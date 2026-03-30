Aging hasn’t always been embraced—except when it comes to style, where “old” gets a "vintage" rebrand. But not every piece of denim or décor you dig up qualifies. So what actually makes something vintage?

In most cases, the label applies to items that are a few decades old, but there’s more to it than a number. Beyond age, factors like craftsmanship and cultural cachet help determine whether something is truly vintage—or just outdated.

What Makes Something “Vintage”?

At its simplest, something is considered vintage if it falls within a few decades of age, generally between 20 and 99 years old. That puts it in a middle ground: old enough to reflect a past era, but not quite old enough to be considered an antique. But not everything that falls within that window earns the label. A mass-produced Y2K blouse from the early 2000s, for example, might technically meet the age requirement—but that alone doesn’t make it noteworthy.

What sets vintage apart is a mix of quality, style, and cultural relevance. Items that clearly reflect a specific era—like a 1970s band tee or a mid-century modern couch—tend to stand out. Craftsmanship, rarity, and even nostalgia all play a role in determining whether something feels vintage, rather than just old-fashioned.

The word itself comes from the wine world, where it originally referred to a season’s yield of grapes. Today, according to Merriam-Webster, vintage can also describe “a period of origin or manufacture,” a meaning that aligns more closely with its modern use.

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Vintage vs. Antique vs. Retro

While “vintage” is often used loosely, it isn’t the only term used to describe older items. Antiques and retro pieces fall into similar—but distinct—categories.

Antiques are generally defined as items that are at least 100 years old, while vintage pieces are typically at least 20 years old. Retro, on the other hand, doesn’t depend on age at all. Instead, it refers to newer items designed to mimic the look and style of past decades. A brand-new lamp with a 1970s-inspired design, for example, would be considered retro, not vintage.

The difference comes down to origin: antiques are defined by age, vintage sits in a flexible middle ground, and retro is all about imitation.

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Why “Vintage” Isn’t an Exact Science

Unlike “antique,” which has a more rigid definition, vintage is a flexible term that can shift depending on context. In fashion, it often refers to clothing from past decades, while in other industries, like wine, it can mean something entirely different.

That flexibility has also made “vintage” a popular marketing label. Calling something vintage can suggest quality, uniqueness, or nostalgia, even if it doesn’t perfectly fit the traditional criteria. And in practice, the term isn’t always used consistently. Sellers on platforms like Etsy and Depop often use “vintage,” “retro,” and “antique” interchangeably—less as strict definitions and more as a way to capture a buyer’s attention.

Ultimately, vintage isn’t defined by age, but by how well it stands the test of time.

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