The Best States to Raise a Family in 2025, Ranked by Key Data

It seems like everyone has an opinion about the “right” way to raise a child, and that perspective usually comes with a location. While the cost of child care is up, the birth rate is down, and yet, according to Pew), most young Americans still want kids.

The real question is whether they can afford them… and where those kids will have the best shot at a happy, healthy life.

A new 2025 map from Visual Capitalist (using WalletHub data) tries to solve that mystery. States were scored out of 100 based on 50 different indicators, including median income, education quality, and housing affordability.

Map: The Best States to Raise a Family in 2025 | Visual Capitalist/GettyImages

The Top 10 States to Raise a Family

Massachusetts Minnesota North Dakota New York Vermont Nebraska Connecticut New Hampshire Washington Virginia

Massachusetts takes the crown with a score of 69, thanks to a mix of great schools, strong incomes, and generally low crime. Minnesota and North Dakota aren’t far behind, offering affordability and quality-of-life benefits that coastal states can only dream of. And the Northeast, as a whole, continues its reign as the “best place to raise a kid… if you can handle the winters.”

Meanwhile, the states with the toughest conditions: New Mexico sits at the bottom with a score of 32. Many Southern states (Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi) also struggle across metrics like education and economic stability.

Why the Top States Earned Their Spots

WalletHub and the researchers behind these studies all seem to agree on two big truths:

Where you live matters: Kids who grow up in places with good schools and low crime have better long-term outcomes. Money matters even more: Parenting has become expensive enough that affordability can make or break a family’s decision to put down roots.

This lines up perfectly with a recent deep-dive from The Washington Post, which analyzed every U.S. county using four major metrics: affordability, school quality, neighborhood safety, and state policies around abortion access, parental leave, and LGBTQ rights.

In their research, they found the top counties clustered almost entirely around Virginia and Maryland, both places that balance strong public schools and relative affordability with policies that support families.

More Like This:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

But the Post also makes an important point: there is no single “best place” for everyone.

Each family has its own priorities! Some people care more about the cost of living, and others want top-tier schools. Some want walkability; others want acreage. And plenty of parents stay put because of jobs or family support, even if their ideal destination is somewhere else entirely.

What Should Parents Do?

The smartest move, according to the Post’s advice, is to create a ranking using what matters most to you.

If affordability is a 10/10 priority, your list will look nothing like someone who’s prioritizing policy protections or elite education. And that’s okay.

Basically, choosing where to raise a family is less about chasing the “perfect” state and more about choosing the place that fits your life, your values, and your budget.