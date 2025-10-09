See Which Halloween Costumes Are Trending for 2025

Halloween is just around the corner, meaning it’s time to go costume hunting. Which characters are making waves this Halloween season? Google Trends reveals the answer, reflecting pop culture fads from video games to movies.

From KPop to Labubu

KPop Demon Hunters made the biggest impression on the general public. Many characters from the movie—Rumi, Zoey, Mira, Jinu, Baby Saja, and Derpy the Tiger, respectively—made it to the list. All of them are particularly popular among kids as well.

The Labubu craze also crept its way into the Halloween season. Created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, these unusual yet adorable characters gained much popularity after celebrities, such as musical artists Rihanna and Lisa, were seen clipping them to their purses.

On the scarier side of the costume spectrum, people are looking to dress up as creatures from Silent Hill, a popular survival horror game franchise. One of the most common costume search queries is “Silent Hill nurse,” which could be referring to more than one monster from the series, including the Bubble Head Nurse from the second game or the Puppet Nurse from the first. People are also interested in dressing up as Pyramid Head, one of the most iconic monsters from the franchise.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s most popular costumes:

25 Top-Trending Costumes for Halloween 2025

Rumi (from KPop Demon Hunters) Zoey (from KPop Demon Hunters) Mira (from KPop Demon Hunters) Jinu (from KPop Demon Hunters) Baby Saja (from KPop Demon Hunters) Chicken Jockey (from A Minecraft Movie) Labubu Derpy the Tiger (from KPop Demon Hunters) Elphaba (from Wicked) The Lorax Hamilton Nightwing Nurse (from Silent Hill) Toothless (from How to Train Your Dragon) Glinda (from Wicked) Ladybug Gabby (from Gabby’s Dollhouse) Supergirl Superman Donnie Darko Founding Father Pyramid Head (from Silent Hill) Wednesday Cleo de Nile (from Monster High) Lord Farquaad (from Shrek)

Now that you know which costumes are most popular among people, you’ll definitely want to check out the most-searched pet costumes this year, according to the pet-sitting website Rover.