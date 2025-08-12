Mental Floss

Map Shows the Hardest to Pronounce Town Name in Every U.S. State

You’re probably botching a few of these—read on to find out how to say them correctly.
ByPaul Anthony Jones|
How many can you pronounce correctly?
How many can you pronounce correctly? | Foxys Graphic/Shutterstock (map), Justin Dodd/Mental Floss (design)

Recently, Mental Floss broke down the state names that Americans find the hardest to pronounce, based on a study by language learning website Preply. As part of that analysis, the researchers also compiled a state-by-state list of the individual town names across the United States—one each for Alabama to Wyoming—that Americans apparently find the trickiest to pronounce.

Based on data compiled from a number of sources and desk research, the team over at Preply assembled a list of 50 town and place names that cover all aspects of linguistic difficulty. 

Hardest to Pronounce Town Names, Mapped

Map of hardest to pronounce town name from every state
Click to enlarge | Foxys Graphic/Shutterstock (map), Justin Dodd/Mental Floss (design)

Some of the entries they’ve picked out, for instance, are made difficult due to their length—Alaska’s Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes is a prime example. Where the tongue-twisting name derives from, or what it’s intended to mean, is supposedly unknown, other than that its roots lie in a local native Alaskan language.

In fact, several of the names chosen in the study derive from native languages that have far more complex and nuanced place names than English, among them Alabama’s Loachapoka (which means “turtle sitting place” in Muskogee), Wayzata in Minnesota (derived from a Sioux word for “north”), and Louisiana’s Natchitoches (which is a local Caddo tribal name).

Elsewhere, if you think the butte in Colorado’s Crested Butte should rhyme with “cut,” you’re wrong—butte in fact rhymes with “cute.” It came into English via French

Some of the other names highlighted in the study might not appear quite so complex at first glance, but have picked up such idiosyncratic pronunciations locally that their spellings are somewhat counterintuitive.

Cairo, Nebraska, for instance, is not pronounced like its namesake Egyptian capital, but more like Karo corn syrup. Milan in New Hampshire isn’t pronounced the same way as Milan, Italy, but with the stress on the first syllable, “MY-linn.” Palermo, North Dakota, similarly shifts its stress onto the first syllable to make “PAL-er-mo,” not Sicily’s “Pal-ER-mo.” Berlin, Connecticut, is pronounced “BURR-lin,” not “ber-LIN” (and so rhymes with Merlin). 

Local idiosyncrasies are also to blame in the confusing pronunciation of Indiana’s most troublesome place name, Loogootee. Some believe it originated with a local corruption of the French name Le Gaultier, while others think it’s a blending together of early town founders Thomas Lowe and Thomas Nesbe Gootee. Wherever it came from, despite its spelling the name is pronounced “luh-GO-tee,” not “loo-goo-tee.”

On the subject of locally concocted names like that one, meanwhile, Kansas’s trickiest place name, Osawatomie, was coined by blending together of the names of two local tribes, the Osage and the Pottawatomie; the resulting merged name is apparently pronounced “oh-so-WAH-tah-mee.”

Interstate 15 exit sign for Zzyzx Road
Interstate 15 exit sign for Zzyzx Road. | Stammberger1973, Wikimedia Commons // CC by SA 3.0

Perhaps the name with the strangest origin story, however—and one of the strangest and most surprising pronunciations—is Zzyzx, California. Located in the middle of the Mojave Desert, this now long-abandoned ghost town was founded by Alabama-born evangelist, preacher, and self-proclaimed physician Curtis Howe Springer in 1944; Springer invented the name himself, wanting it to be “the last word in health.” Springer established his own health spa in the town and sold his own bottled water from the local springs—but Zzyzx was built on federal land and eventually reclaimed by the government in 1974. Ultimately, the town—who name is pronounced “ZY-ziks”—was abandoned.

The Hardest to Pronounce Town Name in Every State—And How to Say It

State

Town Name

How to Pronounce It, According to Preply

Alabama

Loachapoka

LOW-cha-POH-kah

Alaska

Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes

Unknown. Phonetic approximation: Noo-nath-loo-ga-ga-mee-oot-bin-go-ee

Arizona

Sonoita

suh-NOY-tuh

Arkansas

Ouachita

WASH-ee-tah

California

Zzyzx

ZY-ziks

Colorado

Crested Butte

Crested BEWT

Connecticut

Berlin

BURR-lin

Delaware

Newark

New-ARK

Florida

Ocoee

oh-KOH-ee

Georgia

Buena Vista

BEW-na VISS-tuh

Hawaii

Kaumalapau

kah-OO-mah-LAH-pah-OO

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene

KORE-duh-LANE

Illinois

Benld

Ben-ELD

Indiana

Loogootee

Luh-GO-tee

Iowa

Ocheyedan

oh-CHEE-den

Kansas

Osawatomie

oh-so-WAH-tah-mee

Kentucky

Tyewhoppety

tih-WAH-pih-tee

Louisiana

Natchitoches

NAH-code-ish

Maine

Seboeis

Seh-BOW-iss

Maryland

Glenelg

GLEN-el

Massachussetts

Worcester

WOO-ster

Michigan

Sault Ste. Marie

SOO Saint ma-REE

Minnesota

Wayzata

WHY-ZET-uh

Mississippi

Louisville

LOO-iss-vill

Missouri

Qulin

Q-lin

Montana

Ekalaka

EE-ka-LAH-kah

Nebraska

Cairo

CAY-row

Nevada

Winnemucca

WIN-eh-MUCK-uh

New Hampshire

Milan

MY-linn

New Jersey

Greenwich Township

GREEN-which

New Mexico

Abiquiú

AB-ick-you

New York

Schenectady

skin-ECK-tah-dee

North Carolina

Schley

SLY

North Dakota

Palermo

PAL-er-mo

Ohio

Gnadenhutten

ji-NAY-dun-huh-tehn

Oklahoma

Pawhuska

paw-HUS-kuh

Oregon

Yachats

YA-hahts

Pennsylvania

Shickshinny

shick-SHIN-ee

Rhode Island

Quonochontaug

KWAHN-ah-kahn-tawg

South Carolina

Chechessee River

chu-CHES-see

South Dakota

Pukwana

PUCK-wah-nah

Tennessee

Ooltewah

OO-da-wah

Texas

Nacogdoches

NAH-coh-DOE-chess

Utah

Duchesne

doo-SHAYN

Vermont

Montpelier

mont-PEEL-yər

Virginia

McGaheysville

muh-GAK-eez

Washington

Puyallup

PYOO-uhl-up

West Virginia

Iaeger

YAY-gər

Wisconsin

Oconomowoc

oh-KON-oh-moh-wok

Wyoming

Kemmerer

KEM-er-er

