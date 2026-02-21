6 English Countryside Towns Straight Out of a Period Drama

Period dramas have the power to sweep you off your feet, carrying you to new places and emotions without leaving your couch. But sometimes, a rewatch isn’t enough, and you want to actually frolic through a field or saunter through a castle to live out your own main character moment.

Luckily, the English countryside is dotted with quaint towns and villages that feel like time capsules to the 18th and 19th centuries, when everything seemed a little more romantic. Many have even appeared in beloved period pieces like Pride and Prejudice and Bridgerton, and most are just a short train ride from London. If you’re craving cobblestone streets and honey-colored cottages, here are six idyllic English towns worth crossing the pond for.

Bath, Somerset

Historic Pulteney Bridge in Bath. | jenifoto/GettyImages

The only true city on this list, Bath is famed for its Georgian architecture and Roman ruins, set against wooded hills on the horizon. Founded by the Romans in the 1st century AD, it still boasts natural hot springs where you can bathe after strolling along the Avon River and admiring landmarks like the Bath Abbey. Just south of the city, Prior Park—an 18th-century landscape garden—offers sweeping views, a rare Palladian bridge, and the spot where Mr. Darcy famously confessed his love to Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice. Bath’s elegant streets and crescents also served as filming locations for Netflix’s Bridgerton, bringing the essence of the Regency-era to life on screen.

Castle Combe, Wiltshire

Row of stone cottages in Castle Combe. | serts/GettyImages

When you think of the English countryside, the Cotswolds—and especially Castle Combe—probably come to mind. Often called the "prettiest town in England," it’s easy to see why: honey-colored stone houses draped in flowers and ivy look like they’ve stepped straight out of a postcard—or a period drama like Downton Abbey, which was filmed there. For a touch of royalty, stay at The Manor House, a 14th-century country house turned hotel, nestled beside the river and perfect for exploring the surrounding rolling hills.

Haworth, West Yorkshire

The Black Bull Inn on Main Street in Haworth. | Kate Haslegrave/GettyImages

You don't have to enter a toxic relationship like Catherine and Heathcliff's to truly understand Wuthering Heights. Just visit the Brontë sisters' hometown of Haworth, a Yorkshire village near the rugged moors that inspired Emily Brontë's moody masterpiece. Inside the town are original 18th- and 19th-century cobblestone streets lined with cozy pubs and bakeries, and the Brontë Parsonage Museum, where the literary family lived from 1820 to 1861.

Arundel, West Sussex

Arundel Castle in the springtime. | Traveladventure/GettyImages

Medieval castles are as quintessential to period dramas as cottages and corsets, and Arundel, a historic town in West Sussex, is home to one of the finest. The riverside town is famous for Arundel Castle, first built in 1067 and later renovated in Gothic style in the 19th century (though original features like the Norman Keep and medieval Gatehouse remain). Spend a day wandering its grand halls adorned with tapestries and rare paintings, then venture to the nearby South Downs National Park for a nature walk across the chalk hills at the edge of town.

Rye, East Sussex

Cottages on Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex. | coldsnowstorm/GettyImages

Perched on the southeastern coast of England, the historic port town of Rye is one of the country’s most enchanting. From its medieval gates to St. Mary’s Church, this fairytale-esque spot seems frozen in time. Explore the ancient Ypres Tower, wander narrow lanes lined with independent shops and restaurants, and visit Lamb House, once home to writer Henry James. No trip to Rye would be complete without strolling down iconic Mermaid Street, where the 12th-century Mermaid Inn sits at the edge of the cobbles.

Lacock, Wiltshire

Stone cottages in Lacock village, Wiltshire. | Jim Monk/GettyImages

With the Cotswolds gaining fame for its rustic charm and postcard-perfect villages, it’s only fair to include another gem nearby: Lacock, a classic English village in Wiltshire. Its timber-framed cottages and medieval cloisters may look oddly familiar—they’ve appeared in period dramas like Pride and Prejudice and Downton Abbey, as well as films like Harry Potter. Step inside Lacock Abbey or wander the quaint streets lined with cafes and shops, soaking up the timeless English atmosphere.