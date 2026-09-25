The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State for 2026, Mapped

Picking favorites is never easy, especially when it comes to something as high-stakes as Halloween candy. From pumpkin-shaped chocolate peanut butter cups to the ever-controversial candy corn, there's a signature sweet for you and all of your Halloween alter-egos. So how do you narrow down what actually belongs in your stash? Instead of tripping over what treat to pick from the bowl, let the numbers unwrap the truth. To see how candy cravings vary across the country, DoorDash analyzed ordering data from last Halloween.

The Top 10 Candies Dominating DoorDash Orders

Chocolate and fruity candy once again go to war for America's trick-or-treat buckets. | DoorDash

The staple delivery service looked at snack orders placed from October 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025, to find out America's top 10 Halloween candies. For the third year in a row, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ranked first as the favorite candy in 15 mainly Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, plus the Pacific Northwest.

Chocolate lovers that aren't a fan of peanuts can relate to residents of North Carolina, where second-place Hershey's prevail. While M&M's came in as the country's third-favorite Halloween candy, no single state favored the colorful chocolate buttons over the rest.

Fruity candies barely cracked the top five, but they still have their fans, who boosted Nerds, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Airheads, and Haribo up in the ranking. Speaking of the kid-shaped candies, they weren't always the rambunctious rugrats we know today. Sour Patch Kids were originally created in the 1970s as "Mars Men" to cash in on the public's space obsession before being rebranded in 1985 to ride the trend of Cabbage Patch Kids.

The Most Popular Candy in Every State, Mapped

What candy is #1 in your state? | DoorDash

As for state-by-state candy preferences, the South seems to be in on a sweet secret with Sweet Smiles and SweeTarts. The budget-friendly candy mix is a standout in Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee, while the latter is loved in four Southwestern states, including Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Here's the full list of each state's favorite candy:

State Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash Alabama Sweet Smiles Candy Alaska Lindt Arizona Red Vines Arkansas Sweet Smiles Candy California Red Vines Colorado Haribo Connecticut Sour Patch Kids Delaware Reese's Florida Airheads Georgia Sweet Smiles Candy Hawaii Lindt Idaho SweeTarts Illinois Sour Patch Kids Indiana Reese's Iowa Laffy Taffy Kansas SweeTarts Kentucky Reese's Louisiana Sweet Smiles Candy Maine Reese's Maryland Snickers Massachusetts Kinder Bueno Michigan Reese's Minnesota Mike & Ike Mississippi Sweet Smiles Candy Missouri Twizzlers Montana Reese's Nebraska Laffy Taffy Nevada Snickers New Hampshire Reese's New Jersey Reese's New Mexico SweeTarts New York Kinder Bueno North Carolina Hershey's Bar North Dakota Laffy Taffy Ohio Reese's Oklahoma SweeTarts Oregon SweeTarts Pennsylvania Reese's Rhode Island Kinder Bueno South Carolina Sweet Smiles Candy South Dakota Twizzlers Tennessee Sweet Smiles Candy Texas Airheads Utah Reese's Vermont Reese's Virginia Reese's Washington Reese's West Virginia Reese's Wisconsin Laffy Taffy Wyoming Twizzlers

See how these DoorDash findings compare with its Halloween candy analysis from last year.

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