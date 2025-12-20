9 Budget-Friendly Wine Regions That Rival the Expensive Ones

Sometimes you just want to go on a trip to wine country to relax and have a few glasses from vineyards you haven’t tried before. That said, it can be daunting when you’re putting together a weekend itinerary for popular destinations such as Napa Valley, California, where prices for flights, hotels, and winery visits can add up very quickly.

So why not try a more affordable option? You might even be surprised to discover new wines or vineyards that could make their way to the top of your favorites list—while sticking within your budget. These nine options are worth a trip.

Paso Robles, California

Vineyard in Paso Robles, California | swalls/Getty Images

If you want to stick to a California wine weekend without going to Napa Valley or Sonoma, check out Paso Robles. The town is located conveniently near the Pacific Coast Highway for easy access, and you’re sure to find a winery that suits your needs. You can also check out the historic downtown, with more than 20 tasting rooms to try different red and white options.

Loudoun County, Virginia

Loudoun County, Virginia | The Washington Post/GettyImages

Loudoun County in northern Virginia has plenty of options, especially if you’re looking for a quick getaway from the Washington, D.C. area. This county has more than 50 wineries and vineyards that you can choose from. The area is relatively new for wineries compared to those in California with a long tradition, but that shouldn’t deter you from giving it a try.

Columbia River Gorge, Washington and Oregon

View of the Bridge of the Gods, a steel truss cantilever bridge that spans the Columbia River between Cascade Locks, Oregon, and Washington State | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

About an hour east of Portland, Oregon, is the Columbia River Gorge region that spans around 40 miles along the Columbia River, giving you more than enough options to decide where you want to explore. Check out wineries along both sides of the river, with tasting rooms providing visitors with a beautiful view of Mt. Hood, the river, and other natural surroundings without hurting your wallet.

Verde Valley, Arizona

View of the Verde River floodplain | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

Even deserts can give life to grapes, like the wineries in the Verde Valley in Arizona. Located in the high country of northern Arizona, the area has more than 25 wineries and restaurants to sample local wines. One option for you to stay on a trip to the Verde Valley is Cottonwood, which has a quaint walkable downtown with shops, restaurants, and some tasting rooms, along with local affordable accommodations that can fit your budget.

Finger Lakes, New York

Seneca Lake Dock Pavilion, Finger Lakes Region, New York State | Education Images/GettyImages

The Finger Lakes region of New York not only offers different wine options, but you can also try beer from some of the best local breweries, too. Consider trying a wine tour or following one of the wine trails in the region to get an authentic winery experience. If you’re in the mood for trying a variety of options from the region, you can also seek out local restaurants, including some great farm-to-table spots.

Traverse City, Michigan

Brys Estate vineyard in Traverse City, Michigan | Jeff Greenberg/GettyImages

Northern Michigan is home to Traverse City along Lake Michigan, providing the region with unique access to the waters of Grand Traverse Bay to grow grapes. The Leelanau Peninsula, in particular, is home to more than 30 wineries that are easily accessible and won’t bust your wallet.

You can find a variety of different options to stay, depending on your budget, including the wineries that also offer accommodations, making it an easy walk from your hotel room to a tasting room.

Palisade, Colorado

Maison La Belle Vie winery in Palisade, Colorado. | Helen H. Richardson/GettyImages

Hang up your skis and head into one of the wineries in the western mountains of Colorado by visiting Palisade and nearby Grand Junction. The dry climate and high elevation allow wineries to offer some unique options to visitors with amazing views of the Rocky Mountains from tasting rooms throughout the region.

Fredericksburg, Texas

Bluebonnets grow near the road on the Willow Loop near Fredericksburg | Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Texas Hill Country is home to Fredericksburg—and along with it, plenty of affordable wine options that can help you cool off in the Texas heat. You can choose from checking out different wineries along Highway 290 in the area or enjoy tasting rooms in downtown Fredericksburg that are steps away from local hotels and B&Bs to get a full taste of what Texas wineries have to offer.

Hermann, Missouri

Missouri's Budding Wine Country in Hermann | George Rose/GettyImages

Along the banks of the Missouri River is Hermann, Missouri, and the Hermann Wine Trail. The trail includes six family-owned wineries over 20 miles, giving visitors different options that are still affordable. You can also plan a trip around one of several themed weekends, such as the Say Cheese Wine Trail, Chocolate Wine Trail, and Berries and BarBQ Wine Trail, which showcase popular food along with the wineries’ best selections.

