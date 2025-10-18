Mental Floss

The Least-Visited National Park Unit in All 50 States

For those who prefer the road less traveled, these parks are worth the journey.
ByTim Brinkhof|
Remote Mt. Shuksen in Washington’s North Cascades National Park is the one of the least-visited locales in the system.
Remote Mt. Shuksen in Washington’s North Cascades National Park is the one of the least-visited locales in the system. | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

What do Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and Great Smoky Mountains national parks have in common? Breathtaking landscapes is one answer, but it’s not the only one. During peak season, you’ll also find packed parking lots, crowded trailheads, and never-ending lines for restrooms, restaurants, and viewpoints at each one. You go there to unwind, to be awed and inspired. Instead, you find yourself surrounded by tour groups, selfie sticks, and crying toddlers.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. For every national park or historic site that attracts millions of tourists each year, there’s another where the annual number of visitors scarcely exceeds the population of a small town. These parks receive little foot traffic not because they have nothing to offer, but because they are difficult to access due to their remote location, changing climate, or government regulations. In fact, the difficulty in getting there can make the visit even more rewarding.

If you like adventure, prefer the road less traveled, or simply want to get away from the crowds of vacationers, consider adding some these overlooked destinations to your next itinerary.

  1. The 5 Least-Visited National Park Units in America
  2. The Least-Visited National Park Units in All 50 States (and the District of Columbia)

The 5 Least-Visited National Park Units in America

The five least-visited parks and historical places, according to 2024 National Park Service data, offer unique cultural history and landscapes that few are lucky enough to experience. 

Out of 433 national park units, Carter G. Woodson National Historic Site in Washington, D.C., is the least visited of them all—but there’s a specific reason that has nothing to do with its importance to American history. 

The site is the former home of Woodson, a prominent Black historian and journalist who was born in Virginia following the Civil War. The park is set to reopen in 2026, a century after he helped introduce the yearly celebration that would eventually become known as Black History Month. The house is currently in the final stages of a lengthy and long-delayed restoration project, which is why it was ranked as the least-visited national park unit in the country, with just 30 recorded visitors in 2024.

"Open" sign in front of a pale yellow rowhouse in Washington, D.C.
Unfortunately, the Carter G. Woodson National Historic Site is not, in fact, open. | NPS / Victoria Stauffenberg, Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

In second place, the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River covers a 200-mile-long stretch of the Rio Grande that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border. Rapids at the bottom corner of Big Bend National Park in West Texas used to be popular with canoeists and kayakers, but today, as a result of both global warming and human consumption, large portions of the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River are drying up. Just 172 visitors were recorded in 2024. 

Third and fourth place go to Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve and Alagnak Wild River, two of the remotest and most difficult-to-access national parks in Alaska, a state full of remote and difficult-to-access parks. Neither of the two parks, which in 2024 attracted 191 and 278 visitors, respectively, can be reached by road. Instead, you’ll have to fly to one of the surrounding towns, most of which have only a few hundred inhabitants. From there, you can access the parks via boat or air taxi, though the National Park Service website warns that “notoriously bad weather” may cause drop-offs and pick-ups to be “significantly delayed.” The website also mentions that, before entering each park, you’ll first have to take a mandatory bear orientation course at the visitor center, which teaches you how to stay clear of the large grizzly populations.

A caribou runs over the tundra
Caribou can be seen in remote Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve in Alaska. | National Park Service

The fifth least-visited national park unit in the United States, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial, commemorates the 320 people who lost their lives on July 17, 1944, when two ships carrying ammunition for the Pacific Theatre of World War II exploded. The accident stemmed from unsafe working conditions and a lack of training; most of the people who died were Black sailors who, in the segregated Navy, had not been adequately instructed on how to handle the dangerous cargo. When survivors were ordered to go back to work without any change to safety protocols, 258 Black sailors refused to obey and 50 were charged with mutiny. Though they were convicted, the case highlighted discrimination in the military and inspired both the civil rights movement and racial integration of the armed forced in 1948. In 2024, all 258 sailors were exonerated.

Today, access to the memorial site is limited not because of its geographic location in Suisun Bay, between Sacramento and San Francisco, California, but because it’s part of an active military base. As a result, visitors can only visit the site by signing up for guided tours, which must be reserved at least two weeks in advance. 

The Least-Visited National Park Units in All 50 States (and the District of Columbia)

Before you scroll, keep in mind that some national park units cross state borders. In those cases, the NPS data categorizes the park according to the location of its main headquarters. And there's one more quirk: five states—Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont—have only one unit each, which makes them the states’ most- and least-visited.

State

Park

Visitors in 2024

Alabama

Russell Cave National Monument

9261

Alaska

Aniakchak National Monument and Reserve

191

Arizona

Fort Bowie National Historic Site

8483

Arkansas

President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site

6215

California

Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial

930

Colorado

Amache National Historic Site

4771

Connecticut

Weir Farm National Historical Park

34,246

Delaware

First State National Historical Park

208,870

District of Columbia

Carter G. Woodson Home National Historic Site

30

Florida

Dry Tortugas National Park

84,873

Georgia

Jimmy Carter National Historical Park

33,031

Hawaii

Pu’ukohola Heiau National Historic Site

27,507

Idaho

Minidoka National Historic Site

22,025

Illinois

Pullman National Historical Park

31,961

Indiana

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

129,904

Iowa

Effigy Mounds National Monument

61,975

Kansas

Nicodemus National Historic Site

7535

Kentucky

Mill Springs Battlefield National Memorial

8579

Louisiana

Cane River Creole National Historical Park

12,592

Maine

Saint Croix Island International Historic SIte

13,508

Maryland

Thomas Stone National Historic Site

4538

Massachusetts

Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site

13,218

Michigan

Isle Royale National Park

28,806

Minnesota

Pipestone National Monument

83,033

Mississippi

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

3513

Missouri

Sainte Genevieve National Historical Park

23,893

Montana

Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site

27,479

Nebraska

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument

19,395

Nevada

Great Basin National Park

152,068

New Hampshire

Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park

26,685

New Jersey

Thomas Edison National Historical Park

34,031

New Mexico

Fort Union National Monument

9217

New York

Saint Paul’s Church National Historic Site

12,135

North Carolina

Moores Creek National Battlefield

69,079

North Dakota

Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site

10,867

Ohio

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument

4716

Oklahoma

Washita Battlefield National Historic Site

12,369

Oregon

Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve

94,016

Pennsylvania

Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial

2336

Rhode Island

Roger Williams National Memorial

43,242

South Carolina

Reconstruction Era National Historical Park

23,378

South Dakota

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site

118,108

Tennessee

Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

55,270

Texas

Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River

172

Utah

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

17,488

Vermont

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park

81,713

Virginia

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

6310

Washington

North Cascades National Park

16,485

West Virginia

Bluestone National Scenic River

7327

Wisconsin

Ice Age National Scenic Trail

29,711

Wyoming

Fossil Butte National Monument

21,491

