Map Shows the Hardest to Pronounce Town Name in Every U.S. State

Recently, Mental Floss broke down the state names that Americans find the hardest to pronounce, based on a study by language learning website Preply. As part of that analysis, the researchers also compiled a state-by-state list of the individual town names across the United States—one each for Alabama to Wyoming—that Americans apparently find the trickiest to pronounce.
Based on data compiled from a number of sources and desk research, the team over at Preply assembled a list of 50 town and place names that cover all aspects of linguistic difficulty.
Some of the entries they’ve picked out, for instance, are made difficult due to their length—Alaska’s Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes is a prime example. Where the tongue-twisting name derives from, or what it’s intended to mean, is supposedly unknown, other than that its roots lie in a local native Alaskan language.
In fact, several of the names chosen in the study derive from native languages that have far more complex and nuanced place names than English, among them Alabama’s Loachapoka (which means “turtle sitting place” in Muskogee), Wayzata in Minnesota (derived from a Sioux word for “north”), and Louisiana’s Natchitoches (which is a local Caddo tribal name).
Elsewhere, if you think the butte in Colorado’s Crested Butte should rhyme with “cut,” you’re wrong—butte in fact rhymes with “cute.” It came into English via French.
Some of the other names highlighted in the study might not appear quite so complex at first glance, but have picked up such idiosyncratic pronunciations locally that their spellings are somewhat counterintuitive.
Cairo, Nebraska, for instance, is not pronounced like its namesake Egyptian capital, but more like Karo corn syrup. Milan in New Hampshire isn’t pronounced the same way as Milan, Italy, but with the stress on the first syllable, “MY-linn.” Palermo, North Dakota, similarly shifts its stress onto the first syllable to make “PAL-er-mo,” not Sicily’s “Pal-ER-mo.” Berlin, Connecticut, is pronounced “BURR-lin,” not “ber-LIN” (and so rhymes with Merlin).
Local idiosyncrasies are also to blame in the confusing pronunciation of Indiana’s most troublesome place name, Loogootee. Some believe it originated with a local corruption of the French name Le Gaultier, while others think it’s a blending together of early town founders Thomas Lowe and Thomas Nesbe Gootee. Wherever it came from, despite its spelling the name is pronounced “luh-GO-tee,” not “loo-goo-tee.”
On the subject of locally concocted names like that one, meanwhile, Kansas’s trickiest place name, Osawatomie, was coined by blending together of the names of two local tribes, the Osage and the Pottawatomie; the resulting merged name is apparently pronounced “oh-so-WAH-tah-mee.”
Perhaps the name with the strangest origin story, however—and one of the strangest and most surprising pronunciations—is Zzyzx, California. Located in the middle of the Mojave Desert, this now long-abandoned ghost town was founded by Alabama-born evangelist, preacher, and self-proclaimed physician Curtis Howe Springer in 1944; Springer invented the name himself, wanting it to be “the last word in health.” Springer established his own health spa in the town and sold his own bottled water from the local springs—but Zzyzx was built on federal land and eventually reclaimed by the government in 1974. Ultimately, the town—who name is pronounced “ZY-ziks”—was abandoned.
State
Town Name
How to Pronounce It, According to Preply
Alabama
Loachapoka
LOW-cha-POH-kah
Alaska
Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes
Unknown. Phonetic approximation: Noo-nath-loo-ga-ga-mee-oot-bin-go-ee
Arizona
Sonoita
suh-NOY-tuh
Arkansas
Ouachita
WASH-ee-tah
California
Zzyzx
ZY-ziks
Colorado
Crested Butte
Crested BEWT
Connecticut
Berlin
BURR-lin
Delaware
Newark
New-ARK
Florida
Ocoee
oh-KOH-ee
Georgia
Buena Vista
BEW-na VISS-tuh
Hawaii
Kaumalapau
kah-OO-mah-LAH-pah-OO
Idaho
Coeur d’Alene
KORE-duh-LANE
Illinois
Benld
Ben-ELD
Indiana
Loogootee
Luh-GO-tee
Iowa
Ocheyedan
oh-CHEE-den
Kansas
Osawatomie
oh-so-WAH-tah-mee
Kentucky
Tyewhoppety
tih-WAH-pih-tee
Louisiana
Natchitoches
NAH-code-ish
Maine
Seboeis
Seh-BOW-iss
Maryland
Glenelg
GLEN-el
Massachussetts
Worcester
WOO-ster
Michigan
Sault Ste. Marie
SOO Saint ma-REE
Minnesota
Wayzata
WHY-ZET-uh
Mississippi
Louisville
LOO-iss-vill
Missouri
Qulin
Q-lin
Montana
Ekalaka
EE-ka-LAH-kah
Nebraska
Cairo
CAY-row
Nevada
Winnemucca
WIN-eh-MUCK-uh
New Hampshire
Milan
MY-linn
New Jersey
Greenwich Township
GREEN-which
New Mexico
Abiquiú
AB-ick-you
New York
Schenectady
skin-ECK-tah-dee
North Carolina
Schley
SLY
North Dakota
Palermo
PAL-er-mo
Ohio
Gnadenhutten
ji-NAY-dun-huh-tehn
Oklahoma
Pawhuska
paw-HUS-kuh
Oregon
Yachats
YA-hahts
Pennsylvania
Shickshinny
shick-SHIN-ee
Rhode Island
Quonochontaug
KWAHN-ah-kahn-tawg
South Carolina
Chechessee River
chu-CHES-see
South Dakota
Pukwana
PUCK-wah-nah
Tennessee
Ooltewah
OO-da-wah
Texas
Nacogdoches
NAH-coh-DOE-chess
Utah
Duchesne
doo-SHAYN
Vermont
Montpelier
mont-PEEL-yər
Virginia
McGaheysville
muh-GAK-eez
Washington
Puyallup
PYOO-uhl-up
West Virginia
Iaeger
YAY-gər
Wisconsin
Oconomowoc
oh-KON-oh-moh-wok
Wyoming
Kemmerer
KEM-er-er
