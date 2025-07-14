Mental Floss

Map of the World’s Must-Try Desserts, According to TikTok

You’re going to be very hungry after reading this.
ByPaul Anthony Jones|
Scroll down for the full map.
Scroll down for the full map. | Courtesy of Coffeeness

Almost three in every four Americans claim to have a sweet tooth, with a further two-fifths of people in the U.S. (and just over half of all Brits) admitting to eating sweets and chocolates regularly.

Our fondness for food and sweets is reflected in our social media use, too: Cookery and food videos are ranked as the most popular form of influencer-based content online, and two-thirds of social media-savvy Gen Zers alone claim to use their phones for food content and inspiration. If any of that sounds familiar, then chances are you’ll have stumbled across at least a few videos online showcasing some of the world’s most viral desserts—and now, a worldwide survey by beverage website Coffeeness has uncovered just how popular this kind of content is on TikTok [PDF].

  1. Must-Try Desserts, According to TikTop—Mapped
  2. Key Takeaways From the Analysis
  3. The Must-Try Treats, City by City

Must-Try Desserts, According to TikTop—Mapped

map of viral desserts
Click to enlarge. | Courtesy of Coffeeness

The survey’s authors used an AI tool to collate and analyze food travel data from more than 50 different cities worldwide, using figures based on TikTok engagement, views, and mentions to reveal each destination’s most talked-about local delicacy. The data covered six continents and almost every corner of the planet—from Canada to South Africa, Japan, and Australia—to produce a global map of must-try desserts.

Click above to see the full map, and read on for a few key takeaways from the analysis.

Key Takeaways From the Analysis

Traditional Treats Were Popular

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the survey showed that some classic and traditional sweet treats remain popular around the world, with gelato topping the list in Rome, baklava in Istanbul, shortbread in Edinburgh, and Portugal’s pastel de nata baked custard tarts coming out on top in the data from both Lisbon and Porto.

Baklava with pistachio on a display
Baklava is a popular dessert. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

The must-try dessert in Tokyo was the Japan’s famous mochi sweet rice cakes, and in Brussels, it was Belgian waffles. Sachertorte came out on top in Vienna, stroopwafels in Amsterdam, and chocolate-dipped churros in Barcelona.

Viral Sensations Made the Ma

In some cities, though, it wasn’t traditional sweets that topped this list, but a handful of more recent innovations and viral sensations.

World-Famous Cronut Finally Comes To London
Cronuts. | Dan Kitwood/GettyImages

Of all the sweet treats on offer across the patisseries of Paris, for instance, the data showed that the most talked-about of all on social media was the crookie—a buttery hybrid of a chocolate chip cookie and a traditional French croissant that went viral on TikTok after its invention just last year.

The crookie’s cousin, the cronut, proved to be New York’s most talked-about dessert, while the croffle—a waffle-croissant combo made by cooking croissant dough in a waffle press—came out on top in Los Angeles.

Delicious Regional Treats Got a Spotlight

By taking in data from all around the world, however, the survey proved an excellent opportunity to shine a light on a number of sweet treats that are perhaps less well known outside of their home cities and nations than the likes of baklava, gelato, and the cronut.

Chimney cakes.
Chimney cakes. | SimpleImages/GettyImages

In Valencia, Spain, for instance, the most talked-about dish was the local specialty horchata (a kind of milky, nut-based beverage) traditionally served with fartóns (an elongated, glazed bread used for dipping).

In Budapest, Hungary, it was the local chimney cake, or kürtőskalács—made by coiling sweetened, yeasted dough around a spit before baking—that came out on top. And in Manila, a local treat of crushed ice mixed with condensed milk and other ingredients, known as halo-halo, was the winner.

The Must-Try Treats, City by City

CITY

TREAT

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Saffron milk cake

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Stroopwafels

Athens, Greece

Loukoumades

Bali, Indonesia

Klepon

Bangkok, Thailand

Mango sticky rice

Barcelona, Spain

Churros con chocolate

Beirut, Lebanon

Knafeh

Berlin, Germany

Berliner pfannkuchen

Bogotá, Colombia

Tres leches cake

Brussels, Belgium

Belgian waffles

Budapest, Hungary

Chimney cake (kürtőskalács)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Alfajores

Cairo, Egypt

Basbousa

Cape Town, South Africa

Koeksisters

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thai tea soft serve

Chicago, USA

Deep dish cookie

Copenhagen, Denmark

Wienerbrod

Delhi, India

Gulab jamun

Doha, Qatar

Luqaimat

Dubai, UAE

Dubai chocolate

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Rozata

Edinburgh, Scotland

Shortbread

Hanoi, Vietnam

Coconut coffee

Helsinki, Finland

Runeberg torte

Hobart, Tasmania

Lavender ice cream

Hong Kong

Egg waffles

Honolulu, Hawaii

Malasadas

Istanbul, Turkey

Baklava

Izmir, Turkey

Lokma

Jakarta, Indonesia

Martabak manis

Kraków, Poland

Kremówka

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Ais kacang

Lagos, Nigeria

Puff puff

Lima, Peru

Picaroons

Lisbon, Portugal

Pastel de nata

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Kremna rezina

London, UK

Bubble waffles

Los Angeles, USA

Croffles

Manila, Philippines

Halo-halo

Marrakech, Morocco

Chebakia

Melbourne, Australia

Freakshakes

Mexico City, Mexico

Pan dulce

Montreal, Canada

Montreal bagels with cream cheese

Mumbai, India

Jalebi

Naples, Italy

Sfogliatella

New York City, USA

Cronut

Nice, France

Tarte tropézienne

Oslo, Norway

Kanelboller

Paris, France

Crookie

Porto, Portugal

Pastel de nata

Prague, Czech Republic

Trdelník (chimney cake)

Reykjavik, Iceland

Skyr cake

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brigadeiros

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saffron milk cake

Rome, Italy

Gelato

San Francisco, USA

Mochi donuts

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Flancocho

Seoul, South Korea

Tang Hulu

Singapore

Pandan cake

Stockholm, Sweden

Kanelbullar

Taipei, Taiwan

Boba desserts

Tbilisi, Georgia

Churchkhela

Tokyo, Japan

Mochi

Toronto, Canada

Japanese soufflé pancakes

Valencia, Spain

Horchata with fartons

Vancouver, Canada

Taiyaki cones

Vienna, Austria

Sachertorte

Warsaw, Poland

Paczki

Zurich, Switzerland

Luxemburgerli

Discover More Fun Maps:

Home/MAPS