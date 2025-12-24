The Most Popular Holiday Drink in Each State—One Major Favorite Is Noticeably Missing

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer. With the weather getting colder and family and friends getting together to celebrate the holidays, you might need some extra merriment to stay warm and cozy—and to keep the party going throughout the season.

And, no matter where you are in the United States, your region of the country may have tendencies to reach for specific beverages during the holidays.

Coffeeness (as reported by Food & Wine), a coffee-review website, analyzed the most popular holiday drinks from every state in the country. The report used data from Google Trends and Google Search to look for popular keyword terms over a one-year time period to determine which drinks each state researched and loved to consume. The results may surprise you, because out of all 50 states, not one was interested in eggnog—arguably the most traditional of holiday drinks.

Most Popular Festive Drink in Every U.S. State | Photo by Coffeeness

Topping the list of the most popular holiday drinks is hot chocolate, which leads the way in popularity in 13 states, including Rhode Island, North Dakota, New Mexico, West Virginia, Delaware, and others.

Meanwhile, coming in second and third place are apple cider and the espresso martini, claiming 11 states apiece, while the amaretto sour and French 75 rounded out the top five most popular drinks in the country. Interestingly, warm-climate states, like Arizona and Hawaii, gravitate towards the mimosa, an alcoholic beverage associated with brunch, to enjoy during the holiday season.

Want to find your state’s favorite? Check out a full list of the top 50 holiday drinks in each state, below:

State Favorite Holiday Drink Alabama Apple Cider Alaska Apple Cider Arizona Mimosa Arkansas Hot Chocolate California Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso Colorado Espresso Martini Connecticut Espresso Martini Delaware Hot Chocolate Florida Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso Georgia French 75 Hawaii Mimosa Idaho Apple Cider Illinois Amaretto Sour Indiana Espresso Martini Iowa Hot Chocolate Kansas Apple Cider Kentucky Espresso Martini Louisiana Espresso Martini Maine Apple Cider Maryland Espresso Martini Massachusetts French 75 Michigan Espresso Martini Minnesota Hot Toddy Mississippi Hot Chocolate Missouri Amaretto Sour Montana Apple Cider Nebraska Apple Cider Nevada Espresso Martini New Hampshire Apple Cider New Jersey Espresso Martini New Mexico Hot Chocolate New York Amaretto Sour North Carolina Apple Cider North Dakota Hot Chocolate Ohio Amaretto Sour Oklahoma Hot Chocolate Oregon Apple Cider Pennsylvania French 75 Rhode Island Hot Chocolate South Carolina Espresso Martini South Dakota Hot Chocolate Tennessee Winter Aperol Spritz Texas Bellini Utah Hot Chocolate Vermont Hot Chocolate Virginia Apple Cider Washington French 75 West Virginia Hot Chocolate Wisconsin Espresso Martini Wyoming Hot Chocolate

From this data, you can also see the most popular holiday drinks across the country, tallied by the number of states it reins No. 1:

Drink Number of States Hot Chocolate 13 Apple Cider 11 Espresso Martini 11 French 75 4 Amaretto Sour 4 Mimosa 2 Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso 2 Hot Toddy 1 Bellini 1 Winter Aperol Spritz 1

One of the biggest trends that stands out to Coffeeness is the emergence of the espresso martini, which was invented in the 1980s but has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years across the country.

“The espresso martini’s performance in this year’s data represents one of the most significant shifts in American festive drinking culture we’ve seen in recent years,” Coffeness CEO Arne Preuss shares alongside the study. “Having seen a revival in popularity just a few years ago, it’s now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with beverages that have defined American holidays for generations."

What are you sipping on this holiday season?

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!