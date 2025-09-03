Mental Floss

Maps Show the Most Dangerous States in the U.S. to Start a Family—and the Safest

The states were ranked on 26 different factors, including homicide and crime rates and environmental issues like air cleanliness and water quality. How did your state do?
ByPaul Anthony Jones|
The most dangerous states in the U.S. to start a family, according to new research.
The most dangerous states in the U.S. to start a family, according to new research. | Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC by SA 4.0

When it comes to settling down and starting a family, people take all kinds of factors into consideration—and now, a new study by personal injury experts the Whitley Law Firm has surveyed each of the United States across a host of different metrics to uncover the safest and most dangerous states to start a family overall.

The study’s authors looked at 26 different health and safety factors, ranging from homicide and violent crime rates to firearm ownership, theft, drug related crimes, and medical mortality data, as well as environmental factors like air cleanliness and water quality. That data was aggregated to produce an overall index ranking, and standardized on a scale from 0–10, worst to best, for each one. All 26 metrics were then categorized and weighted, based on their relative importance, and a final score out of 100 was determined for each state.

The 10 Most Dangerous States to Start a Family in America, Mapped

Flag of the US State of Louisiana
The state flag of Louisiana. | Manuel Augusto Moreno/GettyImages

With all the numbers and data crunched, the study found that America’s most dangerous state overall was Louisiana, which earned an overall risk score of 68.86 out of 100. With the worst homicide rates and highest level of student firearm ownership in the country—as well as high rankings for drownings, suffocations, and deaths by choking—Louisiana’s score makes it a staggering 38 times worse than America’s safest state.

Coming in a close second behind Louisiana was New Mexico, which scored 65.15 out of 100 overall. Its score was largely thanks to it having the highest rates of criminal assault and cyclist deaths in the country (and the second-highest homicide rate—after Louisiana—which, at 1.22 per 100,000 people each month, is over two-times the national average).

Map of the most dangerous states in the U.S. to start a family
Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC by SA 4.0

Arkansas came in third with an overall risk score of 63.46, putting it a little more than a point and a half behind New Mexico. It ranked poorly for both perinatal care (with the second-worst infant mortality rate in the country) and sexual assault, as well as a host of environmental factors: Arkansas’s air quality is the third worst on average in the entire United States.

The remainder of the top 5 saw Mississippi (63.41) come in fourth place overall, followed by South Carolina (59.51) in fifth. Oklahoma (55.07), Tennessee (54.62), Alabama (51.23), Wyoming (50.41) and Missouri (49.26) rounded out the remainder of the top 10.

The 10 Safest States in America to Start a Family, Mapped

Flag of the US State of Massachusetts
Flag of Massachusetts. | Manuel Augusto Moreno/GettyImages

At the opposite end of the scale, the Whitley survey uncovered America’s safest states—those that ranked lowest for each metric overall—and found that Massachusetts came out on top with a relative risk score of just 19.28 out of 100. It had the lowest child and maternal mortality rates overall, and the second lowest motor vehicle-related deaths in the country, with just four recorded road fatalities for every 100,000 people.

Coming in a close second on the list, New Jersey scored a respectable 20 out of 100, putting it less than a single data point away from the top spot. Its drug and sexual assault rates were found to be the lowest in the country.

The mpa of the safest states in the U.S. to start a family.
Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC by SA 4.0

The northeast corner of the United States fared well overall: Rhode Island (23.45) ranked third, followed by Vermont (24.42); Connecticut (26.05), New Hampshire (26.19), New York (26.59), and Maine (28.87) also made it into the Top 10 in sixth, seventh, eighth, and 10th place, respectively.

In fact, the only states at the top of the list not located in America’s northeast were Hawaii in fifth (which has the lowest homicide rate overall, and a relative risk score of just 24.93), and Minnesota in ninth (with a score of 26.61).

The 50 States, Ranked from Least to Most Dangerous

Rank

State

Overall Score (out of 100)

1

Massachusetts

19.28

2

New Jersey

20

3

Rhode Island

23.45

4

Vermont

24.42

5

Hawaii

24.93

6

Connecticut

26.05

7

New Hampshire

26.19

8

New York

26.59

9

Minnesota

26.61

10

Maine

28.87

11

Pennsylvania

30.01

12

California

31.44

13

Idaho

32.49

14

Oregon

33.66

15

Virginia

34.91

16

Iowa

35

17

Nebraska

35.15

18

Washington

35.91

19

Wisconsin

36.99

20

Utah

37.34

21

Illinois

38.06

22

Maryland

38.35

23

Florida

39.33

24

Michigan

40.98

25

North Dakota

41.65

26

Ohio

41.77

27

Nevada

42.31

28

Delaware

42.48

29

West Virginia

42.82

30

Colorado

43.3

31

Kansas

43.48

32

Kentucky

44.04

33

North Carolina

44.08

34

South Dakota

44.25

35

Indiana

44.34

36

Texas

45.68

37

Alaska

46.26

38

Arizona

46.47

39

Georgia

46.63

40

Montana

47.86

41

Missouri

49.26

42

Wyoming

50.41

43

Alabama

51.23

44

Tennessee

54.62

45

Oklahoma

55.07

46

South Carolina

59.51

47

Mississippi

63.41

48

Arkansas

63.46

49

New Mexico

65.15

50

Louisiana

68.86

