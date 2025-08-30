Mapped: The States With the Most and Least National Park Land

National parks are more popular than ever: in 2024, the National Park Service tallied more than 331 million visits, its biggest year on record. But some states have much more of their land dedicated to national parks than others. To see which states are at the top and bottom of that list, check out the map and data below.

Public Lands by the Numbers

A beautiful photo of Glacier National Park in Montana. | Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images

In August 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act, giving management of the country’s growing system of national parks and other public lands to the newly created National Park Service. According to data collected by the Congressional Research Service and last updated in 2020 [PDF], this government agency oversees more than 85 million acres of land across all 50 states, roughly 3.5 percent of the country’s total area. Those lands include 19 kinds of parks:

Park Type Number (as of 2025) National Monuments 87 National Historic Sites 75 National Historical Parks 64 National Parks 63 National Memorials 31 National Preserves 19 National Recreation Areas 18 National Battlefields 11 Other Designations 11 National Seashores 10 National Wild and Scenic Rivers 10 National Military Parks 9 National Scenic Trails 6 National Battlefield Parks 4 National Parkways 4 National Rivers 4 National Lakeshores 3 National Reserves 2 National Battlefield Site 1 International Historic Site 1

National Park Lands in Each State

Maps shows how much land each state is managed by the National Park Service. | Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC by SA 4.0

More than half of those 85 million acres are located inside a single state: Alaska. With a population of less than 750,000, plenty of space is available for federal designation in the Last Frontier, including the five biggest national parks in the entire system:

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve: 13.2 million acres

Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve: 8.5 million acres

Denali National Park & Preserve: 6.1 million acres

Katmai National Park & Preserve: 4.1 million acres

Lake Clark National Park & Preserve: 4 million acres

While Alaska’s public lands encompass glaciers, rainforests, mountains, volcanoes, and frozen tundra, much of California’s national park territory is a lot hotter and drier. With 7.6 million acres, it has the largest area managed by the National Park Service in the lower 48 and its biggest NPS-managed unit is Death Valley National Park—3.3 million acres of scorching Mojave Desert populated mostly by sheep, foxes, kangaroo rats, and the skeletons of prospectors who failed to find their fortunes during the 19th century gold rush.

The states next in line in terms of national park acreage are Florida (2.4 million), Wyoming (2.3 million) and Utah (2 million): home of the Everglades National Park (1.5 million acres), Yellowstone National Park (2.2 million acres), and Canyonlands National Park (337,000 acres), respectively.

Here’s the complete list:

State/District Total Acres Alabama 17,540 Alaska 52,455,308 Arizona 2,658,112 Arkansas 98,346 California 7,612,898 Colorado 665,260 Connecticut 5846 Delaware 890 District of Columbia 8476 Florida 2,469,173 Georgia 39,935 Hawaii 358,160 Idaho 511,963 Illinois 12 Indiana 10,769 Iowa 2708 Kansas 462 Kentucky 94,103 Louisiana 17,690 Maine 156,205 Maryland 41,532 Massachusetts 33,336 Michigan 632,280 Minnesota 139,789 Mississippi 104,369 Missouri 54,569 Montana 1,214,193 Nebraska 5899 Nevada 797,613 New Hampshire 13,696 New Jersey 35,683 New Mexico 468,968 New York 34,106 North Carolina 366,889 North Dakota 71,192 Ohio 20,290 Oklahoma 10,011 Oregon 196,197 Pennsylvania 53,460 Rhode Island 5 South Carolina 32,339 South Dakota 148,010 Tennessee 359,197 Texas 1,206,489 Utah 2,097,860 Vermont 9836 Virginia 306,393 Washington 1,834,616 West Virginia 65,554 Wisconsin 61,835 Wyoming 2,345,619

States With the Least National Park Land

A great egret wades in Everglades National Park. | Mark Newman/The Image Bank/Getty Images

On the flipside, there’s Kansas. Though it has roughly the same total area as Florida or Wyoming, only 462 acres of its land is owned by the National Parks Service. In Kansas’s defense, this comparatively small number is due to the fact that the state’s largest park, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, which covers nearly 11,000 acres of land, is privately owned by the Nature Conservancy and is co-managed with the National Park Service.

Ranked below Kansas is Illinois, where only 12 of the state’s 37 million acres of land is managed by the National Parks Service. Yes, you heard that right: a mere dozen. Aside from Pullman National Historic Park in Chicago, NPS oversees a pre-presidential home of Abraham Lincoln, the 1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument, and a few other diminutive sites.

It may not be surprising that the state with the least national park land is also the smallest in the country. Rhode Island’s five acres are spread across the national memorial to Roger Williams, the Ocean State’s founder, and three other units.

Parks with Benefits

Majestic saguaro cacti are the iconic plants of Saguaro National Park in Arizona. | Steve Satushek/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Whether they encompass seemingly endless stretches of untamed wilderness or just a handful of historical city blocks, the lands managed by the National Park Service represent the mindblowing variety of the country’s natural landscapes and cultural history. They also contribute money, jobs, and more to the states where they’re located. In 2023 alone, national park tourism generated $26.4 billion.

New national parks, historic sites, and monuments are still being established every year. Some of the newest—which may not be included yet the Congressional Research Service’s data—are the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi, the Carlisle Federal Indian Boarding School National Monument in Pennsylvania, and the Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine.