How Did Americans Prepare for Winter 100 Years Ago?

What was life like 100 years ago?

Well first, it's not as long ago as we might think. We tend to hear "100 years ago," and our brains jump to the 1800s, but 100 years ago was 1926. It was the Roaring '20s, with flappers, automobiles, electricity, and other modern conveniences. But just because these things existed, not everyone was able to access them, and winter in 1926 was still harsh and deadly if you didn't prepare.

There were quite a few extra things to prepare for winter besides switching on the heater and pulling out the sweaters. Even with the technological advances in the '20s, winters were a matter of survival, and the preparation had to begin long before the temperatures dropped. In both urban and rural areas, everything from food and household management to clothing had to be considered carefully.

Man Standing on Load of Logs | Wisconsin Historical Society/GettyImages

Preparing the House

Central heating in American homes wasn't a common feature until at least the 1950s, so most houses in the 1920s were still heated by fireplaces and stoves. There was also no insulation in the walls, so it could be difficult to retain heat throughout the house. Sealing up any cracks or holes in the walls with mud or spare cloths was a pre-winter ritual that farmers and city-dwellers performed each autumn to keep as much heat inside as possible.

Firewood was essential, and many families tried to prepare as much as possible to last the entire winter. Large stacks of wood that reached the rooftops could be seen against the outer walls of homes, appearing at or just before the harvest season. Wood became an especially precious commodity as the winter months dragged on, and you did all you could to make sure your supply lasted until spring.

Buried In The Snow | Chicago History Museum/GettyImages

Daily Maintenance and Upkeep

By the 1920s, motorized snowplows had been invented to clear roads for automobiles, helping prevent being completely snowed in. Some people even purchased car-mounted snowplows for their personal car, since back streets and rural roads might not have gotten plowed by the government-run plows.

Antifreeze hadn't been invented yet, so cars required daily attention to avoid radiators freezing and cracking. Draining all liquid from the radiator each day and putting boxes of baking soda inside the cab to absorb moisture kept cars functioning. Some people chose to just put their cars on blocks and store them for winter rather than having the extra daily chores.

Family eating meal of hominy grits, mush, molasses, cabbages, potatoes, and rice circa 1920 | HUM Images/GettyImages

Food Preparation and Storage

Snow affected more than just personal travel. It could delay food deliveries to the stores that sold them to customers. It was necessary to have a store of canned goods in case of food shortages. Many family canned their own food using mason jars, and also salted and preserved meats so that they would keep throughout the winter.

Refrigerators were luxury items in the 1920s and were much too expensive for most families to own. Instead, people took advantage of the fact that their homes were drafty. They would convert a closet or storage space away from any heat source into a makeshift fridge. Ice was harvested from frozen rivers and lakes to keep the storage even colder.

Follies Beauties Score Hit in France | Bettmann/GettyImages

Winter Clothing

Warm clothes and bedding were some of the most important items to keep from freezing, especially since the fire would have died out by the time you got out of bed in the morning. Thick layers made with wool, flannel, or fur helped stave off the bitter frost.

Thermal underwear also kept body heat from escaping, and most people continued to wear this long underwear. Women wanting to stay fashionable wore fur coats that, while thick, were slim-fitted, and velvet dresses instead of the short, sequined styles of the summer.

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