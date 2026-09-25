The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State for 2026, Mapped

Picking favorites is never easy, especially when it comes to something as high-stakes as Halloween candy. From pumpkin-shaped chocolate peanut butter cups to the ever-controversial candy corn, there's a signature sweet for you and all of your Halloween alter-egos. So how do you narrow down what actually belongs in your stash? Instead of tripping over what treat to pick from the bowl, let the numbers unwrap the truth. To see how candy cravings vary across the country, DoorDash analyzed ordering data from last Halloween.
The Top 10 Candies Dominating DoorDash Orders
The staple delivery service looked at snack orders placed from October 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025, to find out America's top 10 Halloween candies. For the third year in a row, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ranked first as the favorite candy in 15 mainly Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, plus the Pacific Northwest.
Chocolate lovers that aren't a fan of peanuts can relate to residents of North Carolina, where second-place Hershey's prevail. While M&M's came in as the country's third-favorite Halloween candy, no single state favored the colorful chocolate buttons over the rest.
Fruity candies barely cracked the top five, but they still have their fans, who boosted Nerds, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Airheads, and Haribo up in the ranking. Speaking of the kid-shaped candies, they weren't always the rambunctious rugrats we know today. Sour Patch Kids were originally created in the 1970s as "Mars Men" to cash in on the public's space obsession before being rebranded in 1985 to ride the trend of Cabbage Patch Kids.
The Most Popular Candy in Every State, Mapped
As for state-by-state candy preferences, the South seems to be in on a sweet secret with Sweet Smiles and SweeTarts. The budget-friendly candy mix is a standout in Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee, while the latter is loved in four Southwestern states, including Oklahoma and New Mexico.
Here's the full list of each state's favorite candy:
State
Most-Ordered Candy on DoorDash
Alabama
Sweet Smiles Candy
Alaska
Lindt
Arizona
Red Vines
Arkansas
Sweet Smiles Candy
California
Red Vines
Colorado
Haribo
Connecticut
Sour Patch Kids
Delaware
Reese's
Florida
Airheads
Georgia
Sweet Smiles Candy
Hawaii
Lindt
Idaho
SweeTarts
Illinois
Sour Patch Kids
Indiana
Reese's
Iowa
Laffy Taffy
Kansas
SweeTarts
Kentucky
Reese's
Louisiana
Sweet Smiles Candy
Maine
Reese's
Maryland
Snickers
Massachusetts
Kinder Bueno
Michigan
Reese's
Minnesota
Mike & Ike
Mississippi
Sweet Smiles Candy
Missouri
Twizzlers
Montana
Reese's
Nebraska
Laffy Taffy
Nevada
Snickers
New Hampshire
Reese's
New Jersey
Reese's
New Mexico
SweeTarts
New York
Kinder Bueno
North Carolina
Hershey's Bar
North Dakota
Laffy Taffy
Ohio
Reese's
Oklahoma
SweeTarts
Oregon
SweeTarts
Pennsylvania
Reese's
Rhode Island
Kinder Bueno
South Carolina
Sweet Smiles Candy
South Dakota
Twizzlers
Tennessee
Sweet Smiles Candy
Texas
Airheads
Utah
Reese's
Vermont
Reese's
Virginia
Reese's
Washington
Reese's
West Virginia
Reese's
Wisconsin
Laffy Taffy
Wyoming
Twizzlers
See how these DoorDash findings compare with its Halloween candy analysis from last year.