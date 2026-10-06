5 Cursed Coastal Towns Straight Out of 'Widow’s Bay'

If you missed out on an East Coast summer, there's still time to lean into Widow’s Bay fall. As the sunshine shifts to thick fog and the summer crowds clear out, New England's coastal towns take on a whole different feel.

In Apple's Emmy-winning Widow's Bay, a journalist tasked with putting the island on the map offers the mayor some advice after a rather ominous meal together: "I see what’s going on here. You don't want to be Nantucket. You want to be Salem," he says. "It's a nice town. You don’t need the gimmick." But as the show makes clear, the spookiness isn't just a schtick—it's a fact of life.

The same goes for these six quaint—and in some cases, creepy—coastal New England towns. In places as old as the country itself, ghost stories are part of the historical record, not a sales pitch. Forget Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard; these stops, from Rhode Island to Maine, deliver all the maritime charm and supernatural lore you could ask for.

Rockport, Massachusetts

Ice cream store in the streets of Rockport, MA. | Micha Weber/Shutterstock

Rockport is the real-life "road less traveled," at least when faced with obvious stops like Salem on the train line. Perched on Cape Ann around 40 miles northeast of Boston, Rockport and its historic Bearskin Neck served as the main exterior of Widow's Bay. But beneath the scenic harbor views and quintessential cedar shingles lies a darker past that rivals its fictional counterpart.

From the neighboring ghost town of Dogtown—located directly between fellow Widow's Bay filming location Gloucester—to local legends that Elizabeth Proctor hid at Rockport's own Witch House after escaping the Salem Witch Trials, this coastal town carries a storied history that makes it well worth the ride to the end of the line.

Peaks Island, Maine

Looking across the calm waters toward the rocky shores of Peaks Island. | Shutterstock/Enrico Della Pietra

If you can tear yourself away from the cobblestoned streets of downtown Portland, Peaks Island lies just a 15-minute ferry ride away, with ocean views, pine trails, quiet beaches, and oftentimes noisier ghosts. Tucked in the interior woods lies Battery Steele, a sprawling WWII bunker whose pitch-black concrete tunnels are known for ricocheting whispers and creepy metallic clanking. Between the bunker's unsettling corridors and local tales of phantom marbles rolling through Pond Grove Cemetery, this island neighborhood off Maine's mainland shows that tranquility and spectral activity often share the same shore.

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Half Moon Beach at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, MA. | Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

The serene shores of Half Moon Beach, where the inaugural mayoral swim scene in Widow's Bay was filmed, make it hard to believe the haunting maritime lore that often gets pulled under the currents. Just steps away is Gloucester's Cressy's Beach, famous for its swimmable waters and a sea serpent mural dating back to 1955.

The creepy coastal artwork isn’t just for show: it reflects the lore of Massachusetts's own version of the Loch Ness Monster. English traveler John Josselyn first documented a serpent coiled "like a cable" on Cape Ann rocks in 1638, but the real spectacle came in August 1817, when locals spotted a massive, horse-headed sea monster swimming off the coast. So while you might not see the show's Sea Hag, keep your eyes peeled for the town's real-life supernatural entities in between sunbathing sessions.

Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic Seaport, outdoor recreated 19th-century village and educational maritime museum in Mystic, | Faina Gurevich/GettyImages

Mystic certainly has a mystical energy radiating through its wood-framed storefronts, historic drawbridge, and 19th-century ships. There are plenty of quaint shops and restaurants in the coastal Connecticut town to make a haunt-free day out of, but history casts a long shadow here, tracing back to the tragic 1637 Mystic Massacre during the Pequot War. Today, museum workers at the Mystic Seaport report phantom footfalls and pipe-smoking apparitions aboard historic wooden vessels like the Charles W. Morgan, proving this seaport town’s ghosts are as timeless as its coastal history.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Recommended CaptionThe Southeast Light, positioned on the edge of Block Island’s steep Mohegan Bluffs. | randydellinger/GettyImages

With beautiful blue waves framed by dramatic clay cliffs, Rhode Island's hidden gem is certainly an island, but not an "escape" for the legendary seafaring ghosts said to haunt its waters to this day. About 12 miles off the mainland, Block Island's cliff-top Southeast Light peeks out through the mist like a sailor's north star. Neither the 19th-century Southeast nor North Lighthouse was built in time, however, to prevent the German ship Princess Augusta from wrecking offshore during the Block Island blizzard of 1738. The ocean has since calmed, but the maritime legend of the "Palatine Light" remains riled up.

For centuries, locals have reported sightings of the phantom, flaming ship drifting across the dark evening waters of the Atlantic. Still, Block Island has remained a summer holiday hotspot for New England families from the 19th century to the modern day. Even a haunting can't stop a lobster-filled, Victorian inn-housed New England holiday.

More Like This: