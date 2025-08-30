Mapped: The States With the Most and Least National Park Land

National parks are more popular than ever: in 2024, the National Park Service tallied more than 331 million visits, its biggest year on record. But some states have much more of their land dedicated to national parks than others. To see which states are at the top and bottom of that list, check out the map and data below.
- Public Lands by the Numbers
- National Park Lands in Each State
- States With the Least National Park Land
- Parks with Benefits
Public Lands by the Numbers
In August 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act, giving management of the country’s growing system of national parks and other public lands to the newly created National Park Service. According to data collected by the Congressional Research Service and last updated in 2020 [PDF], this government agency oversees more than 85 million acres of land across all 50 states, roughly 3.5 percent of the country’s total area. Those lands include 19 kinds of parks:
Park Type
Number (as of 2025)
National Monuments
87
National Historic Sites
75
National Historical Parks
64
National Parks
63
National Memorials
31
National Preserves
19
National Recreation Areas
18
National Battlefields
11
Other Designations
11
National Seashores
10
National Wild and Scenic Rivers
10
National Military Parks
9
National Scenic Trails
6
National Battlefield Parks
4
National Parkways
4
National Rivers
4
National Lakeshores
3
National Reserves
2
National Battlefield Site
1
International Historic Site
1
National Park Lands in Each State
More than half of those 85 million acres are located inside a single state: Alaska. With a population of less than 750,000, plenty of space is available for federal designation in the Last Frontier, including the five biggest national parks in the entire system:
- Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve: 13.2 million acres
- Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve: 8.5 million acres
- Denali National Park & Preserve: 6.1 million acres
- Katmai National Park & Preserve: 4.1 million acres
- Lake Clark National Park & Preserve: 4 million acres
While Alaska’s public lands encompass glaciers, rainforests, mountains, volcanoes, and frozen tundra, much of California’s national park territory is a lot hotter and drier. With 7.6 million acres, it has the largest area managed by the National Park Service in the lower 48 and its biggest NPS-managed unit is Death Valley National Park—3.3 million acres of scorching Mojave Desert populated mostly by sheep, foxes, kangaroo rats, and the skeletons of prospectors who failed to find their fortunes during the 19th century gold rush.
The states next in line in terms of national park acreage are Florida (2.4 million), Wyoming (2.3 million) and Utah (2 million): home of the Everglades National Park (1.5 million acres), Yellowstone National Park (2.2 million acres), and Canyonlands National Park (337,000 acres), respectively.
You May Also Like:
- 1 Fact About All 63 U.S. National Parks
- 10 Strange and Surprisingly Specific National Park Rules
- The 16 Most Dangerous National Parks in the U.S.
Here’s the complete list:
State/District
Total Acres
Alabama
17,540
Alaska
52,455,308
Arizona
2,658,112
Arkansas
98,346
California
7,612,898
Colorado
665,260
Connecticut
5846
Delaware
890
District of Columbia
8476
Florida
2,469,173
Georgia
39,935
Hawaii
358,160
Idaho
511,963
Illinois
12
Indiana
10,769
Iowa
2708
Kansas
462
Kentucky
94,103
Louisiana
17,690
Maine
156,205
Maryland
41,532
Massachusetts
33,336
Michigan
632,280
Minnesota
139,789
Mississippi
104,369
Missouri
54,569
Montana
1,214,193
Nebraska
5899
Nevada
797,613
New Hampshire
13,696
New Jersey
35,683
New Mexico
468,968
New York
34,106
North Carolina
366,889
North Dakota
71,192
Ohio
20,290
Oklahoma
10,011
Oregon
196,197
Pennsylvania
53,460
Rhode Island
5
South Carolina
32,339
South Dakota
148,010
Tennessee
359,197
Texas
1,206,489
Utah
2,097,860
Vermont
9836
Virginia
306,393
Washington
1,834,616
West Virginia
65,554
Wisconsin
61,835
Wyoming
2,345,619
States With the Least National Park Land
On the flipside, there’s Kansas. Though it has roughly the same total area as Florida or Wyoming, only 462 acres of its land is owned by the National Parks Service. In Kansas’s defense, this comparatively small number is due to the fact that the state’s largest park, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, which covers nearly 11,000 acres of land, is privately owned by the Nature Conservancy and is co-managed with the National Park Service.
Ranked below Kansas is Illinois, where only 12 of the state’s 37 million acres of land is managed by the National Parks Service. Yes, you heard that right: a mere dozen. Aside from Pullman National Historic Park in Chicago, NPS oversees a pre-presidential home of Abraham Lincoln, the 1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument, and a few other diminutive sites.
It may not be surprising that the state with the least national park land is also the smallest in the country. Rhode Island’s five acres are spread across the national memorial to Roger Williams, the Ocean State’s founder, and three other units.
Parks with Benefits
Whether they encompass seemingly endless stretches of untamed wilderness or just a handful of historical city blocks, the lands managed by the National Park Service represent the mindblowing variety of the country’s natural landscapes and cultural history. They also contribute money, jobs, and more to the states where they’re located. In 2023 alone, national park tourism generated $26.4 billion.
New national parks, historic sites, and monuments are still being established every year. Some of the newest—which may not be included yet the Congressional Research Service’s data—are the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi, the Carlisle Federal Indian Boarding School National Monument in Pennsylvania, and the Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations