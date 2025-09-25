The States Most Obsessed With Outdoor Fun, Based on Google Searches

Going outside often soothes the soul, whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood or camping out at a nearby national park. To see which states can’t get enough of the great outdoors and which outdoor activity is most popular in your state, check out the lists below.

To determine this information, the travel apparel brand KÜHL looked at regional Google searches for various outdoor activities made between August 2024 and August 2025. After analyzing states individually, researchers also evaluated the searches per 100,000 residents to account for the differences in state population sizes.

The States Searching for Adventure the Most

According to the data from KÜHL, Vermont came out on top as the state that searches the most for outdoor activities. With a nickname like the Green Mountain State, it’s no wonder that residents tend to be curious about the local nature scene. Vermonters made 8515 searches per 100,000 residents, and many of them searched for skiing opportunities.

Hawaii residents trailed behind Vermont, with 7796 searches for outdoor activities per 100,000 residents. The state’s tropical climate and crystal-clear waters make it an amazing destination for surfing, which happens to the be the No.1 searched activity.

Camping is the most-searched activity in the nation. | Justin Paget/GettyImages

Colorado takes the third spot, as the state made 7272 outdoorsy searches per 100,000 residents. Popular camping grounds, such as those near Mount Shavano’s Angel of Shavano and Collegiate Peaks in the Rockies, are a few of the reasons why the Centennial State’s residents largely favor camping as a top activity. Colorado also landed in fifth place on this list of the best states for campers.

Here‘s the complete list:

Vermont Hawaii Colorado Montana Oregon

Most-Searched Outdoor Activities By State

Below you’ll find a deeper dive into every state’s most-searched activity. The activity that gets the most attention nationwide is camping, with 39,975 searches across all states, followed by kayaking (38,397 searches) and hiking (22,789 searches).