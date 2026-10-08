Every State’s Favorite Halloween Costume, Mapped

Halloween is quickly approaching, and every October the United States readies for trick-or-treaters, ghoulish gatherings, spooky-themed bashes, and monster mashes (even though we’re still not quite sure how to do the dance).
In 2026, partygoers are expected to follow celebrity trends and the most popular series characters, like JLo and Maverick from Amazon Prime's Off Campus, the recently deceased (and always iconic) Dolly Parton, and Bad Bunny's Super Bowl shrubs.
Many get creative, dressing up as their favorite viral pop culture moments, idols, and cartoon or video game characters. Others stick with the classic ghosts, pumpkins, and vampires, just as people did 100 years ago.
Perhaps you've worn a few of these costumes before, dressed your children in them, or recommended them to a friend. If not, a handful of these ideas might inspire your own spooky look for 2026.
Some of these spooktacular Halloween costumes may seem generic, but they're timeless and make a great backup if another idea or group costume falls through. Outfits like princess and dinosaur offer variety: there’s more than one princess to dress like, and countless dinosaur species to choose from.
DRACULA'S DATA
To find out which classic Halloween costumes were most popular in each state, Chicco analyzed Google Trends data from the past 12 months for 35 classic costumes, using search interest to measure popularity. The result? An entire country embracing spooky season and all its haunted festivities.
Mermaid costumes appeared most frequently on the map, topping the list in seven states. Dinosaur, bat, monster, skeleton, princess, angel, and alien were closely behind. Coastal states favored mermaids, while the Midwest gravitated toward dinosaurs.
A few costumes were specific to just one or two states, like robot, fairy, superhero, police officer, ninja, genie, knight, devil, and even candy corn!
Are you ready to unmask your state's favorite classic Halloween costume?
THE UNITED STATES OF CLASSIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
Alabama
Dinosaur
Alaska
Bat
Arizona
Ninja
Arkansas
Pumpkin
California
Princess
Colorado
Bat
Connecticut
Mermaid
Delaware
Devil
Florida
Mermaid
Georgia
Vampire
Hawaii
Mermaid
Idaho
Dinosaur
Illinois
Skeleton
Indiana
Monster
Iowa
Dinosaur
Kansas
Genie
Kentucky
Monster
Louisiana
Mermaid
Maine
Skeleton
Maryland
Angel
Massachusetts
Mermaid
Michigan
Monster
Minnesota
Dinosaur
Mississippi
Superhero
Missouri
Alien
Montana
Knight
Nebraska
Dinosaur
Nevada
Angel
New Hampshire
Robot
New Jersey
Mermaid
New Mexico
Alien
New York
Mermaid
North Carolina
Alien
North Dakota
Dinosaur
Ohio
Bat
Oklahoma
Candy Corn
Oregon
Bat
Pennsylvania
Bat
Rhode Island
Skeleton
South Carolina
Superhero
South Dakota
Doctor
Tennessee
Princess
Texas
Princess
Utah
Witch
Vermont
Fairy
Virginia
Vampire
Washington
Bat
West Virginia
Monster
Wisconsin
Pumpkin
Wyoming
Angel