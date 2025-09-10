Asian Destination Tops List of Countries Americans Traveled to the Most This Summer

Summer is finally winding down. There are so many countries and so little time to visit them, but which destinations were Americans most interested in this year?

The eSIM store Airalo examined customer data to find the answer. It specifically viewed eSIM purchase data from U.S. and Canadian travelers from May 1 to August 15, 2025, and compared these findings to the previous year.

Top 10 International Destinations for American Travelers

For the second year in a row, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom came out on top. Travel to Japan has grown dramatically in recent years. The country saw 36.9 million foreign travelers visit in 2024. That number broke the record, with a 47.1 percent increase from the prior year. Moreover, 2.7 million visitors from the U.S. went to Japan in 2024 (up 33.2 percent compared to 2023).

Italy remains a top destination for American travelers. According to Tourist Italy, the country also reached a record number of 65 million foreign visitors from all over the world in 2024.

The United Kingdom rounds out the top three destinations on the list. According to the UK Parliament’s 2025 Tourism: Statistics and Policy report, the majority of visitors were from the U.S., France, Germany, and Ireland, with Americans leading the way. A total of 42.5 million travelers visited the UK in 2024, marking the highest number of people to come to the country in a single year.

Here’s the reset of the top 10:

Japan Italy United Kingdom France Spain Canada Mexico Portugal South Korea Germany

10 Fastest-Growing International Destinations for American Travelers

After comparing eSIM card purchases from 2024 and 2025, Airalo observed that South Korea and Germany were on people’s minds more this year than in the previous year.

The rising interest in travel to South Korea may come from the country’s global impact on pop culture: The Netflix show Squid Game and K-pop groups like BTS and BLACKPINK have all received international attention in recent years.

Germany’s rich culture and unparalleled beauty may explain why Americans flocked there this year. The country is home to over 40 official UNESCO World Heritage Sites, hundreds of theaters and art museums, and numerous festivals that leave a lasting impact on travelers.

Here are all of the top 10 fastest-growing international cities for American travelers in 2025: