The States Most Obsessed With Outdoor Fun, Based on Google Searches

Going outside often soothes the soul, whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood or camping out at a nearby national park. To see which states can’t get enough of the great outdoors and which outdoor activity is most popular in your state, check out the lists below.
To determine this information, the travel apparel brand KÜHL looked at regional Google searches for various outdoor activities made between August 2024 and August 2025. After analyzing states individually, researchers also evaluated the searches per 100,000 residents to account for the differences in state population sizes.
The States Searching for Adventure the Most
According to the data from KÜHL, Vermont came out on top as the state that searches the most for outdoor activities. With a nickname like the Green Mountain State, it’s no wonder that residents tend to be curious about the local nature scene. Vermonters made 8515 searches per 100,000 residents, and many of them searched for skiing opportunities.
Hawaii residents trailed behind Vermont, with 7796 searches for outdoor activities per 100,000 residents. The state’s tropical climate and crystal-clear waters make it an amazing destination for surfing, which happens to the be the No.1 searched activity.
Colorado takes the third spot, as the state made 7272 outdoorsy searches per 100,000 residents. Popular camping grounds, such as those near Mount Shavano’s Angel of Shavano and Collegiate Peaks in the Rockies, are a few of the reasons why the Centennial State’s residents largely favor camping as a top activity. Colorado also landed in fifth place on this list of the best states for campers.
Here‘s the complete list:
- Vermont
- Hawaii
- Colorado
- Montana
- Oregon
You May Also Like:
- Interactive Foliage Map Shows When Fall Colors Will Peak in 2025
- Mapped: The States With the Most and Least National Park Land
- Map Shows the Best and Worst States for Air Quality, and a Southern State Ranks Last
Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!
Most-Searched Outdoor Activities By State
Below you’ll find a deeper dive into every state’s most-searched activity. The activity that gets the most attention nationwide is camping, with 39,975 searches across all states, followed by kayaking (38,397 searches) and hiking (22,789 searches).
State
Most-Searched Outdoor Activity
Alabama
Kayaking
Alaska
Camping
Arizona
Camping
Arkansas
Camping
California
Camping
Colorado
Camping
Connecticut
Kayaking
Delaware
Kayaking
Florida
Kayaking
Georgia
Kayaking
Hawaii
Surfing
Idaho
Camping
Illinois
Kayaking
Indiana
Kayaking
Iowa
Camping
Kansas
Kayaking
Kentucky
Kayaking
Louisiana
Kayaking
Maine
Camping
Maryland
Kayaking
Massachusetts
Kayaking
Michigan
Camping
Minnesota
Camping
Mississippi
Camping
Missouri
Camping
Montana
Camping
Nebraska
Camping
Nevada
Camping
New Hampshire
Skiing
New Jersey
Kayaking
New Mexico
Camping
New York
Kayaking
North Carolina
Kayaking
North Dakota
Camping
Ohio
Kayaking
Oklahoma
Kayaking
Oregon
Camping
Pennsylvania
Kayaking
Rhode Island
Kayaking
South Carolina
Kayaking
South Dakota
Camping
Tennessee
Camping
Texas
Kayaking
Utah
Camping
Vermont
Skiing
Virginia
Kayaking
Washington
Camping
West Virginia
Camping
Wisconsin
Camping
Wyoming
Camping
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations