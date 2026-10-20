The Most Popular Pet Halloween Costumes of 2026

At the Tompkins Square Park Halloween dog parade in New York City, dogs appeared in every type of costume imaginable. I saw identical Shih Tzus dressed like Thing 1 and Thing 2, a squat little pug in a minuscule Sherlock Holmes getup, and even a tiny cloud-shaped creature dressed as the least terrifying pirate to ever bark.

As long as it doesn’t seem to bother the animal too much, there’s something irresistibly adorable about dressing four-legged friends in all manner of wild outfits. That was on full display at the parade, and if you’re a pet owner, the consequences are likely visible in your wallet too. A 2025 survey found that one in three pet owners planned to spend more on pet costumes than on human ones, and a 2026 survey by the National Retail Federation projected that Americans will spend around $1 billion on pet costumes this year, up from $860 million the year prior. So which pet costumes are all the rage in 2026?

The most popular costumes for pets of 2026

Dog in costume at Barktoberfest | The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Here are the most in-vogue costumes for pets in 2026, according to Google Trends’ 2026 Halloween report:

1. Centipede

2. Dolly Parton

3. Bullseye (from Toy Story)

4. Diet Coke

5. Princess Donut (from Dungeon Crawler Carl)

6. Lamb Chop

7. Pua (from Moana)

8. Baked Potato

9. Roach

10. Tow Mater (from Cars)

Centipedes topped the list. These costumes typically consist of long black appendages with many little red legs on the side strapped to a pet’s back, and are relatively easy to DIY with some black and red fabric.

Coming in second was none other than the legendary Dolly Parton. The real-life Parton died on August 25, 2026, and clearly, many pet owners are feeling moved to pay tribute to her this Halloween. I did indeed see a dog dressed as Dolly Parton at the Tompkins Halloween parade, complete with a little pink hat, a blonde wig, and a sparkly vest, and can attest that it was a beautiful sight.

Third place went to Bullseye, Woody’s beloved, wordless toy horse from the Toy Story franchise. The popularity of this costume was undeniably bolstered by the arrival of Toy Story 5 in June 2026. It’s easy to imagine that pets dressed as Bullseye will be the perfect companions for the many kids who will undoubtedly dress up as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and other Toy Story characters this year.

Pet costume trends and tips in 2026

A dog seen dressed in a costume during the Halloween dog parade | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Food was a popular theme on the list, with many pet owners searching for ways to dress their furry friends as cans of Diet Coke, lamb chops, and baked potatoes. Characters from popular media were also popular; Princess Donut from the science fiction-fantasy series Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman made the list, as did Pua, the pig from Moana, and Tow Mater, the rusty tow truck from the animated film franchise Cars.

I will say that aside from the Dolly Parton lookalike, I did not personally see any of the costumes on this list at the Tompkins Square Park event. I did see loads of pirates, as well as several Dr. Seuss characters. A slender greyhound in a dinosaur costume was a particular highlight, as was a sleek, elegant canine dressed as Gary from SpongeBob SquarePants, complete with little pink dog shoes.

Clearly, pet Halloween costumes are here to stay. Some pets definitely do love Halloween costumes and enjoy the attention they bring, but it’s important to pay attention to your pet’s needs and make sure you’re not accidentally traumatizing them.

According to the ASPCA, it’s important to check to make sure your pet’s costume doesn’t have any dangly or sharp bits they could ingest, and that it doesn’t disrupt their ability to move, breathe, or make sounds. Also, make sure your furry friend is wearing an ID; Halloween night should be fun-scary, not scary-scary in the way that searching for a lost pet with no tag is.