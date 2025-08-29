The Best State Parks for Hiking, According to Google Reviews

The quality of a hike directly correlates with the quality of the surrounding scenery. Whether you prefer rugged canyons or a whimsical woodland vibe, there are plenty of destinations across the country to suit your tastes. We’ve already covered which state parks were most popular during the summer season, but which ones are famous for hiking in particular? The team at Google has the answer.

Hikers Endorse These State Parks

The list below shows the state parks with the most positive Google reviews that mention hiking. It seems reviewers have a soft spot for New York‘s hiking trails; the state appears three times in the top 10, but it doesn’t come in first place.

The title of most popular state park for hiking goes to Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin. This property offers 29 miles of trails of varying difficulties and lengths across diverse landscapes, from glacial moraines to ridge-top backwoods. Devil’s Lake State Park also landed in eighth place on this list of the top state parks for picnics, according to Google reviews.

You May Also Like:

Starved Rock State Park in Illinois comes in second place. The park is home to 13 miles of trails and 18 stunning canyons. It’s worth visiting any time of year. As the official website says, “The entire park, including the canyons and trails, look completely different in the fall and winter than in the spring and summer.”

Texas’ Palo Duro Canyon State Park boasts over 30 miles of hiking trails, which likely helped it claim third place on this list. Each trail takes most hikers at least 1 hour to complete, and on the way they’ll see wildlife, percolation caves, and impressive cliffs, depending on the route they choose.

Top 10 State Parks For Hiking

Rank Park Name State 1 Devil‘s Lake State Park Wisconsin 2 Starved Rock State Park Illinois 3 Palo Duro Canyon State Park Texas 4 Watkins Glen State Park New York 5 Valley of Fire State Park Nevada 6 Turkey Run State Park Indiana 7 Bear Mountain State Park New York 8 Letchworth State Park New York 9 Cloudland Canyon State Park Georgia 10 Smith Rock State Park Oregon

Hiking can turn dangerous fast if you aren’t careful. Check out these 15 safety tips before your next outdoor adventure.