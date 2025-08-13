The Summer’s Most Popular State Parks, According to Google Maps

Though they’re not as well-known as America’s famous national parks, state parks can be more accessible—and less crowded—alternatives for anyone seeking an adventure. Whether they’re looking for waterfalls or skyline views, these are the state parks attracting the most visitors this summer, according to Google Maps.

These State Parks Are Worth the Hike

New York-based parks are especially popular. | Google

To compile this list, analysts determined how often people used Google Maps to look up directions to various state parks. The data covers searches that occurred from Memorial Day to early August of 2025.

According to the findings, outdoorsy types are especially interested in Upstate New York’s Watkins Glen State Park. Located in the Finger Lakes Region, the park is famous for its stream that creates 19 waterfalls as it descends 400 feet. Guests can enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, and more.

You May Also Like...

New Jersey is home to this summer’s second-most searched park on Google Maps: Liberty State Park. It’s no wonder the destination attracts four million people a year, as it boasts fantastic views of the Manhattan skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. While visiting the park, guests can stop by the picnic area to enjoy a meal, or even go canoeing on the Hudson River and New York Bay.

The South Falls, located in Oregon's Silver Falls State Park. | By Kurt Stricker/GettyImages

If you live in or have plans to visit Oregon, try to make time for Silver Falls State Park. This destination isn’t called the “crown jewel” of Oregon state parks for nothing; it definitely sets itself apart from the rest. For starters, visitors can get a unique perspective when they step behind the 177-foot South Falls, one of many waterfalls along the gorgeous Trail of Ten Falls. The South Falls’ day-use area also has open lawns, barbecue stands, a playground, horseshoe pits, and more activities and amenities to enjoy.

After hitting up the best state parks in your neck of the woods, consider heading to one of the most popular free national parks in the country.

10 State Parks People Are Looking Up

Hammonasset State Park has also been trending lately. | Adam Garelick/GettyImages

Rank Park Name State 1 Watkins Glen State Park New York 2 Liberty State Park New Jersey 3 Silver Falls State Park Oregon 4 Starved Rock State Park Illinois 5 Letchworth State Park New York 6 Hammonasset Beach State Park Connecticut 7 Point Lobos State Natural Reserve California 8 Warren Dunes State Park Michigan 9 Blue Spring State Park Florida 10 Jones Beach State Park New York

Read More About Parks: