The Most Popular Holiday Drink in Each State—One Major Favorite Is Noticeably Missing

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer. With the weather getting colder and family and friends getting together to celebrate the holidays, you might need some extra merriment to stay warm and cozy—and to keep the party going throughout the season.
And, no matter where you are in the United States, your region of the country may have tendencies to reach for specific beverages during the holidays.
Coffeeness (as reported by Food & Wine), a coffee-review website, analyzed the most popular holiday drinks from every state in the country. The report used data from Google Trends and Google Search to look for popular keyword terms over a one-year time period to determine which drinks each state researched and loved to consume. The results may surprise you, because out of all 50 states, not one was interested in eggnog—arguably the most traditional of holiday drinks.
Topping the list of the most popular holiday drinks is hot chocolate, which leads the way in popularity in 13 states, including Rhode Island, North Dakota, New Mexico, West Virginia, Delaware, and others.
Meanwhile, coming in second and third place are apple cider and the espresso martini, claiming 11 states apiece, while the amaretto sour and French 75 rounded out the top five most popular drinks in the country. Interestingly, warm-climate states, like Arizona and Hawaii, gravitate towards the mimosa, an alcoholic beverage associated with brunch, to enjoy during the holiday season.
Want to find your state’s favorite? Check out a full list of the top 50 holiday drinks in each state, below:
State
Favorite Holiday Drink
Alabama
Apple Cider
Alaska
Apple Cider
Arizona
Mimosa
Arkansas
Hot Chocolate
California
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Colorado
Espresso Martini
Connecticut
Espresso Martini
Delaware
Hot Chocolate
Florida
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Georgia
French 75
Hawaii
Mimosa
Idaho
Apple Cider
Illinois
Amaretto Sour
Indiana
Espresso Martini
Iowa
Hot Chocolate
Kansas
Apple Cider
Kentucky
Espresso Martini
Louisiana
Espresso Martini
Maine
Apple Cider
Maryland
Espresso Martini
Massachusetts
French 75
Michigan
Espresso Martini
Minnesota
Hot Toddy
Mississippi
Hot Chocolate
Missouri
Amaretto Sour
Montana
Apple Cider
Nebraska
Apple Cider
Nevada
Espresso Martini
New Hampshire
Apple Cider
New Jersey
Espresso Martini
New Mexico
Hot Chocolate
New York
Amaretto Sour
North Carolina
Apple Cider
North Dakota
Hot Chocolate
Ohio
Amaretto Sour
Oklahoma
Hot Chocolate
Oregon
Apple Cider
Pennsylvania
French 75
Rhode Island
Hot Chocolate
South Carolina
Espresso Martini
South Dakota
Hot Chocolate
Tennessee
Winter Aperol Spritz
Texas
Bellini
Utah
Hot Chocolate
Vermont
Hot Chocolate
Virginia
Apple Cider
Washington
French 75
West Virginia
Hot Chocolate
Wisconsin
Espresso Martini
Wyoming
Hot Chocolate
From this data, you can also see the most popular holiday drinks across the country, tallied by the number of states it reins No. 1:
Drink
Number of States
Hot Chocolate
13
Apple Cider
11
Espresso Martini
11
French 75
4
Amaretto Sour
4
Mimosa
2
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
2
Hot Toddy
1
Bellini
1
Winter Aperol Spritz
1
One of the biggest trends that stands out to Coffeeness is the emergence of the espresso martini, which was invented in the 1980s but has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years across the country.
“The espresso martini’s performance in this year’s data represents one of the most significant shifts in American festive drinking culture we’ve seen in recent years,” Coffeness CEO Arne Preuss shares alongside the study. “Having seen a revival in popularity just a few years ago, it’s now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with beverages that have defined American holidays for generations."
What are you sipping on this holiday season?
