japan Mochi Toronto, Canada Japanese soufflé pancakes Valencia, Spain Horchata with fartons Vancouver, Canada Taiyaki cones Vienna, Austria Sachertorte Warsaw, Poland Paczki Zurich, Switzerland Luxemburgerli

