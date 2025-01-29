10 Interesting Grammy Award Records

With 32 golden gramophones to her name, Beyoncé is the winningest artist in Grammy history. And her lead might increase soon: She’s nominated for 11 awards at the 2025 Grammys, taking place this Sunday, February 2.

But even people who don’t have a record-setting number of Grammys might have other Grammy-related claims to fame. Here are some notable superlatives, from youngest winner of the four top categories to oldest Best New Artist and beyond.

Most Grammy Awards ever

It makes sense that many of the top Grammy winners also hold other Grammy records. Beyoncé, for example, also happens to be the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time. Quincy Jones is the winningest producer; U2 is the winningest rock act; and so on. See who else made the list below.

Rank Winner Role Number of Grammys Other Distinctions 1. Beyoncé Singer-songwriter 32 Most nominated artist (99) 2. Georg Solti Conductor 31 Most classical music Grammys 3. Quincy Jones Producer 28 Most Grammys for a producer 4. Alison Krauss Musician/singer-songwriter 27 Most country music Grammys for a female artist 4. Chick Corea Musician/composer 27 Most jazz Grammys 5. John Williams Conductor/composer 26 5. Pierre Boulez Conductor/composer 26 6. David Frost Producer (classical) 25 6. Stevie Wonder Musician/singer 25 Most Grammys for a solo pop performer 6. Vladimir Horowitz Conductor/composer 25 7. Jay-Z Rapper 24 Tied with Kanye West for most rap Grammys 7. Kanye West Rapper 24 Tied with Jay-Z for most rap Grammys 8. U2 Band 22 Most rock Grammys 8. Vince Gill Singer-songwriter 22 Most country music Grammys 9. Serban Ghenea Engineer/mixer 21 Most Album of the Year Grammys (5) 10. Al Schmitt Engineer/mixer 20 10. Bruce Springsteen Musician/singer-songwriter 20 10. Henry Mancini Conductor/composer 20 10. Kirk Franklin Gospel singer/choirmaster 20 10. Pat Metheny Jazz guitarist/composer 20 11. Tony Bennett Musician/singer 19 11. Yo-Yo Ma Cellist 19 12. Aretha Franklin Musician/singer-songwriter 18 12. Jimmy Sturr Polka musician 18 Most polka Grammys 12. Paul McCartney Musician/singer-songwriter 18

Youngest artist to win all four general field categories

Recipient: Billie Eilish, 18 years and 39 days old

Eilish won Best New Artist, Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), and Song and Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”) in 2020. The previous record holder was Adele, but she didn’t win all four awards on the same night.

First Grammy-winning video game theme

Recipient: “Baba Yetu” (Civilization IV)

Christopher Tin composed this Swahili edition of the Lord’s Prayer for the 2005 video game Civilization IV. He included a version of the song on his 2009 album Calling All Dawns, and in 2011 it won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).

First Grammy winner to be stripped of their award

Recipient: Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus lost their 1990 Best New Artist award after the public discovered that they lip-synced all their songs.

First female artists to win Best Rap Performance

Recipients: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 win for “Savage” was Megan’s first-ever Grammy. The track also earned her the distinction of being the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song as the lead artist (as opposed to being featured on a male artist’s track).

Longest span between Album of the Year nominations

Recipient: Ray Charles

Ray Charles earned his first Album of the Year nomination for 1961’s Genius + Soul = Jazz and his final one for 2004’s Genius Loves Company—a record-setting 43-year span. He also just missed our list of top Grammy winners: He took home 17 in total.

Most nominations for Song of the Year

Recipient: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift set a new record for most Song of the Year nominations when she nabbed her seventh for “Anti-Hero” off her 2022 album Midnights. (She was previously tied at six with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.) She widened that gap ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards with her eighth Song of the Year nomination for “Fortnight” off The Tortured Poets Department. Of her 14 career Grammy wins, not a single one has been for Song of the Year.

First Album of the Year nomination for a Spanish-language album

Recipient: Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper’s 2022 album lost to Harry Styles’s Harry’s House, but it did win the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

Oldest Best New Artist (solo)

Recipient: Victoria Monét, 34 years and 279 days old

Sheryl Crow was just over 33 years old when she won Best New Artist in 1995; R&B’s Victoria Monét beat the record by more than a year in 2024.

Youngest nominee

Recipient: Hazel Monét, 2 years and 262 days old

Coincidentally, Monét’s daughter Hazel is the Grammys’ youngest nominee: She wasn’t even 3 years old when she earned a nod as a featured artist for laughing on her mom’s 2023 track “Hollywood.” They lost the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance to PJ Morton’s “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.

