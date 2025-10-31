The Top 10 Countries People Want to Move to—And Why

The world is too vast and fascinating to live in one place forever—at least, that seems to be the case for many people scattered across the globe. But what exactly makes folks want to pack their bags and set down roots somewhere new? And where are they headed?

The Most Common Reasons People Want To Move

International payment company Remitly has revealed the answers to those questions. The organization conducted a survey of 4800 adults across 26 countries that uncovered people’s desired moving destinations and the primary motivations behind their choices.

Many people move because they want a better quality of life or a different lifestyle. | Justin Pumfrey/GettyImages

The reasons for moving vary from person to person. Remilty found that a better quality of life was the most critical factor among movers: that can include living in a safer community, having better access to healthcare, having affordable housing, and more.

Seeking a different lifestyle is the second reason why people choose to move to another country. For example, a person might be drawn to a place where people’s daily lives are slower-paced or there’s more emphasis on community relations. More career opportunities will also typically influence where people choose to relocate; those looking to grow in their field may seek better chances in another country where a specific industry has a more robust presence.

These are the top 10 reasons people want to move abroad:

Quality of life Lifestyle Career and opportunities Financial reasons Adventure and personal growth Climate and environment Safety and political stability Family and relationships Retirement Education and learning

The Most Popular Countries People Want to Move to

According to Remilty, Western countries take up most spots on the list, with Canada coming in at No. 1. Those who want to settle down in Canada primarily make the move for an improved quality of life, breathtaking scenery, and friendly people.

People love Canada. | Craig Hastings/GettyImages

Next up: The Land Down Under. Australia’s sunny weather draws people far and wide. Some may also choose to relocate to Australia because they are drawn to idea of living somewhere with a more tranquil lifestyle compared to their home country. Surveyors also reported that they believe career opportunities in the Australia are generally plentiful.

Japan scored third place on this list. The main reasons people would like to live there are the rich culture and the food. Japan is also known as one of the safest countries in the world, which is another people why people want to relocate there.

The top 10 countries people want to move to are as follows: