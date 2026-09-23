The Best States for School Lunches, Ranked

School lunches aren't just about cardboard pizza and Sloppy Joes anymore.

Schools have changed their lunch options over the years, with more educational institutions participating in the National School Lunch Program, choosing local foods for kids, or offering statewide programs for free lunches for all students.

But not all states are the same when it comes to what's available to students. ProCare Therapy set out to find which states are the best at feeding kids during the school day and which ones may need to go back to cooking class.

Vermont Has the Best School Lunches

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Eastern states scored well in the ProCare Therapy survey, taking four of the top five spots in the survey.

Vermont led the list for schools that have the best school lunch options for students. The state scored well on federal school community eligibility programs and the rate of schools that use local food sources. Vermont is also one of nine states that provide free school meals for all students regardless of need.

Second-place New Mexico also offers students free breakfasts and lunches and has the highest adoption of the Community Eligibility Provisions, which provide free food for kids in high-risk schools regardless of need or a household application. The state has 100% participation in the program for schools.

New York comes in third place, boosted by its participation in the Healthy School Meals for All program beginning in 2025. The program gives all students free access to breakfast and lunch regardless of need, providing food for students and savings for families. The state's program covers the largest school district in the country with almost 1.1 million students in the New York City public school system. It's the only school district in the United States with more than one million students.

The top 10 states that are the best for school lunches for students include:

1. Vermont

2. New Mexico

3. New York

4. West Virginia

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Massachusetts

7. Maine

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan

10. California

What Factors Make School Lunches Better

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States that scored higher on the ProCare Therapy list had some things in common that helped them increase their ability to serve healthy and accessible meals to kids.

One factor that helped raise some schools to the top of the list was healthy school meals for all students. Nine states allow all students enrolled in school to get free breakfasts and lunches regardless of need. These programs increase access to healthy lunch options for students, give families financial relief, and reduce the stigma that some students face when eating free or reduced-price meals. States that have free breakfast and lunch programs for all students include California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont.

Locally sourced foods can also boost scores for student lunches. Local food sources could mean healthier options for kids and save money by reducing transportation costs. Hawaii leads the nation when it comes to locally sourced food; however, the state only ranks 38th in the country for school lunches due to low access and participation rates.

The Community Eligibility Provision is also an important part of school lunch, allowing high-needs schools to offer free breakfast and free lunch without charging students or requiring an application. States that have higher participation rates among schools scored higher on the ProCare Therapy survey.

More State-By-State Data: