The 10 Best States for Campers

Camping is an opportunity to ditch the hustle and bustle of normal life for a few days. There’s nothing like breathing the fresh air, sitting around a campfire, and taking in the gorgeous scenery. But not all campgrounds are created equal—and some states are generally better suited for the activity than others. With that in mind, the safari company Asilia came up with this list of the best places in the U.S. to enjoy the outdoors.

For their report, Asilia rated states based on eight data metrics that interest campers: wildlife, plant diversity, light pollution, rainfall, number of national parks, urbanization, availability of outdoor activities, and population density. Each U.S. state received a score for each metric. The data sets were then used to give states “camping scores” on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best camping experience. This information was collected in October of 2024.

Researchers found that California is the best state for camping overall, scoring 71.8 out of 100. The Golden State can thank its national parks, desirable weather, and diverse plant and animal life for its ranking. It’s home to nine national parks—including the Yosemite National Park, which brings in about 10,000 visitors daily on average. There’s also no shortage of outdoor activities, such as lake swimming and hiking trails.

With a score of 70.5, Texas is second on the list. The Lone Star State offers many hiking trails, rock formations, and caves to visitors. Plant enthusiasts will be pleased to know that it also boasts the nation’s largest variety of plant species; Texas also ranks third in terms of animal biodiversity. National parks in the state include Big Bend and the Guadalupe Mountains.

Stargazers should check out Arizona, the third-best state for camping with a 69.3 rating. There they will find the most dark sky reserves in the U.S. These are areas protected by International Dark Sky Places (IDSP), a program that preserves night sky views through public education and responsible lighting.

You can view the rest of the top 10 states below.

Ranking U.S State Camping Score 1 California 71.8 2 Texas 70.5 3 Arizona 69.3 4 Utah 65.5 5 Colorado 63 6 New Mexico 62.8 7 Montana 62 8 Florida 59 9 North Carolina 56.8 10 Virginia 56.3

Regarding the best countries for campers, the United States comes in second with 78.99 points out of 100. Australia is at the top of the international list with a score of 82.25. You can read more about other countries to visit for camping on Asilia’s website.

