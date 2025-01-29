Mental Floss

10 Interesting Grammy Award Records

Who has the most Grammys? Beyoncé—and that’s not her only Grammy-related record.

With 32 golden gramophones to her name, Beyoncé is the winningest artist in Grammy history. And her lead might increase soon: She’s nominated for 11 awards at the 2025 Grammys, taking place this Sunday, February 2.

But even people who don’t have a record-setting number of Grammys might have other Grammy-related claims to fame. Here are some notable superlatives, from youngest winner of the four top categories to oldest Best New Artist and beyond.

Most Grammy Awards ever

It makes sense that many of the top Grammy winners also hold other Grammy records. Beyoncé, for example, also happens to be the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time. Quincy Jones is the winningest producer; U2 is the winningest rock act; and so on. See who else made the list below.

Rank

Winner

Role

Number of Grammys

Other Distinctions

1.

Beyoncé

Singer-songwriter

32

Most nominated artist (99)

2.

Georg Solti

Conductor

31

Most classical music Grammys

3.

Quincy Jones

Producer

28

Most Grammys for a producer

4.

Alison Krauss

Musician/singer-songwriter

27

Most country music Grammys for a female artist

4.

Chick Corea

Musician/composer

27

Most jazz Grammys

5.

John Williams

Conductor/composer

26

5.

Pierre Boulez

Conductor/composer

26

6.

David Frost

Producer (classical)

25

6.

Stevie Wonder

Musician/singer

25

Most Grammys for a solo pop performer

6.

Vladimir Horowitz

Conductor/composer

25

7.

Jay-Z

Rapper

24

Tied with Kanye West for most rap Grammys

7.

Kanye West

Rapper

24

Tied with Jay-Z for most rap Grammys

8.

U2

Band

22

Most rock Grammys

8.

Vince Gill

Singer-songwriter

22

Most country music Grammys

9.

Serban Ghenea

Engineer/mixer

21

Most Album of the Year Grammys (5)

10.

Al Schmitt

Engineer/mixer

20

10.

Bruce Springsteen

Musician/singer-songwriter

20

10.

Henry Mancini

Conductor/composer

20

10.

Kirk Franklin

Gospel singer/choirmaster

20

10.

Pat Metheny

Jazz guitarist/composer

20

11.

Tony Bennett

Musician/singer

19

11.

Yo-Yo Ma

Cellist

19

12.

Aretha Franklin

Musician/singer-songwriter

18

12.

Jimmy Sturr

Polka musician

18

Most polka Grammys

12.

Paul McCartney

Musician/singer-songwriter

18

Youngest artist to win all four general field categories

Recipient: Billie Eilish, 18 years and 39 days old

Eilish won Best New Artist, Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), and Song and Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”) in 2020. The previous record holder was Adele, but she didn’t win all four awards on the same night.

First Grammy-winning video game theme 

Recipient:Baba Yetu” (Civilization IV)

Christopher Tin composed this Swahili edition of the Lord’s Prayer for the 2005 video game Civilization IV. He included a version of the song on his 2009 album Calling All Dawns, and in 2011 it won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).

First Grammy winner to be stripped of their award

Recipient: Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus lost their 1990 Best New Artist award after the public discovered that they lip-synced all their songs.

First female artists to win Best Rap Performance

Recipients: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 win for “Savage” was Megan’s first-ever Grammy. The track also earned her the distinction of being the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song as the lead artist (as opposed to being featured on a male artist’s track).

Longest span between Album of the Year nominations

Recipient: Ray Charles

Ray Charles earned his first Album of the Year nomination for 1961’s Genius + Soul = Jazz and his final one for 2004’s Genius Loves Company—a record-setting 43-year span. He also just missed our list of top Grammy winners: He took home 17 in total.

Most nominations for Song of the Year

Recipient: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift set a new record for most Song of the Year nominations when she nabbed her seventh for “Anti-Hero” off her 2022 album Midnights. (She was previously tied at six with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.) She widened that gap ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards with her eighth Song of the Year nomination for “Fortnight” off The Tortured Poets Department. Of her 14 career Grammy wins, not a single one has been for Song of the Year.

First Album of the Year nomination for a Spanish-language album

Recipient: Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper’s 2022 album lost to Harry Styles’s Harry’s House, but it did win the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

Oldest Best New Artist (solo)

Recipient: Victoria Monét, 34 years and 279 days old

Sheryl Crow was just over 33 years old when she won Best New Artist in 1995; R&B’s Victoria Monét beat the record by more than a year in 2024.

Youngest nominee

Recipient: Hazel Monét, 2 years and 262 days old

Coincidentally, Monét’s daughter Hazel is the Grammys’ youngest nominee: She wasn’t even 3 years old when she earned a nod as a featured artist for laughing on her mom’s 2023 track “Hollywood.” They lost the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance to PJ Morton’s “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.

