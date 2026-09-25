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The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State for 2026, Mapped

We're unwrapping the delivery data on America's favorite Halloween treats, from classic Hershey’s bars and Laffy Taffy to mixed bags.
ByNitya Rao
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See how your candy favorites compare.
See how your candy favorites compare. | DoorDash

Picking favorites is never easy, especially when it comes to something as high-stakes as Halloween candy. From pumpkin-shaped chocolate peanut butter cups to the ever-controversial candy corn, there's a signature sweet for you and all of your Halloween alter-egos. So how do you narrow down what actually belongs in your stash? Instead of tripping over what treat to pick from the bowl, let the numbers unwrap the truth. To see how candy cravings vary across the country, DoorDash analyzed ordering data from last Halloween.

The Top 10 Candies Dominating DoorDash Orders

Chocolate and fruity candy once again go to war for America's trick-or-treat buckets.
Chocolate and fruity candy once again go to war for America's trick-or-treat buckets. | DoorDash

The staple delivery service looked at snack orders placed from October 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025, to find out America's top 10 Halloween candies. For the third year in a row, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ranked first as the favorite candy in 15 mainly Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, plus the Pacific Northwest.

Chocolate lovers that aren't a fan of peanuts can relate to residents of North Carolina, where second-place Hershey's prevail. While M&M's came in as the country's third-favorite Halloween candy, no single state favored the colorful chocolate buttons over the rest.

Fruity candies barely cracked the top five, but they still have their fans, who boosted Nerds, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Airheads, and Haribo up in the ranking. Speaking of the kid-shaped candies, they weren't always the rambunctious rugrats we know today. Sour Patch Kids were originally created in the 1970s as "Mars Men" to cash in on the public's space obsession before being rebranded in 1985 to ride the trend of Cabbage Patch Kids.

The Most Popular Candy in Every State, Mapped

What candy is #1 in your state?
What candy is #1 in your state? | DoorDash

As for state-by-state candy preferences, the South seems to be in on a sweet secret with Sweet Smiles and SweeTarts. The budget-friendly candy mix is a standout in Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee, while the latter is loved in four Southwestern states, including Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Here's the full list of each state's favorite candy:

State

Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash

Alabama

Sweet Smiles Candy

Alaska

Lindt

Arizona

Red Vines

Arkansas

Sweet Smiles Candy

California

Red Vines

Colorado

Haribo

Connecticut

Sour Patch Kids

Delaware

Reese's

Florida

Airheads

Georgia

Sweet Smiles Candy

Hawaii

Lindt

Idaho

SweeTarts

Illinois

Sour Patch Kids

Indiana

Reese's

Iowa

Laffy Taffy

Kansas

SweeTarts

Kentucky

Reese's

Louisiana

Sweet Smiles Candy

Maine

Reese's

Maryland

Snickers

Massachusetts

Kinder Bueno

Michigan

Reese's

Minnesota

Mike & Ike

Mississippi

Sweet Smiles Candy

Missouri

Twizzlers

Montana

Reese's

Nebraska

Laffy Taffy

Nevada

Snickers

New Hampshire

Reese's

New Jersey

Reese's

New Mexico

SweeTarts

New York

Kinder Bueno

North Carolina

Hershey's Bar

North Dakota

Laffy Taffy

Ohio

Reese's

Oklahoma

SweeTarts

Oregon

SweeTarts

Pennsylvania

Reese's

Rhode Island

Kinder Bueno

South Carolina

Sweet Smiles Candy

South Dakota

Twizzlers

Tennessee

Sweet Smiles Candy

Texas

Airheads

Utah

Reese's

Vermont

Reese's

Virginia

Reese's

Washington

Reese's

West Virginia

Reese's

Wisconsin

Laffy Taffy

Wyoming

Twizzlers

See how these DoorDash findings compare with its Halloween candy analysis from last year.

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