10 Interesting Grammy Award Records

With 32 golden gramophones to her name, Beyoncé is the winningest artist in Grammy history. And her lead might increase soon: She’s nominated for 11 awards at the 2025 Grammys, taking place this Sunday, February 2.
But even people who don’t have a record-setting number of Grammys might have other Grammy-related claims to fame. Here are some notable superlatives, from youngest winner of the four top categories to oldest Best New Artist and beyond.
Most Grammy Awards ever
It makes sense that many of the top Grammy winners also hold other Grammy records. Beyoncé, for example, also happens to be the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time. Quincy Jones is the winningest producer; U2 is the winningest rock act; and so on. See who else made the list below.
Rank
Winner
Role
Number of Grammys
Other Distinctions
1.
Beyoncé
Singer-songwriter
32
Most nominated artist (99)
2.
Georg Solti
Conductor
31
Most classical music Grammys
3.
Quincy Jones
Producer
Most Grammys for a producer
4.
Alison Krauss
Musician/singer-songwriter
27
Most country music Grammys for a female artist
4.
Chick Corea
Musician/composer
27
Most jazz Grammys
5.
John Williams
Conductor/composer
26
5.
Pierre Boulez
Conductor/composer
26
6.
David Frost
Producer (classical)
25
6.
Stevie Wonder
Musician/singer
Most Grammys for a solo pop performer
6.
Vladimir Horowitz
Conductor/composer
25
7.
Jay-Z
Rapper
24
Tied with Kanye West for most rap Grammys
7.
Kanye West
Rapper
24
Tied with Jay-Z for most rap Grammys
8.
U2
Band
22
Most rock Grammys
8.
Vince Gill
Singer-songwriter
22
Most country music Grammys
9.
Serban Ghenea
Engineer/mixer
Most Album of the Year Grammys (5)
10.
Al Schmitt
Engineer/mixer
20
10.
Bruce Springsteen
Musician/singer-songwriter
20
10.
Henry Mancini
Conductor/composer
20
10.
Kirk Franklin
Gospel singer/choirmaster
10.
Pat Metheny
Jazz guitarist/composer
20
11.
Tony Bennett
Musician/singer
19
11.
Yo-Yo Ma
Cellist
19
12.
Aretha Franklin
Musician/singer-songwriter
18
12.
Jimmy Sturr
Polka musician
18
Most polka Grammys
12.
Paul McCartney
Musician/singer-songwriter
18
Youngest artist to win all four general field categories
Recipient: Billie Eilish, 18 years and 39 days old
Eilish won Best New Artist, Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), and Song and Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”) in 2020. The previous record holder was Adele, but she didn’t win all four awards on the same night.
First Grammy-winning video game theme
Recipient: “Baba Yetu” (Civilization IV)
Christopher Tin composed this Swahili edition of the Lord’s Prayer for the 2005 video game Civilization IV. He included a version of the song on his 2009 album Calling All Dawns, and in 2011 it won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).
First Grammy winner to be stripped of their award
Recipient: Milli Vanilli
Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus lost their 1990 Best New Artist award after the public discovered that they lip-synced all their songs.
First female artists to win Best Rap Performance
Recipients: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 win for “Savage” was Megan’s first-ever Grammy. The track also earned her the distinction of being the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song as the lead artist (as opposed to being featured on a male artist’s track).
Longest span between Album of the Year nominations
Recipient: Ray Charles
Ray Charles earned his first Album of the Year nomination for 1961’s Genius + Soul = Jazz and his final one for 2004’s Genius Loves Company—a record-setting 43-year span. He also just missed our list of top Grammy winners: He took home 17 in total.
Most nominations for Song of the Year
Recipient: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift set a new record for most Song of the Year nominations when she nabbed her seventh for “Anti-Hero” off her 2022 album Midnights. (She was previously tied at six with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.) She widened that gap ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards with her eighth Song of the Year nomination for “Fortnight” off The Tortured Poets Department. Of her 14 career Grammy wins, not a single one has been for Song of the Year.
First Album of the Year nomination for a Spanish-language album
Recipient: Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican rapper’s 2022 album lost to Harry Styles’s Harry’s House, but it did win the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.
Oldest Best New Artist (solo)
Recipient: Victoria Monét, 34 years and 279 days old
Sheryl Crow was just over 33 years old when she won Best New Artist in 1995; R&B’s Victoria Monét beat the record by more than a year in 2024.
Youngest nominee
Recipient: Hazel Monét, 2 years and 262 days old
Coincidentally, Monét’s daughter Hazel is the Grammys’ youngest nominee: She wasn’t even 3 years old when she earned a nod as a featured artist for laughing on her mom’s 2023 track “Hollywood.” They lost the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance to PJ Morton’s “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.
