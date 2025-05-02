The 10 Best Hiking Trails in the U.S.

While a short walk may be enough to put you at ease, a challenging hike can be much more satisfying. If you’re looking to tackle some of the top-rated trails nationwide, check out this ranking from EDGE Fall Protection.

Researchers scoured the outdoor enthusiast website, AllTrails, to compile a list of 5702 hiking trails. They then analyzed each trail based on three factors—the number of reviews, its average rating, and its AllTrails popularity score. Finally, every hiking path received a final score between 0 and 100 to determine the ranking.

The Top 10 Hiking Trails in America

Although Arizona is the most well-represented state on this list, claiming four out of the 10 spots, Utah steals the top three. The Angels Landing Trail takes first place, earning a perfect final score of 100. This 5.4-mile hike is one of Zion National Park’s most popular destinations—so popular that the park requires all hikers to obtain a permit in advance. Despite its challenging incline, Angels Landing Trail has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with 31,949 reviews.

If Angels Landing Trail sounds too strenuous, consider visiting Delicate Arch at Arches National Park instead. The trail’s positive reputation with hikers gained it a 4.9 score based on 27,852 ratings. The “moderately challenging” hike winds 3.2 miles, culminating with its namesake arch that stands 46 feet high and 32 feet wide.

The Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail concludes the top three entries, with a 4.9 rating out of 24,971 reviews. The stunning views of the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater make it a can’t-miss hike for visitors to Bryce Canyon National Park.

You can find the rest of the best hiking trails below:

Angels Landing Trail // Zion National Park, Utah Delicate Arch Trail // Arches National Park, Utah Navajo Loop and Queens Garden Trail // Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Devil’s Bridge Trail via Dry Creek Road // Sedona, Arizona Camelback Mountain via Echo Canyon Trail // Phoenix, Arizona Cathedral Rock Trail // Sedona, Arizona Rattlesnake Ledge Trail // North Bend, Washington Skyline Loop // Paradise, Washington Piestewa Peak Summit Trail // Phoenix, Arizona Avalanche Lake // Glacier National Park, Montana

Looking for an even greater challenge? Consider planning a trip to one of the longest hiking trails in the world. These monstrous treks include the Great Trail in Canada, which spans 14,912 miles, and the E1 European Long Distance Path that runs 4960 miles from Norway to Italy.

