The Most Popular Holiday Drink in Each State—One Major Favorite Is Noticeably Missing

Beverages such as hot chocolate and the espresso martini lead the charge.
ByRudie Obias|
Hot chocolate with homemade marshmallow, chocolate chips, cinnamon sticks, and syrup
Hot chocolate with homemade marshmallow, chocolate chips, cinnamon sticks, and syrup | REDA/GettyImages

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer. With the weather getting colder and family and friends getting together to celebrate the holidays, you might need some extra merriment to stay warm and cozy—and to keep the party going throughout the season.

And, no matter where you are in the United States, your region of the country may have tendencies to reach for specific beverages during the holidays.

Coffeeness (as reported by Food & Wine), a coffee-review website, analyzed the most popular holiday drinks from every state in the country. The report used data from Google Trends and Google Search to look for popular keyword terms over a one-year time period to determine which drinks each state researched and loved to consume. The results may surprise you, because out of all 50 states, not one was interested in eggnog—arguably the most traditional of holiday drinks.

Most Popular Festive Drink in Every U.S. State map
Most Popular Festive Drink in Every U.S. State | Photo by Coffeeness

Topping the list of the most popular holiday drinks is hot chocolate, which leads the way in popularity in 13 states, including Rhode Island, North Dakota, New Mexico, West Virginia, Delaware, and others.

Meanwhile, coming in second and third place are apple cider and the espresso martini, claiming 11 states apiece, while the amaretto sour and French 75 rounded out the top five most popular drinks in the country. Interestingly, warm-climate states, like Arizona and Hawaii, gravitate towards the mimosa, an alcoholic beverage associated with brunch, to enjoy during the holiday season.

Want to find your state’s favorite? Check out a full list of the top 50 holiday drinks in each state, below:

State

Favorite Holiday Drink

Alabama

Apple Cider

Alaska

Apple Cider

Arizona

Mimosa

Arkansas

Hot Chocolate

California

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Colorado

Espresso Martini

Connecticut

Espresso Martini

Delaware

Hot Chocolate

Florida

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Georgia

French 75

Hawaii

Mimosa

Idaho

Apple Cider

Illinois

Amaretto Sour

Indiana

Espresso Martini

Iowa

Hot Chocolate

Kansas

Apple Cider

Kentucky

Espresso Martini

Louisiana

Espresso Martini

Maine

Apple Cider

Maryland

Espresso Martini

Massachusetts

French 75

Michigan

Espresso Martini

Minnesota

Hot Toddy

Mississippi

Hot Chocolate

Missouri

Amaretto Sour

Montana

Apple Cider

Nebraska

Apple Cider

Nevada

Espresso Martini

New Hampshire

Apple Cider

New Jersey

Espresso Martini

New Mexico

Hot Chocolate

New York

Amaretto Sour

North Carolina

Apple Cider

North Dakota

Hot Chocolate

Ohio

Amaretto Sour

Oklahoma

Hot Chocolate

Oregon

Apple Cider

Pennsylvania

French 75

Rhode Island

Hot Chocolate

South Carolina

Espresso Martini

South Dakota

Hot Chocolate

Tennessee

Winter Aperol Spritz

Texas

Bellini

Utah

Hot Chocolate

Vermont

Hot Chocolate

Virginia

Apple Cider

Washington

French 75

West Virginia

Hot Chocolate

Wisconsin

Espresso Martini

Wyoming

Hot Chocolate

From this data, you can also see the most popular holiday drinks across the country, tallied by the number of states it reins No. 1:

Drink

Number of States

Hot Chocolate

13

Apple Cider

11

Espresso Martini

11

French 75

4

Amaretto Sour

4

Mimosa

2

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

2

Hot Toddy

1

Bellini

1

Winter Aperol Spritz

1

One of the biggest trends that stands out to Coffeeness is the emergence of the espresso martini, which was invented in the 1980s but has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years across the country.

“The espresso martini’s performance in this year’s data represents one of the most significant shifts in American festive drinking culture we’ve seen in recent years,” Coffeness CEO Arne Preuss shares alongside the study. “Having seen a revival in popularity just a few years ago, it’s now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with beverages that have defined American holidays for generations."

What are you sipping on this holiday season?

