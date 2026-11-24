Thanksgiving: a time for food, family, football, and (upending the alliteration altogether) crosswords?

This year, Mental Floss is plopping one more item onto your already overflowing dinner plate: a Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle! After the food coma subsides and you have a moment to enjoy a few games with your loved ones, why not add a challenge to the holiday spirit? Who knows? It might even inspire a last-minute recipe or another reason to give thanks this season.

You can devour turkey, enjoy some football, and chat with family members, but can you solve this Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle? Each word is related to the season of giving.

Could you fill in all the words based on the clues? Some answers are as obvious as a turkey’s gobble, while others are more general and might’ve made you think a little harder, depending on the order you answered them. Whether you solved them all or not, send the quiz to your friends and family, then grab a turkey leg to rightfully dub the winner the Thanksgiving crossword champ!

THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

The first Thanksgiving took place in the fall of 1621. It honored the harvest and gathered the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people in Plymouth County for three days of food and togetherness. Their relationship was not entirely conflict-free, more like temporarily cordial, and peace did not last.

54 years later, King Philip's War ended with the Wampanoag tribe losing their land and freedoms to the colonists.

The tradition all but disappeared (give or take a few gatherings) until President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation in 1863 making Thanksgiving a national holiday on the last Thursday in November. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared it the third Thursday, but that only lasted two years. In 1941, Congress permanently made Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday in November. And that’s how we’ve celebrated it ever since!

In 2026, many classic Thanksgiving traditions remain. We still gather with family and friends over a shared (and delicious) meal and look forward to parades and football, just as we have for generations.

On November 27, 1924, New York City hosted the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an ongoing tradition many Americans excitedly watch each year, whether from the streets or from the comfort of their living room, fork in hand and pumpkin pie at the ready. The parade features fun floats and giant balloons that soar above the city streets.

We all have traditions and foods that remind us of the holiday, but a cornucopia of words might come to mind, too! “Stuffing,” “giving,” and “pumpkin” are just a few words associated with Thanksgiving…don't worry, these aren't spoilers!

What words, foods, and traditions remind you most of Thanksgiving? Read the articles below to learn more about the holiday.

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