6 Romantic European Cities for a Regency-Era Fantasy

Sometimes, leaving the country isn't enough. You find yourself yearning for another century entirely, when cobblestone thoroughfares brimmed with elegant dress shops, members of the ton danced across assembly hall floors, and leisurely promenades through shrub-lined parks were an everyday occurrence.

While you can't literally grab your partner's hand and journey back to the early 1800s, you can get very close. A few destinations across Europe echo Regency-style architecture so authentically that wandering their streets feels like stepping into a Bridgerton-esque period drama. From lively neighborhoods with grand columned estates to picturesque gardens, romance seems to linger in every charming detail.

So, pack your bags, and get ready to re-enter the 1800s as we venture through 6 romantic, historically abundant towns that look like they are straight out of a Regency-era fantasy.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Getty Images

Edinburgh feels inherently romantic with its medieval closes, candlelit pubs, and sweeping views from Arthur's Seat and Calton Hill. In Edinburgh, history is embedded in every stone, setting the perfect scene for strolls and whispering sweet nothings. Crossing into New Town feels like stepping back into the Regency era. Here, Georgian terraces and symmetrical squares embody Regency refinement, offering a storybook look into 19th-century design. Even the grey drizzle that so often falls over the city seems to add to its poetic allure, inviting visitors to dance into the pubs and take in the local color.

Must-see Regency stop: The Georgian House in New Town

Vienna, Austria

Getty Images

When Billy Joel said, "Vienna waits for you," he meant it. Vienna’s subtle romance factor is sculpted by its music, architecture, and imperial history. Grand boulevards circle the historic center, where cafes encourage never-ending conversations beneath crystal chandeliers. Walking along the Ringstrasse or through manicured gardens feels like entering the polished world of the Habsburg Court. Landmarks such as Schönbrunn Palace reveal the elegance of eighteenth-century design, preserving a cultural legacy that continues to define Austria's artistic and intellectual identity today.

Must-see Regency stop: Schönbrunn Palace

Warwickshire, England

Getty Images

Warwickshire, in the West Midlands region of England, boasts rolling hills, tranquil rivers, and a romantic history that spans centuries. Wood-framed villages and fields create an idyllic landscape long associated with literature and tradition. In Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, visitors encounter the cultural roots of England's layered heritage. The towers of Warwick Castle rise above the River Avon and the town of Royal Leamington Spa, with its Regency terraces and promenades serving as a mirror into the refined social life of the early 1800s.

Must-see Regency stop: Royal Pump Rooms in Royal Leamington Spa

Budapest, Hungary

Getty Images

Budapest projects romance through a series of beautiful river views, hilltop castles, and unrivaled café culture. Golden sunsets over the Danube and evening walks through the vibrant streets create unforgettable moments that capture the enchanting spirit of Vienna. There’s something distinctly Regency in its balance of brilliance and artfulness, especially along Andràssy Avenue, where orderly façades and decorative balconies feel classy rather than showy. Even the traditional gathering at places like Széchenyi Thermal Bath reflects the previously mentioned early 19th-century love of leisure, conversation, and social ritual.

Must-see Regency stop: Sandor Palace in Buda Castle District

East Sussex, England

Getty Images

Brighton and Hove have a breezy, romantic charm that feels closely tied to the Regency era. It's seafront terraces, painted in soft creams and pastels, curve along the coast with a sense of symmetry typical of early 1800s design. The influence of the Prince Regent is still unmistakable in the exotic domes of the Royal Pavilion, a reminder of the town's rise as a seaside retreat. Even today, Brighton and Hove merge exquisite architecture with a relaxed coastal atmosphere, once again capturing the Regency love of leisure and style. Visitors can bask in the glory of the era by reserving afternoon tea at the Royal Pavilion, comparable to enjoying tea in the garden as it was done hundreds of years ago.

Must-see Regency stop: Royal Pavilion & Garden

Dublin, Ireland

Getty Images

Dublin's streets and squares hum with a romantic melody written by history and culture. Walking through its Georgian squares feels a little like traveling back to the Regency period, where harmony and moderation shaped the city’s layout. The brick townhouses around Merrion Square, with their orderly exteriors and colorful doors, reflect an early 1800’s fondness for tradition. Even along the River Liffey, the bridges and intimate streets suggest a locale built for conversation and community, hallmarks of the Regency era.

Must-see Regency stop: Merrion Square