The Best Labor Day Trivia Questions to Put Your Brain to Work

Labor Day is a built-in excuse to take a break from your day-to-day labor. But just because the long weekend is made for relaxing doesn't mean your brain has to go on vacation. Before you count your hot dog buns or kick back for September’s three-day weekend, take a crack at these Labor Day trivia questions covering American history, cookout culture, and worker rights.

Whether you’re Employee of the Month or just here for your next burger, these quiz questions about the holiday honoring the American workforce and marking summer's unofficial end are the perfect way to clock in some fun before autumn’s shift starts. You might know that the international equivalent of Labor Day is May Day in most countries, but can you remember who organized the very first American parade in 1882—or which president officially signed the holiday into law?

From 19th-century union strikes to grilling stats and sports lore, test your holiday knowledge with these Labor Day trivia questions to end your summer—and barbecue season—with a bang.

Labor Day History

19th-century illustration of the first Labor Day in New York, 1882. | clu/GettyImages

1. What year was the first Labor Day celebrated in the United States?

Answer: 1882.

2. What state was struck by the historic 1935 Labor Day Hurricane?

Answer: Florida.

3. What day of the week was the original 1882 Labor Day celebration held on?

Answer: Tuesday (September 5, 1882).

4. Who signed Labor Day into federal law in 1894?

Answer: President Grover Cleveland.

5. Which major strike pushed Congress to quickly pass the Labor Day bill?

Answer: The Pullman Strike.

6. Which U.S. state was the first to pass a law making Labor Day a legal holiday?

Answer: Oregon, in 1887.

7. What federal law established the 40-hour workweek in the U.S.?

Answer: The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

8. What was the first federal minimum wage set to in 1938?

Answer: 25 cents an hour.

9. What day of the week is Labor Day observed in the United States?

Answer: The first Monday in September.

10. Roughly how many workers marched in the first Labor Day parade in 1882?

Answer: About 10,000.

11. What organization organized the original Labor Day parade in New York?

Answer: The Central Labor Union of New York.

12. What structural atmospheric record does the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane still hold for U.S. landfalls?

Answer: Lowest landfall atmospheric pressure (892 millibars).

13. Which two men are disputed as the original founder of Labor Day?

Answer: Peter J. McGuire and Matthew Maguire.

14. How many states had officially recognized Labor Day before it became a federal holiday?

Answer: 23 states.

15. What was the name of the "company town" in Illinois where the 1894 railroad strike began?

Answer: Pullman, Illinois.

16. What primary issue triggered the workers' strike at the Pullman Palace Car Company?

Answer: Wage cuts of roughly 25% without matching rent reductions in company housing.

17. What 1886 Chicago labor protest turned violent and became closely associated with May Day?

Answer: The Haymarket Affair.

18. What was the typical length of an American workday during the 1880s?

Answer: 12 hours.

19. What popular movement slogan demanded an 8-hour workday balance?

Answer: "Eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, eight hours for what we will."

20. What is the current federal minimum wage in the United States?

Answer: $7.25 per hour.

21. In what year was the U.S. Department of Labor officially created?

Answer: 1913.

22. Which 1872 Canadian labor action inspired American organizers to plan a worker holiday?

Answer: The Toronto printers' strike.

23. Which 1935 law guaranteed workers the right to join labor unions and bargain collectively?

Answer: The National Labor Relations Act (Wagner Act).

24. What does the federal workplace safety agency acronym OSHA stand for?

Answer: Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

25. In labor terms, what is a workplace that only hires existing union members called?

Answer: A closed shop.

26. Which Constitutional amendment created the federal income tax, often incorrectly linked to labor unions?

Answer: The 16th Amendment.

Labor Day Leaders

Francis Perkins (1880-1965). | Historical/GettyImages

27. Who was the first woman to serve in a U.S. presidential Cabinet, serving as Secretary of Labor from 1933 to 1945?

Answer: Frances Perkins.

28. What photographer exposed the harsh conditions of child labor in early 20th-century America?

Answer: Lewis Hine.

29. Who led the American Railway Union during the 1894 Pullman Strike?

Answer: Eugene V. Debs.

30. What was the original occupation of William B. Wilson, the nation's first Secretary of Labor?

Answer: Coal miner.

31. Which major labor organization was co-founded by Samuel Gompers?

Answer: The American Federation of Labor (AFL).

32. Which legendary union figure was known by the nickname "Mother Jones"?

Answer: Mary Harris Jones.

33. Who co-founded the United Farm Workers union alongside Dolores Huerta?

Answer: César Chávez.

34. Who was the influential founding leader of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW)?

Answer: William "Big Bill" Haywood.

35. Who was the first woman elected to the Executive Council of the AFL-CIO in 1980?

Answer: Joyce Miller.

Labor Day Traditions

FOTOGRAFIA INC./GettyImages

36. Which annual Labor Day weekend telethon ran on television for over 40 years, hosted by Jerry Lewis?

Answer: The MDA Telethon.

37. In which city was the first Labor Day parade held?

Answer: New York City.

38. Which NASCAR race has been held over Labor Day weekend since 1950?

Answer: The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

39. What fashion rule was traditionally observed starting the day after Labor Day?

Answer: No wearing white.

40. What is the unofficial symbolic meaning of Labor Day for students across America?

Answer: The unofficial end of summer and the return to school.

41. How many total federal holidays does the United States government currently recognize?

Answer: 11.

42. Which sports league traditionally begins its regular season the week of Labor Day?

Answer: The NFL.

43. Which major tennis tournament takes place in New York during Labor Day weekend?

Answer: The U.S. Open.

44. What home goods item is famously known for huge retail discounts during Labor Day sales?

Answer: Mattresses.

45. Roughly how many hot dogs do Americans consume between Memorial Day and Labor Day?

Answer: 7 billion.

46. Which three holidays form the peak grilling season in the United States?

Answer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

47. Which famous fashion designer ignored the "no white after Labor Day" rule year-round?

Answer: Coco Chanel.

48. Where did the first Labor Day parade end, leading into a public picnic?

Answer: Wendel’s Elm Park in Manhattan.

49. What famous author wrote "Who Murdered the Vets?" following the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane?

Answer: Ernest Hemingway.

50. Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest for which mode of travel?

Answer: Driving.

51. What is the earliest possible calendar date on which Labor Day can occur?

Answer: September 1.

52. What is the latest possible calendar date on which Labor Day can occur?

Answer: September 7.

53. Which cold side dish beats out baked beans and coleslaw as America’s favorite cookout side?

Answer: Potato salad.

Labor Day Around the World

General Staff Building on Palace Square in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), USSR, prepared for a May Day parade on May 1, 1975. | sportpoint/GettyImages

54. Which country celebrates Labor Day on the same September Monday as the United States?

Answer: Canada.

55. On what date do most other countries around the world celebrate International Workers' Day?

Answer: May 1.

56. What international holiday did the U.S. government deliberately avoid adopting when establishing Labor Day?

Answer: May Day (May 1).

57. What is the Filipino name for Labor Day, celebrated on May 1?

Answer: Araw ng Manggagawa.

58. Who is celebrated as the founding father of the Philippine labor movement?

Answer: Isabelo de los Reyes.

59. In what year was the first organized Labor Day demonstration held in the Philippines?

Answer: 1903.

60. Which UN agency created in 1919 establishes global labor rights standards?

Answer: The International Labor Organization (ILO).

Labor Day: True or False?

alexeys/GettyImages

61. Labor Day was originally created as a day of mandatory manual labor.

Answer: False. It was created as a day of rest and celebration to honor the contributions of workers.

62. Children worked full-time in American factories prior to the passage of federal labor laws in 1938.

Answer: True. Kids worked in mills, mines, and factories before the Fair Labor Standards Act established strict child labor restrictions.

63. The airplane was invented before the first Labor Day took place.

Answer: False. The first Labor Day was celebrated in 1882, while the Wright brothers made their historic flight decades later in 1903.

64. President Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill while the Pullman Strike was actively happening.

Answer: True. Congress and President Cleveland rushed the bill through just days into the massive national railway boycott.

65. U.S. union membership rates today are about half of what they were in 1983.

Answer: True. Union density sat at roughly 20 percent in 1983, compared to approximately 10 percent in recent years.

66. Multiple countries around the world have implemented a four-day workweek with no reduction in pay.

Answer: False. While nations like the UK, Spain, Germany, and Portugal have hosted major voluntary pilot programs, no nation has passed a legal mandate forcing all private companies to switch to a 32-hour workweek.

How many of these Labor Day questions did you punch in correctly before the long weekend? Some were probably common knowledge, while others might have taken a bit of extra work! Either way, clock out on a high note by sharing these trivia questions with a friend who could use a quick history refresher before firing up the grill.

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