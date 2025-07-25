10 Best Beginner Hiking Trails in the U.S.

Not every hike has to involve blisters, bear spray, and sheer cliffs. In fact, plenty of the most picturesque and rewarding trails in the U.S. are accessible to entry-level adventure types. You know, those of us who can’t be bothered to strap on pounds of gear, shell out for expensive footwear, or competently use a compass.

Today, more people than ever are looking to connect with nature without overexerting themselves. National parks saw record visitation in 2024, with many of their most-trafficked trails being beginner-friendly loops or out-and-backs under three miles. If your looking for hikes that suit all experience levels, these gentler trails may be for you.

You don’t need to scale a mountain to see Yosemite Falls up close. | J. Andre Clark/GettyImages

These Trails Are Easy on Beginners

Lower Yosemite Falls Trail // Yosemite National Park, California Dream Lake // Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Jordan Pond Path // Acadia National Park, Maine The Zion Narrows Riverside Walk // Zion National Park, Utah Taggart Lake Loop // Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Marymere Falls Trail // Olympic National Park, Utah Zion Canyon Overlook Trail // Zion National Park, Utah Devil’s Head // Pike National Forest, Colorado Seven Sacred Pools via Soldier Pass Trail // Coconino National Forest, Arizona Horseshoe Bend Trail // Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah

Of the U.S.-based hikes marked “Easy” on AllTrails, these are the most popular and top-rated based on user reviews. You can think of them as the welcome mat to outdoor adventure, inviting you to give trekking a chance before building up to those chasm-filled challenges.

From recognizable parks in California and Utah to lesser-known gems in Arizona, Maine, and Colorado, these 10 popular beginner trails offer stunning scenery, manageable terrain, and just the right amount of challenge to get your heart pumping without breaking your spirit (or your ankles).

Intimidated by wading into the Narrows? Try Zion’s riverside walk instead. | Mitch Diamond/GettyImages

The most popular beginner hike—the Lower Yosemite Falls Trail in California’s Yosemite National Park—covers just 1 mile and takes most visitors 30 minutes to complete. The Dream Lake hike in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park (No.2 on the list) is slightly more challenging. It spans 2.2 miles and has an elevation gain of 425 feet, but it’s still an accessible option for novice hikers looking for a spectacular view. Trails in Acadia National Park in Maine, Zion National Park in Utah, and Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming also make the list.

Because they’re well-marked and relatively easy to access, these paths are perfect for every type of visitor—from casual weekend explorers to families with kids, or anyone who’s still figuring out how to use the carabiners they impulse-bought online.

If these hikes sound too easy, outdoorsy types craving a more thrilling experience can consult our list of the most dangerous trails in the U.S.

