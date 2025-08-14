Do You Know When Your State Was Founded? Find Out With This Interactive Map

The road to 50 states spanned more than 170 years, starting with Delaware in early December of 1787 and ending with Hawaii in August 1959. Do you know what number your state is?
Find the answer below, plus a map to help you visualize the data, some fun facts about U.S. statehood dates, and a quiz.
Quiz: Put These U.S. States in Order From Oldest to Newest
Before you delve into the data, test your knowledge of statehood dates with this quiz. It features 10 states—your job is to put them in order from oldest to newest. You have five tries to get it perfect (but you can repeat the quiz as many times as you want).
What Number Is Your State? See All 50 Ordered by Statehood Date
The first 13 states listed below were the original 13 colonies. Their so-called statehood dates are the day they ratified the U.S. Constitution. For all other states, the date is the day the U.S. officially admitted them to the country as a state.
Order
U.S. State
Statehood Date
1.
Delaware
December 7, 1787
2.
Pennsylvania
December 12, 1787
3.
New Jersey
December 18, 1787
4.
Georgia
January 2, 1788
5.
Connecticut
January 9, 1788
6.
Massachusetts
February 6, 1788
7.
Maryland
April 28, 1788
8.
South Carolina
May 23, 1788
9.
New Hampshire
June 21, 1788
10.
Virginia
June 25, 1788
11.
New York
July 26, 1788
12.
North Carolina
November 21, 1789
13.
Rhode Island
May 29, 1790
14.
Vermont
March 4, 1791
15.
Kentucky
June 1, 1792
16.
Tennessee
June 1, 1796
17.
Ohio
March 1, 1803
18.
Louisiana
April 30, 1812
19.
Indiana
December 11, 1816
20.
Mississippi
December 10, 1817
21.
Illinois
December 3, 1818
22.
Alabama
December 14, 1819
23.
Maine
March 15, 1820
24.
Missouri
August 10, 1821
25.
Arkansas
June 15, 1836
26.
Michigan
January 26, 1837
27.
Florida
March 3, 1845
28.
Texas
December 29, 1845
29.
Iowa
December 28, 1846
30.
Wisconsin
May 29, 1848
31.
California
September 9, 1850
32.
Minnesota
May 11, 1858
33.
Oregon
February 14, 1859
34.
Kansas
January 29, 1861
35.
West Virginia
June 20, 1863
36.
Nevada
October 31, 1864
37.
Nebraska
March 1, 1867
38.
Colorado
August 1, 1876
39.
North Dakota
November 2, 1889
40.
South Dakota
November 2, 1889
41.
Montana
November 8, 1889
42.
Washington
November 11, 1889
43.
Idaho
July 3, 1890
44.
Wyoming
July 10, 1890
45.
Utah
January 4, 1896
46.
Oklahoma
November 16, 1907
47.
New Mexico
January 6, 1912
48.
Arizona
February 14, 1912
49.
Alaska
January 3, 1959
50.
Hawaii
August 21, 1959
Map: See How Statehood Went From East to West
USAFacts created a handy interactive map to help you visualize statehood progression. Hover over or tap on a state to view the year it gained statehood. The map is color-coded: The lighter blue a state is, the earlier it was admitted to the Union. The darkest blue is reserved for our two newest additions—Alaska and Hawaii, which both became states in 1959.
Broadly, the East Coast got organized into states the earliest. No surprise there—the original 13 colonies are all eastern. Midwestern and Southern states followed. Although the general trend is that annexation started east and moved west, states didn’t enter the union in exactly that order. California became a state in 1850, before a number of more easterly states (including Wyoming in 1890 and Oklahoma in 1907).
Fun Facts About U.S. Statehood Dates
1. Two states were admitted on Valentine’s Day.
Oregon in 1859 and Arizona in 1912.
2. And one was admitted on Halloween.
Nevada in 1864.
3. More states were admitted in December than any other month.
December has nine. January is the runner-up with seven, followed by November and June (tied at six).
4. More states were admitted in 1788 than any other year.
The year 1788 welcomed eight states, but they were all colonies that simply ratified the U.S. Constitution that year. Apart from that, 1889 was the busiest year for annexation. Four states were added in November of that year: North and South Dakota, Montana, and Washington.
5. Between 1816 and 1821, one new state was admitted every single year.
Indiana started the run in 1816 and Missouri ended it in 1821. After that, nearly 15 years elapsed before another state got added (Arkansas).
6. We’re currently in the longest stretch without a new state in U.S. history.
It’s been about 66 years since the U.S. added a new state. The second longest gap is just short of 47 years: between Arizona’s admission in February 1912 and Alaska’s admission in January 1959.
