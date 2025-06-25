The 10 Best (and Worst) States for Road Trips in Summer 2025

Thanks to the introduction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s, road trips have become one of the great American pastimes. No airport security lines, no crowded theme parks, no overpriced travel packages—just miles and miles of open road.

Financial advice site WalletHub recently unveiled its 2025 list of the best states for hopping in a car and taking a summer trip. While “best” is obviously subjective, the site made use of some traveler-friendly metrics that typically make driving long distances safer and more financially appealing. Among the criteria: average gas prices in a state; average cost of car repairs; hotel pricing; road quality; vehicle density; and number of quality attractions and destinations.

The Best States for Summer Road Trips

Minnesota New York Ohio Utah Louisiana Florida Idaho Texas North Carolina Pennsylvania

Minnesota tops the list owing to its abundance of outdoor recreation sites as well as a surplus of summertime activities; its number of fairs and festivals is the third-highest per capita in the nation. In short, you won’t be bored.

Minnesota also excels in being driver-friendly, with some of the lowest vehicle fatality rates in the nation—a morbid-if-accurate reflection of road safety. The cost of three-star hotel stays are also on the favored side, ranking 15th in the country.

New York ranks second, which may surprise anyone who’s tried to road-trip it in the city. But if you avoid that nightmare traffic, the rest of the state is a collection of beautiful scenery, historical landmarks, and a lot of legislation—like protective driving laws—that help keep travelers safe on the road.

States like Maryland, California, and bottom-ranking Delaware were given poorer marks. Does that mean you can’t have fun driving through or to them? Of course not. It just means their particular blend of affordability, attractions, and road safety didn’t quite measure up in WalletHub’s assessments.

The Worst States for Summer Roadtrips

Maryland Arkansas New Mexico California Hawaii Montana Vermont Rhode Island Connecticut Delaware

No matter where you’re headed, it’s always best to plan ahead for any possible hiccups in your travels. Make sure you’ve got an emergency kit in your vehicle, with items to repair flat tires, a power brick for jumping a dead battery, a flashlight, water, first aid supplies, and an extra phone battery charger. It’s also a good idea to get your car inspected for fluid levels, brake integrity, and tire pressure before venturing out.

You can also take some steps to save money when hitting the road. Packing snacks may allow you to skip pricier takeout or fast food stops; using a credit card with rewards or points could help you get a small return later; avoiding off-peak travel (like holidays) can also preserve your budget. The best tip? Try to avoid gas stations positioned right off a highway exit. They’re often more expensive than fueling up elsewhere in town.

