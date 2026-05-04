5 Misconceptions About Cinco de Mayo That Americans Still Believe

Cinco de Mayo: the holiday many Americans use as an excuse to eat Tex-Mex food and party. But do you know the real reason behind the Mexican holiday? Many people don’t, because there are a number of misconceptions about Cinco de Mayo.

Mexico has such a rich history and culture that has, unfortunately, been diluted down to caricatures and stereotypes by the outside world. Americans today might not even realize that their Cinco de Mayo celebrations are appropriating or mocking Mexico's proud history. If we learn from our mistakes and make our celebrations authentic, then everyone can enjoy Cinco de Mayo. So, here are some of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the Cinco de Mayo holiday, and the truths that can enhance the festivities.

MEXICO-INDEPENDENCE-DAY-CELEBRATION | YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Misconception: It Celebrates Mexican Independence Day

The largest misconception by far is that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico's Independence Day. Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain on September 16. On that day in 1821, Catholic priest Father Hidalgo rang the church bell to announce independence from Spanish rule. So, what does Cinco de Mayo celebrate if not Mexican independence?

In 1862, the Franco-Mexican War was looking like a major defeat was in store for Mexico. On May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla, the Mexican troops gained an unexpected victory as they were able to force France to retreat. Though not of great significance on the larger scale of the war, Mexicans saw the Battle of Puebla as a symbol of their resilience and national pride. Cinco de Mayo was created to honor that fighting spirit.

The Battle of Puebla 5 May 1862 by Patricio Ramos Ortega | Leemage/GettyImages

Misconception: It Celebrates the End of the War

Another misconception is that Cinco de Mayo celebrates the end of the Franco-Mexican War. Because many people confuse Cinco de Mayo with Mexican Independence Day, it is often thought to signal the end of the war with Spain. When corrected to learn that it was in fact about the Franco-Mexican War, people still assume the battle on May 5 marked the end of the war.

The Battle of Puebla was a great victory for the Mexican people, but that victory did not last. The Franco-Mexican War continued, and in 1863, the French overwhelmingly defeated Mexico, capturing much of the land, including the city of Puebla. France ruled until 1867, when Mexico finally drove out the invaders and resumed a Mexican government.

US-CINCODEMAYO-ELPASO | AFP/GettyImages

Misconception: There Are Big Celebrations Across Mexico

This misconception might also be influenced by confusing Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day. A large number of Americans believe that Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest holidays in Mexico. They seem to think that the entire country hosts parades and parties, but that just isn't true.

The city of Puebla does celebrate Cinco de Mayo, and other cities might hold some festivities, but it isn't considered an official holiday. No one is getting off work to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The largest celebrations can actually be found in the United States, in cities like Los Angeles, California, and El Paso, Texas, where the population of Mexican Americans is higher.

Daily Camera Archives | MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images/GettyImages

Misconception: It Involves Tacos and Tequila

Americans often think that the perfect party food to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is tacos. They also believe that Cinco de Mayo is merely "Mexico's St. Patrick's Day," i.e., an excuse to drink. But this is a very Americanized view of Mexico and its holidays.

If you really want to taste traditional Cinco de Mayo food, you should ditch the tacos for mole poblano or chiles en nogada instead. These dishes are distinct to Puebla, Mexico, which is the birthplace of Cinco de Mayo. Also, rather than margaritas and tequila shots, most Pueblan celebrations of Cinco de Mayo have agua fresca, a refreshing, non-alcoholic drink made with fruits, flowers, or seeds.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Olvera Street and La Placita Olvera Church | Jason Armond/GettyImages

Misconception: People Wear Sombreros and Serapes

Just like Halloween, it is not appropriate to wear a "costume" for Cinco de Mayo. Please avoid the sombreros or mariachi band outfits at your local party store. Those of Mexican descent can wear the traditional clothing to honor their heritage, but it should never be used in a way that appropriates Mexican culture.

Serapes, the brightly-colored wearable blankets or ponchos, are a symbol of Mexican identity today, but at the time of the Battle of Puebla, only the wealthiest wore them. Sombreros were also not worn much during that time period, so it is anachronistic as well as disrespectful to wear them to a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Just come in your regular clothes, though you can still dress for a party, and celebrate with the Mexican people rather than at their expense.

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