15 Sweet Holiday-Inspired Baby Names for Your Little One

There’s a lot to look forward to every holiday season, but for some, there might be an extra special gift on the way. If you have a new member of the family arriving by the end of the year, you may be tempted to opt for a holiday-inspired name.

And even if your baby is born in the spring, summer, or fall, you may just love a name that’s inspired by the season of giving and love. There are some sweet options, with Holly and Noelle often at the top of the list, or Noel if it’s a boy.

What about the other names, some of which aren’t as popular? What about the names that don’t even initially seem like holiday-inspired names? We have you covered with these 20 options.

A nativity scene | Anadolu/GettyImages

Mary

While Mary is one of the “old-fashioned” names on the list, it is also one that is filled with holiday meaning. After all, Mary was the mother of Jesus, heading to Bethlehem to give birth in a stable—not that that was the plan.

This is one of those names that has started to dip in popularity, because it’s often linked to other inspirations as well, such as “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” However, it’s sure to make a comeback eventually as more people connect it back to the holiday season.

Gabriel (or Gabrielle)

When you think of the name Gabrielle, there may be a few TV characters that come to mind, especially if you’re a fan of Found or Chicago Fire. Maybe you start to think of various actresses with the name. However, it’s also a holiday-themed name, as it’s the masculine version of Gabriel.

And yes, Gabriel is linked directly to the Christmas story. The Archangel Gabriel came to tell Mary all about becoming the mother of Jesus.

Valencia Christmas Lights | Luis Carbonell Carbo/GettyImages

Joseph

Where would we be without another name linked to the Christmas story? While Mary is great for a girl, Joseph is wonderful for a boy.

This is a name that remains relatively popular as well, so you won’t need to worry about your child getting bullied for having an “old-fashioned” name. There are so many cute nicknames, including Joe and Joey, so you know that you can keep it light and cheerful all year round.

Grace

While the name is often used as a middle name, it’s time to bring it back as a first name. Grace remains a popular name for many, sitting at No. 40 on the Social Security website, according to Parents.com.

The benefit of the name is that it doesn’t sound like it’s holiday-inspired, if you want to avoid that connotation. It’s just a pretty name that has the meaning of blessing and charm. It makes for a wonderful name all times of the year.

A decorated Christmas tree | Leon Neal/GettyImages

Eve

Initially, you’ll probably think of the Book of Genesis, with Adam and Eve. However, there is a beautiful connection to the holiday season, especially if your baby is born on December 24.

Yes, we’re thinking Christmas Eve. The best thing about the name is that people won’t immediately jump to the holiday season, as it means “life.” It’s perfect as either a first or middle name.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Nicholas

When it comes to boy names, there are some great options that remain popular, and Nicholas is one of them. This is one of those names that doesn’t seem to be going out of fashion, thanks to the various nicknames available.

However, it’s also perfectly connected to the holiday season. St. Nicholas is believed to be the inspiration for the modern-day Santa, and so, there’s no doubt that you’ll want to connect that to your baby boy.

‘A Christmas Carol’ | John Springer Collection/GettyImages

Jacob

Sure, at first, it doesn’t seem like Jacob fits the bill for a holiday-inspired name, but let’s take a look at A Christmas Carol. Jacob Marley may not seem like the greatest character to name your child after, but the name is empowering and excellent when you want a holiday-themed name that doesn’t seem like it.

The name itself means “heel” and “may God protect” in Hebrew, as the story of Jacob in the bible is that he was born holding onto his twin’s heel. He is also heavily involved in a story of protection, which is why we get the secondary meaning.

Shai

Pronounced “shy,” this is a gender-neutral name that offers a beautiful connection to this time of year without seeming like it. It means “gift,” and it’s often given to children who are considered a deep blessing to their parents. Plus, there’s no immediate connection to the holiday, which can help many parents feel like it’s just that “perfect” name.

There is a connection to Isaiah, as it links to “God is salvation.” If you want a slight alternative, you can opt for the name Shay or Shae, which would have more of an “ay” sound at the end.

Outdoor Christmas decorations including Nutcrackers | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Ivy

Holly is one of the most popular Christmas-themed names, but what about Ivy? Of course, there is a connection to pop culture with one of the DC Comics villains going by the name Poison Ivy, but most people aren’t going to think of that at first. They’ll think of the ivy with the mistletoe, which adds such a cute connection for your baby.

This is actually an Old English name that isn’t as popular anymore. It connects to the green ivy plants, which invokes the feeling of beauty and thoughtfulness.

Solstice

How about working with the other religions or the season of the year? The winter solstice is a time that Pagans celebrate, as they settle in for the long winter. There is also the summer solstice, which is a time to celebrate the long days, so you actually get two seasons in one with the name Solstice.

The name means “sun standing still,” which is why it’s used to mark the two days when the day is the shortest/longest. While the name is currently uncommon, its use is growing in popularity, and it could make a beautiful middle name if you’re not too sure about the first name.

A fire burning in a fire place | Michael Buckner/GettyImages

Ember

If you want to connect to the warmth of the holiday season without being too on-point, you could work with the name Ember. You’ll naturally think of the fire and adding more logs to keep yourself warm. The initial thought isn’t even connected to the holiday, and it’s more about the season as the nights get longer.

The name means “spark” or “burning low,” and there’s a sense of transformation and inner fire mixed in with it. With this comes resilience, and it can work for both genders, although it is more popular for girls.

Nia

The name Nia is inspired by Kwanzaa, but it is growing in popularity across all cultures. Nya is a popular variation of the name.

The name itself means “purpose,” and one of the great things about it is that it doesn’t connect immediately to the holiday season for the majority of people. That’s sometimes what you want—a name that works throughout the year.

A menorah burning during Hanukkah | Gideon Mendel/GettyImages

Lior

If you want a Hanukkah-inspired name, Lior is a beautiful addition to add to your list, especially for baby boys. For those who aren’t too certain about a first name, it makes a beautiful middle name to add to the holiday season.

The name itself means “light” or “I have light” in Hebrew. It connects deeply to the eight nights of Hanukkah, but it can connect well for the entire year for those looking for something that isn’t too obviously connected to this time of year.

Angelica

Angel will be on the list for many, as you start to think about the item at the top of the Christmas tree. It also connects to the Christmas story, as an archangel tells Mary all about who she is expecting. However, not everyone wants to opt for the obvious name.

Angelica is an excellent alternative. It can be spelled in a variety of ways, including Angelika or Anjelica, depending on your preference. And yes, I’m sure plenty of people will think of Rugrats, but that’s okay.

Clara

A name that won’t come up at first as holiday-inspired is Clara. Some people will think of Doctor Who, while others will think of Aunt Clara from Bewitched. However, there is a connection directly to a popular ballet that connects to winter. It’s all about The Nutcracker, with Clara being the main protagonist.

You can also opt for the alternate spelling of Klara, but either way, you’re getting the meaning of “bright” and “clear.”