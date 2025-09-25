Mental Floss

The States Most Obsessed With Outdoor Fun, Based on Google Searches

See which U.S. states are most interested in outdoor activities.
ByCaLea Johnson|
Kayaking is pretty popular in the U.S.
Kayaking is pretty popular in the U.S. | Thomas Barwick/GettyImages

Going outside often soothes the soul, whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood or camping out at a nearby national park. To see which states can’t get enough of the great outdoors and which outdoor activity is most popular in your state, check out the lists below.

  1. The States Searching for Adventure the Most 
  2. Most-Searched Outdoor Activities By State

To determine this information, the travel apparel brand KÜHL looked at regional Google searches for various outdoor activities made between August 2024 and August 2025. After analyzing states individually, researchers also evaluated the searches per 100,000 residents to account for the differences in state population sizes.

The States Searching for Adventure the Most 

According to the data from KÜHL, Vermont came out on top as the state that searches the most for outdoor activities. With a nickname like the Green Mountain State, it’s no wonder that residents tend to be curious about the local nature scene. Vermonters made 8515 searches per 100,000 residents, and many of them searched for skiing opportunities. 

Hawaii residents trailed behind Vermont, with 7796 searches for outdoor activities per 100,000 residents. The state’s tropical climate and crystal-clear waters make it an amazing destination for surfing, which happens to the be the No.1 searched activity.  

A view from inside a small tent camped up near Loch Tulla in Argyll and Bute, Scotland
Camping is the most-searched activity in the nation. | Justin Paget/GettyImages

Colorado takes the third spot, as the state made 7272 outdoorsy searches per 100,000 residents. Popular camping grounds, such as those near Mount Shavano’s Angel of Shavano and Collegiate Peaks in the Rockies, are a few of the reasons why the Centennial State’s residents largely favor camping as a top activity. Colorado also landed in fifth place on this list of the best states for campers.

Here‘s the complete list:

  1. Vermont 
  2. Hawaii
  3. Colorado 
  4. Montana
  5. Oregon

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Most-Searched Outdoor Activities By State

Below you’ll find a deeper dive into every state’s most-searched activity. The activity that gets the most attention nationwide is camping, with 39,975 searches across all states, followed by kayaking (38,397 searches) and hiking (22,789 searches).

State

Most-Searched Outdoor Activity

Alabama

Kayaking

Alaska

Camping

Arizona

Camping

Arkansas

Camping

California

Camping

Colorado

Camping

Connecticut

Kayaking

Delaware

Kayaking

Florida

Kayaking

Georgia

Kayaking

Hawaii

Surfing

Idaho

Camping

Illinois

Kayaking

Indiana

Kayaking

Iowa

Camping

Kansas

Kayaking

Kentucky

Kayaking

Louisiana

Kayaking

Maine

Camping

Maryland

Kayaking

Massachusetts

Kayaking

Michigan

Camping

Minnesota

Camping

Mississippi

Camping

Missouri

Camping

Montana

Camping

Nebraska

Camping

Nevada

Camping

New Hampshire

Skiing

New Jersey

Kayaking

New Mexico

Camping

New York

Kayaking

North Carolina

Kayaking

North Dakota

Camping

Ohio

Kayaking

Oklahoma

Kayaking

Oregon

Camping

Pennsylvania

Kayaking

Rhode Island

Kayaking

South Carolina

Kayaking

South Dakota

Camping

Tennessee

Camping

Texas

Kayaking

Utah

Camping

Vermont

Skiing

Virginia

Kayaking

Washington

Camping

West Virginia

Camping

Wisconsin

Camping

Wyoming

Camping

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/TRAVEL